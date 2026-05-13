Vishay Intertechnology Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.
Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9fhfmeaw/
Summary
Vishay Intertechnology reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $839 million, surpassing the guidance range and marking a 4.8% increase from the previous quarter and 17.3% year-over-year growth.
The company's strategic initiatives under the Vishay 3.0 transformation, including capacity expansion and market share gains in semiconductors and passives, are yielding positive results.
Book-to-bill ratio at quarter end was 1.34, indicating strong order growth momentum across all regions and technologies, with a backlog increase of 21% to $1.6 billion.
Increased consumption and inventory replenishment, particularly in AI-related applications and industrial demand, are contributing to revenue growth.
The company is maintaining its CAPEX plan of $400 to $440 million for 2026, focusing on capacity expansion, including investments in a 12-inch fab in Germany.
Management reiterated confidence in achieving long-term revenue and margin targets despite some delays due to inventory digestion and tariffs.
Guidance for Q2 2026 includes expected revenue between $875 and $905 million and a gross margin range of 22.0%.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Peter Henriesi
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you ladies and gentlemen. If you have a question or comment at this time, please press star 11 on your telephone. If your question has been answered or you wish to move yourself from the queue, please press Star 11 Again. We'll pause for a moment while we compile our Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Rupu Bashar with Bank of America. Your line is open.
Rupu Bashar (Equity Analyst)
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
Rupu Bashar (Equity Analyst)
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you. One moment for our next question. Our next question comes from Peter Pang with JP Morgan. Your line is open. Hey guys, good job on the execution. Thanks for taking my question. Just on the gross margin front, you talked about some of the higher material costs and also expedites what kind of impact does that have on your second quarter guide.
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
So it's a good question, Peter. Right now what we have built into the 22 is our best estimate. I would say the material prices and the ASPs will pretty much cancel each other out.
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
And I think there's a lot of tightness in the passive side and then also on some of the AI MOSFET sides. And we've been hearing about, you know, pricing increases and some of your analog and mixed air controller peers are starting to, you know, increase prices. Wondering how are you thinking about pricing for. For this year?
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
We started increasing pricing in the fourth quarter of last year, dependent on the metal impact product by product. We've got six main technologies. Some were impacted by metals more so than others. So we had price increases that were announced late fourth quarter, early first quarter, and then became effective based on the terms of contracts. So we had a small benefit of price ASP improvement in Q1. It was small.
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
Q2 is better, Dave?
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
The ASP in Q2, about half. On the margin, yeah. One and a half percent. ASPs being effective in Q2 and then further effective in Q3.
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
It was all about the timing.
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
So we have raised pricing on a number of the technologies. It's announced it's effective and you'll see that improving in Q2 and Q3.
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Got it. Perfect. Helpful. And then just on the AI data center, can you just level set us on what your total AI data center exposure is on both the semiconductor and then on the passive side? And what are kind of your expectations for revenue growth this year?
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
And then just last question for me is I think was it 90 days ago you guys still continue to see a mid to high single digit? I think obviously things started to accelerate. Maybe if you can provide an update view on what are you thinking in terms of industry growth for this year.
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
So we've got a book to bill
Peter Pang (Equity Analyst)
of 1.34 for the company and the defense orders are in the very early innings. So that book to bill strength is. We're positioning ourselves to be even greater in gaining orders from the customers. And then healthcare, Healthcare is positive for us because we've added more materials and that's mid single digit.
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
So I think we see it broad based across the board.
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
If you were throwing a number at it, it's high single digit overall and our plans from the beginning have been to outgrow the market and gain share.
Joel Smakov (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thank you guys.
Dave McConnell (Chief Financial Officer)
Peter, thanks. Nice talking to you.
OPERATOR
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.