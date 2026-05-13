Executive Chairman Of Black Stone Minerals Makes $909K Buy

A notable insider purchase on May 12, was reported by Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Executive Chairman at Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Jr.'s recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, involves purchasing 67,758 shares of Black Stone Minerals. The total transaction value is $909,335.

Tracking the Wednesday's morning session, Black Stone Minerals shares are trading at $13.61, showing a down of 0.3%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an oil and natural gas mineral company. It owns oil and natural gas mineral interests, which makes up the majority of its asset base. Its business is actively managing an existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets to maximize its value and expanding asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.9 million gross acres.

Black Stone Minerals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Black Stone Minerals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.51% as of 31 March, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 83.15% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Black Stone Minerals's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.03.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Black Stone Minerals adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Black Stone Minerals's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.