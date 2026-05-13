Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 10:07 AM 22 min read

Full Transcript: LiqTech Intl Q1 2026 Earnings Call

LiqTech Intl (NASDAQ:LIQT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/WaNVyXlyEGe

Summary

LiqTech International Inc reported a year-over-year revenue decrease of 10.4% for Q1 2026, primarily due to a non-repeated significant water for energy delivery from the previous year.

The company saw a 32% revenue increase from Q4 2025, with gross margin expanding by 1,290 basis points, driven by increased activity in commercial pool, marine, and DPF and membrane sectors.

LiqTech International Inc reiterated its full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $23 million to $27 million, indicating a growth of 39% to 64% from the previous year, and highlighted strong order books for marine and pool systems.

The company emphasized strategic focus on building repeatable and scalable platforms, especially within commercial pool and marine sectors, supported by joint ventures and local capabilities.

Management noted disciplined resource allocation, particularly in sales and marine development, while maintaining careful overhead management to drive toward profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the LiqTech International Inc First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To submit a question, you may type it into the Ask A Question box on the webcast screen. Please note that this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Bloom with Litham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Okay, very good. There are a few questions here regarding guidance for the year, so I'll try to combine them together. You are guiding revenue of 19 to 23 million dollars for the rest of the year here, which implies 6.3 to 7.6 million per quarter. What are the major drivers of this steep revenue growth and how much does water for energy or industry contribute to this revenue?

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Okay, very good. And as a sort of extension of that, do you have any information you can provide relating to how revenue will be distributed between Q2, Q3 and Q4?

David Kwalchek (Chief Financial and Chief Operating Officer)

Yes, so we definitely and as we said you can see also in the presentation of the result, we expect the implementations of, you can say changes in how we operate in 25 to show gradual improvements through 26. So we definitely do expect to see a gradual ramp up. But Also with the Q2 you can say increase compared to Q1 of this year already.

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Robert Bloom (Moderator)

All right, very good. I'm showing no further questions in the queue here. So with that, Faye, I will turn it back over to you for closing remarks.

Faye Chen (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, Robert. Thank you all very much for being with us today. We look forward to communicating with you soon again.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved