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May 13, 2026 10:28 AM 17 min read

Transcript: Corporacion America Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Corporacion America (NYSE:CAAP) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/311785257

Summary

Corporacion America reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with a 7% increase in passenger traffic and a 19% rise in total revenues, driven by international travel growth, particularly in Argentina.

The company achieved a 26% increase in adjusted EBITDA with margin expansion, supported by strong contributions from Argentina, Armenia, and Brazil, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and reducing net debt.

Strategic highlights include a 35-year concession extension in Armenia with a new investment program, ongoing engagements in Iraq and Angola, and potential introduction of a dividend policy due to strong cash flow and financial flexibility.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Patricio Iñaki Esnola

Martina Ornequiano

Jorge Arruda

Martina Ornequiano

Inaki Naola

Hello every now everyone and thank you for joining us today. This is Inaki Naola. Before we move to Q and A, I would like to note that Martina was unfortunately unable to join us live today due to travel delays impacting his return flight schedule. But fortunately he was able to participate in the prerecorded portion of the call. And Jorge will now take over for the live Q and A session.

OPERATOR

Operator, thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw any questions, press no. 1 again. We'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Alejandro de Matillas from Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Alejandro de Matillas

Jorge Arruda

Alejandro de Matillas

Fantastic. That's very clear. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Julia Orsi from JPMorgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Julia Orsi

Jorge Arruda

Again. Thank you for your question in connection with Argentina. As we have noted in previous calls and interaction with investors and analysts, discussion.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, we've lost. We've lost connection with the speaker line. One moment while we reconnect them. Please stay on the line. It. Jorge has reconnected.

Jorge Arruda

Julia Orsi

Got it. Thank you. And just to clarify, what is the latest on the Italy discussion as well? The latest on what? Italy, yes, Italy on the renegotiation processes as well?

Jorge Arruda

Yes, we continue to make progress. There have been baby steps in terms of progress, but in the right direction. And currently our local management believes that we should have authorizations by year end and therefore be able to begin construction.

Julia Orsi

Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

We have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Jorge Arruda for closing remarks.

Jorge Arruda

On behalf of Corporacion America, I'd like to thank you for your participation in the call and for your questions. We remain fully available if you have any further questions or doubts that you'd like to discuss with us. Thank you very much and have a great day.

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