BRUCE BERKOWITZ Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $7.63M In St. Joe Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on May 12, BRUCE BERKOWITZ, 10% Owner at St. Joe (NYSE:JOE), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, BERKOWITZ sold 115,700 shares of St. Joe. The total transaction value is $7,629,093.

Monitoring the market, St. Joe's shares down by 0.86% at $63.66 during Wednesday's morning.

All You Need to Know About St. Joe

A Deep Dive into St. Joe's Financials

Revenue Growth: St. Joe's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 38.31% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): St. Joe's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.24.

Debt Management: St. Joe's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.73. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Check Out The Full List Of St. Joe's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.