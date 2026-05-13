EVP & COO At Select Water Solutions Sells $1.91M Of Stock

Disclosed on May 13, Michael Skarke, EVP & COO at Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Skarke sold 110,000 shares of Select Water Solutions. The total transaction value is $1,913,500.

During Wednesday's morning session, Select Water Solutions shares down by 0.5%, currently priced at $18.05.

Discovering Select Water Solutions: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into Select Water Solutions's Financials

Revenue Growth: Select Water Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.25%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: Select Water Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Select Water Solutions's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.