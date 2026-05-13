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May 13, 2026 10:30 AM 20 min read

Transcript: MediPharm Labs Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

MediPharm Labs (OTC:MEDIF) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/116870256

Summary

MediPharm Labs reported Q1 2026 revenue of CAD 9.0 million, a decrease from CAD 10.8 million in Q1 2025, attributed to typical seasonality and market adjustments in Australia.

The company achieved a positive adjusted EBITDA of CAD 0.1 million, reflecting improved margin quality and reduced operating expenses.

Strategically, the company focuses on leveraging its regulatory and licensing platform to drive growth in international medical markets such as Germany, France, and Brazil, and maintaining a strong presence in Australia.

MediPharm Labs is well-positioned to benefit from the US Schedule 3 announcement by supporting regulated pharmaceutical and research activities with its FDA-inspected facility and relevant licenses.

The company is pursuing a deliberate and disciplined growth strategy, combining organic execution and selective M&A opportunities, with an emphasis on margin quality and regulatory alignment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

This is the next question. The Veteran Affairs Canada price cutting reimbursement from $8.50 per gram down to $6 per gram goes into effect this quarter. Q2, your Canadian medical cannabis revenue was flat at $3 million this quarter. What percentage of that domestic medical revenue is tied directly to Veteran affairs patients? And what specific steps are being taken to insulate Canadian gross margins from this margin compression?

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Erin Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

I'd now like to turn the call over to Greg Hunter for closing remarks.

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

Great. Well, thanks everybody for joining our call and look forward to discussing our Q2 results in August. And with that, have a great day, everybody.

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