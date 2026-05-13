Transcript: National Vision Holdings Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
National Vision Holdings reported a 6.6% increase in net revenue to $544 million for Q1 2026, with adjusted comparable store sales rising 4.5%.
The company's adjusted operating margin expanded by 210 basis points to 10.2%, driven by cost discipline and growth in profitable customer cohorts.
National Vision Holdings reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, expecting net revenue between $2.03 and $2.09 billion and adjusted operating income between $107 and $133 million.
The company is focusing on strategic initiatives like product mix optimization, expansion of premium frame and lens options, and digital commerce enhancement.
Management highlighted the successful launch of Meta AI glasses across all stores and the introduction of premium Nikon Eyes lenses, which are expected to contribute to growth.
Operational highlights include the addition of 20 new military optical sites, making National Vision Holdings the sole optical provider on U.S. Army and Air Force bases.
Future strategic plans involve enhancing store segmentation to better tailor product assortments and improving digital capabilities to support e-commerce growth.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Tamara Gonzalez (Head of Investor Relations)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. One moment for questions. Our first question comes from Michael Lasser with ubs. You may proceed.
Josh Blustein (Equity Analyst)
Hi everyone. Thanks. This is Josh Blustein on for Michael Lasser. Congrats guys on another great quarter. I guess to start off here, it would be great to hear some more color just in terms of the impact the re platforming is having on traffic within the quarter. Could you help us quantify what the range of impact you see on traffic specifically in the quarter to date trending? Yeah.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Okay, great. Thank you very much thank you. Our next question comes from Simeon Siegel with Guggenheim. You may proceed. Thanks.
Simeon Siegel (Equity Analyst)
Hey, guys. Good morning. Alex, can you speak to what you're seeing in traffic from new target customers versus the traffic losses from SelfPay? So maybe go disaggregating that a little bit for us and how you think that goes forward. And then, Chris, can you just quantify the gross margin drivers between mix pressure versus the pricing and leverage benefits and also how you think about that going forward? Thank you.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Simeon Siegel (Equity Analyst)
Great. Thanks, guys. Best of luck for the year.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Zachary Faddom with Wells Fargo. You may proceed.
Zachary Faddom (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning. Could we talk a bit more about the cadence of comps and to what extent you saw changes in trend between managed care and cashpay customers as we move through the quarter? And specifically, could we talk about what you saw around the impact of tax refunds and when gas prices started to
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Zachary Faddom (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And as you think about trade up among cash pay customers, I'm curious if you could share how your branded newness mix has been trending over the past year, where you are today, how your pricing strategy compares for branded versus competitors and then to what extent you think trade up specifically has been additive to the average ticket.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
frankly exciting for us to see, is we're not seeing any disproportionate shift as we look at our income deciles for cash pay consumers. So as you'll get the Softness in cash pay traffic. We're not necessarily seeing that just at the low end of the income demographic. So I think what that's telling us is our cash pay consumers, regardless of income demographic, are leaning further into our premium strategy.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
And just to accentuate a point that I'll accede, we ended last year with about 40% of our frames priced over $100. I mean, what that means in the inverse is we still have the majority of our frame board priced at very high value frames. So there's still plenty of optionality for those who are seeking value, which is why we're so confident we remain the
Zachary Faddom (Equity Analyst)
obvious destination for value in the category. Thanks for the time, guys.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Zach.
OPERATOR
Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Simeon Gutman (Equity Analyst)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
And on the SGA front, there were contractual and programmatic designs of our procurement initiative last year that would impact associate labor and marketing.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
So elements of those were recognized in Q1. But what I'd say is of the $10 million that we expect to get in terms of savings this year versus last year, it does still continue to ramp throughout the years. Not everything went live necessarily on January 1, so there's more of that $10 million left for the rest of the year than was recognized in Q1.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Good luck. Thank you. Our next question comes from Robert Owens with Bank of America. You may proceed.
Robert Owens (Equity Analyst)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Robert Owens (Equity Analyst)
yeah, that's helpful. The follow up would just be the how is this impacting trends in overall exams, you know, versus you know, outside RX customers? You know, what did you see in the first quarter? And also, you know, how do you see these changes impacting the trends, you know, sort of exam versus outsider X?
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, it's a great question Rod, because that's actually exactly where the traffic impact is, is on the exam side. Right? Because this is our website today and our marketing tactics today especially Lower funnel are pointed at really driving exams as the kind of entry point into commerce within America's best. So that's where we've seen the most significant kind of traffic impact is those consumers that are coming to us for an exam.
Robert Owens (Equity Analyst)
Got it. And then just recently the, you know, the same store sales were sort of, you know, at the depth of the transition. Are you, you know, are you expecting to get back to mid single digit quickly?
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Yes, go ahead.
Robert Owens (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, so I'll jump in on that one.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
So you know, our guide at 3
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
to 6% gives us, we feel very confident we'll lands within our guide for the year. I think there's, you know, this is certainly one initiative that we've got in place that's as Alex said, we're quarter dates sitting at low single digit comps. But when you think about the timing,
OPERATOR
the calendar shifts, the investments we're making through the rest of the year, we still feel confident about coming within that range. And like I said through Q1, being at the midpoint of our range gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the year. Got it. Thanks so much guys.
Jack Slebin (Equity Analyst)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Paul Edwards with Citi. You may proceed.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Jack Slebin (Equity Analyst)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
guide, this is still all relatively new. But early indications are that this is an additive and will be an additive product for us long term. On the question related to margin, it
OPERATOR
Adrian Yee (Equity Analyst)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Adrian Yee (Equity Analyst)
And any comment on comps over the last couple weeks? Are we back at mid single digits?
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
So again, what I can share though from a comp perspective from the from the Go Live early April to where we sit today, we have seen sequential improvement week over week as we step through the quarter.
OPERATOR
Fair enough. Thanks and good luck.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Tankulet with Jeffries. You may proceed. Hey, good morning.
Brian Tankulet (Equity Analyst)
You got Jack Slebin on for Brian.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks for taking the questions. A couple things to clean up here.
Jack Slebin (Equity Analyst)
A lot of questions already been asked
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
just on the military openings. Understand that the store counts not embedded in the guidance, but is there any way you can think about, you know,
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
how that starts to layer into the business from a revenue perspective? And then secondly, just curious if there's any updates in terms of how some
OPERATOR
of the initiatives around the Hybrid Remote techs is progressing right now. Thanks. Yeah, hi, this is Chris. I'll take the question on the. So we acquired those stores in the first week of April in terms of integrating them into our platform. So we'll start to see the revenue build pretty immediately in Q2. Is it about kind of the scale and impact at the platform level?
Adrian Yee (Equity Analyst)
You know, these locations will be relatively
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Makes sense. Appreciate it. Thank you. Our next question comes from Adrian Yee with Barclays. You may proceed.
Jack Slebin (Equity Analyst)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
color on Q1 as we prep for
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
meaningful growth in managed care as a Well just remind folks is that there's
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
a pretty heavy seasonality throughout the year between managed care and cash pays. Your managed care consumers purchasing more Q4 and Q1 as their benefits are either getting close to expiring or newly reset. So Q1 versus Q1 of last year we did see the managed care penetration increase versus prior year. So it gives us confidence that we're continuing to March towards that 50% goal.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Great. Thank you very much.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Thanks, Adrian.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question comes from Dylan Carden with William Blair. You may proceed.
Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)
Thanks. I'm curious, you know, you're still serving this lower income cohort, cash pay customer and even if it's just anecdotal, you know, where is that customer? Is that customer not shopping this category right now? Are they going elsewhere? Why traffic you think is still down and particularly in the context of just you've been asked this question I think a handful of times on this call.
Dylan Carden (Equity Analyst)
But we've been trained to think that tax refunds are a big deal for particularly your business. But the category more broadly, you would think a 10% overall average increase for that cash pay customer would be more so just how we can square those things. Thank you.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I think this year, like I said, more cash in consumers pockets, just increasing propensity to pay.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
I'm sure we benefit from that just
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
as any other retailer in the category would. I think, you know, perhaps what's unique
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
to this year is that the gas
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
price spike we saw almost in concurrent timeline now folks might have been while the cash might have been in their pocketbooks by March, they may not have had the same propensity to spend it
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
as they started to see the prices at the pump go up.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
So like I said, as we continue to lean more into managed care consumers, I think our attribution of spend in the category to tax refunds is, is maybe less critical than we've communicated in the past.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
But you know, we remain I think
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
a great destination of value for those consumers as well. And just reinforcing a point that Alex said. Right. Because we're not seeing any disproportionate decline in cash pay traffic across the low income demographic versus other income levels.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
I think this reinforces our belief that
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
the cash pay consumers are likely not may just not be engaging in the category for a temporary period. Thanks. Does it stand then that you mentioned gas prices? You guys have been trading pretty in lockstep with gas prices. Inversely, I mean is there incremental risk embedded? Again, another question you were asked. But just to reiterate, embedded in your guide, given that we're kind of left here with higher gas prices but the tax refund goes away.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, I think from the demand front,
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
I'm not sure if we're that differentiated from anyone else in the category other
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
than as a destination of value, we might pick up some share as we kind of reinforce our message especially with
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
our leading offer from a supply side. We don't expect any material impact to the business in our guide that we can't mitigate I kind of point to how we managed through the tariff impacts of last year. It was something that wasn't contemplated as we issued our guide early in the year.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
And I think the management team showed
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
that we can pull the right cost levers to make sure that we deliver the operating margin that we communicated. Awesome. Thank you.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Dylan.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Kate McChain with Goldman Sachs. You may proceed.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Matt Karando with Roth Capital. You may proceed.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
I appreciate it. I'll leave it there. Thanks.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
Thank you. Our next question comes from Anthony Tacumba with Loop Capital Markets. You may proceed.
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
Good morning. Just a real quick question.
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
In terms of traffic, you did have
Alex Wilkes (Chief Executive Officer)
a nice sequential improvement in traffic from
Chris Layden (Chief Financial Officer)
the fourth quarter to the first quarter.
D
Just wondering what you attribute that to. Thank you. Yeah, thanks, Anthony. I agree. And we're happy with that. Again, I think we start like I said, we started January really, really, really strong. We had a nice recovery after the winter storm challenges. One of the things that I'll keep
E
pointing to is our unaided brand awareness post.
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Changing our lead communication strategy away from our historical marketing platform to every ideserves better.
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We attribute our kind of traffic growth to that that our unaided brand awareness
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is at record highs. Our every eye deserves better platform is resonating with consumers. We saw nice kind of eye exam growth.
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We saw the effectiveness in our CPAs
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actually at a really healthy level in Q1.
E
So Q1 from an execution perspective, you
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know, especially given the backdrop, I could not have been happier about how the team executed and the tailwinds that we
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got from the strategies that were put in place.
B
Thank you. I would now like to turn the call back over to Alex Wilkes for any closing remarks.
E
Well, thank you first and foremost to all of our national vision associates and
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affiliate doctors who take the time out of their days to listen to our call.
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It really is your hard work and your dedication that was tied to our performance in Q1 and are certainly one of the most vital components of our ongoing transformation to our doctors and our
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store managers that I get to see next week in Dallas at our annual conference. I can't wait to spend some time with you guys to celebrate the amazing accomplishments that we've had as an organization both in Q1 and through last year, and really get everyone just excited and energized about the future transformation to come as we step through the rest of the year and into 27 and 28 and beyond.
E
So thank you very much, everyone for your dedication to the company, and I
D
appreciate everyone who's on the call today and the thoughtful question we got from our analyst community. Thanks, guys.
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