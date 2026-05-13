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May 13, 2026 10:46 AM 30 min read

TORM Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/835507019

Summary

TORM reported a strong first quarter for 2026, with TCE revenue of $286 million and a net profit of $122 million, benefiting from firm freight rates and operational efficiencies.

The company increased its full-year guidance to TCE of $1.15 to $1.45 billion, driven by positive market conditions and solid earnings visibility.

TORM continued its fleet renewal strategy by acquiring six MR resale vessels, enhancing fleet flexibility and future earnings capacity.

Management highlighted the impact of geopolitical factors, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which significantly disrupted global energy flows and elevated tanker rates.

The company declared a dividend payout ratio of 58%, impacted by a working capital build-up due to increased freight rates and bunker prices.

Full Transcript

Angela (Conference Operator)

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

Kim

OPERATOR

Kim

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

So does that mean that there's a catch up, so to speak, in the second quarter, assuming rates stabilize or maybe even pull back a little bit from the highs, is that net working capital then work in your favor? Whereas the second quarter or maybe some quarter in the second half, the ratio is well over the 80% to kind of make that timing even out.

Kim

Yeah, exactly. I think you used to think about it. So say that things were steady now throughout the next quarter. You would get it back. Would it increase for, would rating rates increase further? You would probably tie a bit more networking capital. Would it decrease, you would get it even more released. So that, that's, yeah, think about it.

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

John Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Understood. Thanks, Jacob. Thanks, Kim. But thank you. Yeah.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of road mortal with Clarkson Securities. Your line is now open.

Rod Mortel

Thank you. Hey guys, I wanted to follow up on the acquisition of the 6Mrs. I'm not sure if you talked about the price. You know, maybe you could talk about the price level versus let's say older ships. Right. That's probably how you thought about it. Resale value in 27 versus somewhat older and. Yeah, that's it.

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

Rod Mortel

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

Rod Mortel

Okay, interesting. Thanks for the good color. That's it for me.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. Good to speak for your next question comes from the line of Bendig Folden from Dansk Bank. Your line is now open.

Bendig Folden

Yes, thank you. I'll just turn to your guidance for the second quarter. Obviously extremely strong, but I want to know if there's any effects we should be aware of here. Sort of unpaid balance days, anything like

Kim

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Jacob for closing remarks.

Jacob Melgard (CEO)

Well, thank you very much. There have been very good questions. Thanks for listening in. And this ends the Q1 2026 report for TORM. Thank you.

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