Timothy Jordan Executes Sell Order: Offloads $481K In Minerals Technologies Stock

On May 13, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Timothy Jordan, Vice President at Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) made an insider sell.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Jordan sold 6,000 shares of Minerals Technologies. The total transaction value is $481,648.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Minerals Technologies shares up by 0.85%, trading at $81.01.

All You Need to Know About Minerals Technologies

Financial Milestones: Minerals Technologies's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Minerals Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.2% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Minerals Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Minerals Technologies's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.