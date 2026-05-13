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May 13, 2026 10:06 AM 13 min read

FRP Holdings Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3158/54012

Summary

FRP Holdings Inc reported first quarter 2026 results with a net operating income (NOI) of $8.9 million and funds from operations (FFO) of $3.6 million or $0.19 per share, ending the quarter with $130 million in liquidity.

The company completed the Altman Industrial acquisition, adding 1.6 million square feet of industrial development, and expanded operations in Florida and New Jersey, although occupancy in the commercial portfolio dropped due to lease rollover timing and new segment additions.

Mining and royalties segment showed strong performance with a 15% year-over-year NOI increase, while the multifamily portfolio faced challenges in Washington, D.C. due to supply issues, impacting overall occupancy and performance.

FRP Holdings Inc aims to stabilize its development pipeline and improve lease-up activities, expecting stable NOI and pressured FFO in 2026, with future growth dependent on leasing and development efforts.

Management expressed optimism about improved leasing activity and market conditions, particularly in industrial spaces, and highlighted strategic focus on disciplined growth and capital deployment.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day everyone. Welcome to the FRP Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2026 Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Matt McNulty, CFO of FRP Holdings. The floor is yours.

Matt McNulty (Chief Financial Officer)

David de Villier III (President and Chief Operating Officer)

Mark Levy (Chief Investment Officer)

John Baker III (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

John Baker III (Chief Executive Officer)

I really appreciate everyone on the call taking the time to be with us, and, as always, for your continued interest in the company. This concludes the call.

OPERATOR

Thank you, everyone. This does conclude today's conference call. You may disconnect your phone lines at this time and have a wonderful day. Thank you for your participation.

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