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May 13, 2026 11:01 AM 38 min read

Full Transcript: Finning International Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Finning International (TSX:FTT) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nrX9cfDG

Summary

Finning International delivered its strongest Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.02, with a 6% increase in global product support and a 13% rise in Canada.

The company's mining business, particularly in Canada, saw a significant increase in truck population, contributing to long-term product support opportunities.

Revenue for Q1 was $2.5 billion, with strong growth in product support and a 32% year-over-year increase in backlog, driven by mining and power segments in Canada.

Finning International is opening new branches in Canada and investing in inventory to support growth, while maintaining a disciplined approach to cost and capital.

The company reported a 2% rise in Q1 revenue year-over-year, driven by higher product support, despite lower equipment sales in South America.

Finning International's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.6 times, and the company announced a 7.4% dividend increase, marking 25 consecutive years of dividend growth.

The company is optimistic about future growth in mining and power sectors, particularly in Canada and Argentina, despite some moderation in Chile.

Management highlighted strategic market share gains in construction equipment sales, particularly in Canada.

Full Transcript

David Primrose (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

David Primrose (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. We'll now begin the question and answer session. Analysts who wish to join the question queue May press star then 1. On their telephone keypad you'll hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you're using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, press star then two. Our first question is from Sherrilyn Radburn with TD Cowen. Please go ahead.

Sherrilyn Radburn

Thanks very much and good morning. Kevin, I was hoping you could elaborate a little bit more on what you're seeing in terms of nation building infrastructure projects in Canada and you know, particularly the momentum behind the potential for a pipeline.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Sherrilyn Radburn

They're really nice segue into my next question which was in terms of the strong order intake in Canada, how much of that is still the oil sands and to what extent are you seeing things in the Golden Triangle?

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Sherrilyn Radburn

Thanks for the time.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Thanks, Sherlyn.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Steve Hanson with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Steve Hanson

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Steve Hanson

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Steve Hanson

Very helpful, thank you.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Thanks Steve.

OPERATOR

Once again, any analyst who has a question may press Star then one on their telephone keypad. The next question is from Saba Khan with rbc. Please go ahead.

Patty

Hi, good morning guys. This is Patty on the line for Saba. So just kind of on the demand environment for power systems and data centers in Canada. Looks like the commentary kind of shifted from longer term potential last quarter to more active discussions today and the role you can play in each.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Patty

David Primrose (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Patty

All right, thanks very much.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Krista Friesen, sorry, with cibc. Please go ahead.

Krista Friesen

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just back on the data center opportunity, it sounds like one of the advantages is the speed to market for a reciprocating engine versus some of other, some of the other power generation sources. Are you seeing the wait times for reciprocating engines increase at all just as other regions like in the US are starting to use these engines for data center prime power as well?

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

The next question is from Maxim Sitchov with National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Maxim Sitchov

Hi, good morning, gentlemen. Is it possible to get a bit of, I guess a cadence inflection point when it comes to product support as obviously Canada is accelerating and Latam is a little bit slower right now, but how should we think about sort of the back half of the year and maybe more importantly 2027? Thank you.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Maxim Sitchov

Okay, makes sense. Thank you so much. Quickly, you mentioned Argentina. Exciting to see a decent package there. Can you maybe talk about sort of like oil and gas versus, you know, mining opportunity and how we should be thinking about the timing in this. Obviously recovering geography. Thank you so much.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Maxim Sitchov

In terms of hard currency theoretical, over time we should also see pickup in construction, I.e. public works, etc.

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Maxim Sitchov

Okay, great. Paula, thank you so much.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Jonathan Goldman with Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Goldman

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Jonathan Goldman

Okay, that's great color and then maybe related, you know, the actions you've taken in the region to rationalize headcount. How should we think about SGA levels or cost expense levels going forward if there's any sort of payback on those restructuring actions?

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Jonathan Goldman

Kevin Parks (President and CEO)

Jonathan Goldman

It's definitely working. Next quarter, guys. I'll get back in queue, thanks.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Primrose for any closing remarks.

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