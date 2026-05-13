Insider Selling: Andrew Stafman Unloads $130.64M Of Twilio Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on May 13, Andrew Stafman, Board Member at Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Stafman sold 675,000 shares of Twilio. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $130,639,500.

At Wednesday morning, Twilio shares are down by 0.71%, trading at $191.42.

Get to Know Twilio Better

Financial Insights: Twilio

Revenue Growth: Twilio's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Twilio adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Twilio's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.