Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 10:29 AM 20 min read

MediPharm Labs Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

MediPharm Labs (TSX:LABS) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/116870256

Summary

MediPharm Labs reported Q1 2026 revenue of $9.0 million, down from $10.8 million in Q1 2025, with a gross profit of $3.3 million, representing a 37% gross margin.

The company achieved positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, reflecting improved margin quality and lower operating expenses.

MediPharm Labs is focusing on expanding its presence in international regulated medical markets, particularly in Europe and Australia, and is preparing to enter markets in France and Brazil.

The company is strategically positioning itself to benefit from the US Schedule 3 rescheduling of cannabis, leveraging its FDA-inspected facility and pharmaceutical-grade capabilities.

Operational highlights include a positive cash position of $9.9 million, no debt, and ongoing efforts to optimize product mix and control costs amidst changing market conditions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

This is the next question. The Veterans Affairs Canada price cutting reimbursement from $8.50 per gram down to $6 per gram goes into effect this quarter. Q2, your Canadian medical cannabis revenue was flat at $3 million this quarter. What percentage of that domestic medical revenue is tied directly to Veteran affairs patients? And what specific steps are being taken to insulate Canadian gross margins from this margin compression?

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from the line of Erin Gray with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

Erin Gray (Equity Analyst)

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

I'd now like to turn the call over to Greg Hunter for closing remarks.

Greg Hunter (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer)

Great. Well, thanks everybody for joining our call and look forward to discussing our Q2 results in August. And with that, have a great day everybody.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved