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May 13, 2026 10:01 AM 13 min read

Eastern Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1757/53943

Summary

Eastern Company reported a sequential increase in net sales to $59.7 million, despite a year-over-year decline of approximately 6% due to lower order volume in returnable transport packaging.

The company experienced a $5.4 million year-over-year improvement in cash flow from operations and reduced long-term debt, with a total debt to equity ratio improved to 26.6%.

Strategic initiatives include correcting operational issues at Big Three, implementing lean principles at Eberhard, and launching a new ERP system at Velvac.

The backlog grew to $82.2 million, reflecting strengthening order conversion across business segments and an encouraging demand environment.

Management remains focused on deleveraging, maintaining financial stability, and pursuing disciplined M&A opportunities when they meet criteria.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Marianne Barr (Treasurer)

Ryan Schroeder (Chief Executive Officer)

Nicholas Fellejos (Chief Financial Officer)

Ryan Schroeder (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ryan Schroeder (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you for attending our call today and I would like to thank you for your continued support of Eastern. Please reach out to me or Nick if you have any additional questions. We look forward to updating you in the next quarter.

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