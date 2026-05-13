Major Purchase Alert: MICHAEL MCCALLISTER Invests $233K In Zoetis Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 12, was reported by MICHAEL MCCALLISTER, Director at Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: MCCALLISTER's recent purchase of 3,000 shares of Zoetis, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $233,273.

At Wednesday morning, Zoetis shares are down by 1.63%, trading at $75.69.

Discovering Zoetis: A Closer Look

Understanding the Numbers: Zoetis's Finances

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zoetis showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.91% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 71.66% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zoetis's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.42.

Debt Management: Zoetis's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Overview:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Check Out The Full List Of Zoetis's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.