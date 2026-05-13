Chief Strategy Officer At Onterris Exercises Options Worth $274K

A large exercise of company stock options by Jose Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer at Onterris (NYSE:ONT) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on May 13, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Revuelta, Chief Strategy Officer at Onterris, exercising stock options for 27,349 shares of ONT. The total transaction was valued at $274,583.

The Wednesday morning update indicates Onterris shares up by 1.28%, currently priced at $16.07. At this value, Revuelta's 27,349 shares are worth $274,583.

Get to Know Onterris Better

Onterris Inc is an environmental solutions company. The company provides environmental solutions to organizations addressing regulatory, operational, and environmental challenges. Its services include the application of scientific, engineering, and data-driven approaches to support risk management, compliance, and environmental protection, including air, water, and soil.

Onterris: Delving into Financials

Revenue Challenges: Onterris's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2026, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.24%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 39.79% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Onterris exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.35.

Debt Management: Onterris's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

Market Valuation:

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Onterris's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.