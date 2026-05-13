Tecogen Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Tecogen (AMEX:TGEN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=8pPLOnGc
Summary
Tecogen reported a gross profit margin improvement to over 40% in Q1 2026, despite higher operating expenses due to investments in R&D and marketing.
The company anticipates substantial customer deposits from closed projects to enhance its cash position, currently at approximately $8.5 million.
Tecogen highlighted a strategic partnership with Vertiv, including a significant purchase order for chillers expected imminently, showcasing a strong commitment to the data center market.
The company experienced a decrease in total revenues by 12.9% to $6.4 million compared to the previous year, primarily due to reduced product revenues.
Operating expenses increased due to manufacturing expansion and R&D, but cost reduction initiatives are expected to decrease OPEX starting in Q2 2026.
Tecogen is hosting several prospective data center customers for product demonstrations to convert interest into purchase orders, indicating strong potential for future sales growth.
Despite a net loss of $2.2 million, Tecogen is optimistic about its data center market opportunities and has a robust pipeline for both data center and non-data center projects.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Welcome to the Tecogen Q1 2026 conference call. this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jack Whiting, General Counsel and Secretary. Thank you. You may begin.
Jack Whiting (General Counsel and Secretary)
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Roger Duchenne (Chief Financial Officer)
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Eric Stein
Hi Abhinand. Hi Roger. Good morning. Morning Eric. Good morning.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Stein
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Eric Stein
Okay, thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bobby Brooks with Northland. Please proceed with your question.
Keaton Czoche
Hi, this is Keaton Czoche on for Bobby. Could you provide some additional color around the $8 million pipeline of approved orders including maybe verticals that those opportunities are tied to the size of the project and maybe the timing on when you expect to see revenue.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Keaton Czoche
And then maybe could you expand a bit more on your current data center opportunity pipeline? I know you referenced your 1Q or the from last quarter you putting out the pipeline, but maybe how that has transitioned and then maybe more specifically about how many customers you plan to host and kind of what the mix is on those customers from new versus what was already disclosed last quarter.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
So in terms of the customers that we're hosting, I'd say there's a few of the ones that are in that opportunity pipeline. I'd say two or so from that opportunity pipeline. And then we're expecting at least another three new bigger name data centers coming to our factory. We're still trying to lock down exact dates and so on, but we have, you know, that's kind of the range that we're looking at right now.
Keaton Czoche
Okay, thank you for that and I'll return to the queue.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Chip Moore with Ross mkm. Please proceed with your questions.
Chip Moore
Hey, good morning. Hey everybody. Maybe just a follow up there on the customers coming to do a site visit. Just you sort of alluded to this abaddon, but can you give us maybe a sense of scale of these new potential customers? I mean should we be thinking about Hyperscaler or Neo cloud type of clients or any, any help there?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Chip Moore
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Chip Moore
Understood. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Alexander Blanton with Clear Harbor Asset Management. Please proceed with your question.
Alexander Blanton
Good morning. Good morning Alex. Yes. On this demonstration installation that you described in your press release, in your earnings release and have talked about here, it's going to be located at your plant, is that correct? So are you referring to the. The one that the imminent contract was Vertif?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Alexander Blanton
Okay, because I was going to ask who's going to own the one in your flat? That. That, that would be you and how. What is the timing on that? When will that. When is your first demonstration going to be scheduled?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Alexander Blanton
Okay, so that would mean that perhaps sometimes the third quarter they would be set up with this similar demonstration to show whoever they want to show it to. In the third quarter. Okay. Have you disclosed the value of that contract this virtue?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
I have not. It is within the overall 8 million. I'm sorry, what did you just say? No, we have not disclosed it as a separate item in there. Again Partially because we try not to provide specific unit pricing. So it is within that 8 million that I mentioned in terms of approved projects, but I have not disclosed it as a separate item. Okay, so the, the imminent order from virtues that you mentioned in the press release is, is one of the 8 million.
Alexander Blanton
Correct? Is that, is that correct?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Alexander Blanton
Okay, got it. All right, just like to talk about the supply chain for a minute and your contractors. What is the delivery time that they have promised you and what are the specific things that they're going to supply?
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Alexander Blanton
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you, Alex.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Bill Church with TGRA Capital. Please proceed with your question.
Bill Church
Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. The residents of Denver in the last few weeks have received notices that they must reduce their water usage just as consumers below their winter intake, which is obviously causing some annoyance. Would your chillers be useful for corporations and utilities so forth that are using a Lot of water from an industrial standpoint, which are then penalizing the consumers who are all very upset. Thank you.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Bill Church
Okay, so you'd have products that would be useful for companies or anywhere where there's a drought issue and where there's both a PR going to the consumers and then you've got the industrial companies using water.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Correct. It really depends on how they're integrating and what the equipment they have on site. But one of the reasons that we developed a larger version of our air cooled chiller was that we were getting questions from potential customers on how do they avoid having to use any kind of open loop water systems that would have constant consumption of water. So that's why this product was designed.
Bill Church
Okay, thank you.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
And we have reached the end of the question and answer session. I'd like to turn the floor back over to Abhinav Rangesh with closing remarks.
Abhinav Rangesh (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you very much for attending the first quarter 2026 call. I will provide shareholders an update once all these projects have closed, as well as once the product demonstrations are complete. I look forward to updating shareholders and thank you for your time. Thank you.
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