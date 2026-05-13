Chief Accounting Officer Of StoneX Group Makes $429K Sale

Aaron Schroeder, Chief Accounting Officer at StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX), executed a substantial insider sell on May 13, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Schroeder sold 3,500 shares of StoneX Group. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $429,271.

StoneX Group shares are trading down 0.73% at $115.96 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Discovering StoneX Group: A Closer Look

A Deep Dive into StoneX Group's Financials

Revenue Growth: StoneX Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.04%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: StoneX Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 8.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Financial Valuation:

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of StoneX Group's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.