Transcript: BTB REIT Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

BTB REIT (TSX:BTB) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://app.webinar.net/RBvgnLXnNyX
Summary
BTB.UN reported a portfolio of 6 million square feet across 74 properties, with an asset value of $1.3 billion.
The company is shifting focus from office to industrial properties, acquiring three industrial properties in Alberta and selling an office property in Quebec City.
Occupancy rate stands at nearly 92%, with 206,000 square feet in new leases and renewals signed in Q1.
Rental revenue decreased by 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year, partly due to a lease cancellation payment affecting prior year results.
Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI both decreased by over 10%, driven by tenant departures and free rent granted to new tenants.
FFO and AFFO per unit decreased compared to the previous year, with a payout ratio of 87.2% for the quarter.
The company is exploring opportunistic acquisitions, particularly in the industrial sector, while maintaining a strategic presence in retail.
BTB.UN is considering an at-the-market equity program for potential future capital needs, emphasizing it is not due to immediate financial requirements.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Michel Léonard
Michel Léonard
Stephanie Léonard
Stephanie Léonard
Stephanie Léonard
Stephanie Léonard
retail based segment. Our committed occupancy rate at the end of the quarter stood at 91.8% which was a 70 basis point decrease since Q1 2025. So the comparable quarter, but I would like to note that it is a 50 basis point increase since the end of the fourth quarter last year. This was a rather quick quarter, short and sweet, but on this note I'll turn it over to Marc Hendry for a financial review.
Marc Hendry
OPERATOR
Thank you. This is the conference operator. At this time, I would like to remind everyone that the analyst may now ask their question by pressing STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. Again, if you'd like to ask a question, please press STAR one. One moment, please, while we compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Matt Karnak from National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Hi, guys. Good morning. Just quickly on the retention rate, it was significantly better and pretty high this quarter. Is that a reflection of a change in the nature of the demand? Is it the nature of the tenancies that were maturing, or is it a nature of your approach to kind of renewals at this point?
Stephanie Léonard
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Makes sense. And then on the free rent front, can you give me a sense of the kind of how big that is and how it rolls off over the course of 2026? And are you giving free rent on new leases at this point? I'm just trying to figure out how our NOI will swing accordingly as those arrangements fall off or. Come on.
Marc Hendry
Hey, Matt. So I'll give you the number for the. For Q1, and I'll let Stephanie comment for the rest of the year. But for Q1, free rent was $800,000. So that was granted to tenants.
Stephanie Léonard
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay, so if I think about just how that cadence occurs, does that 800,000 get smaller over the next few quarters or should we expect that it kind of remains stable?
Stephanie Léonard
I would expect that it remains stable just, just to keep it at those levels. Since we're, we don't. I can't necessarily forecast that it would go down or go up. I would keep it stable right now.
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay. And then it was a lovely January and February in central and eastern Canada. Was there any impact on, on margins or recoveries? Just given the amount of snow that we had in that period, that would maybe have hit this quarter from an NOI standpoint on the. I know some of your, most of your leases are recoverable now, but there's maybe some gross leases left as well.
Michel Léonard
No, it's. I call it business as usual. You know, we still heated the properties and so on and the demand was still there. I understand what you mean. And yes, we do recuperate almost all of those expenses.
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Okay. And then G and A looked quite low again. I don't know if that's. Should we use this as a proxy for a new run rate or was there anything one time in the quarter in terms of timing on expenses there?
Marc Hendry
So yeah, there is a difference of 300k with last year. However, I would use a run rate of maybe per quarter, a saving of 100k for the year. So all in all, total 400k of savings versus last year in terms of GNA.
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
And then last one for me, just on the occupancy trend going forward in some of those spaces that you're looking to lease. Can you give us a sense how you see this year unfolding in terms of interest on vacant space and any potential non renewals in the portfolio that you'd foresee?
Stephanie Léonard
Matt Karnak (Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)
Perfect that that makes sense and appreciate the update. All right, pleasure.
OPERATOR
This is the conference operator again. If analysts would like to ask a question, please press star and the number one, your next question comes from Paul Woolley from cibc. Please go ahead.
Paul Woolley (Analyst at CIBC)
Michel Léonard
Paul Woolley (Analyst at CIBC)
In terms of what's on the market for industrial right now, do you think that growth is still sort of going to be on small portfolios going forward or individual properties? Or are you seeing any sort of industrial portfolios at they're being marketed that, you know, would, that would be within your financial capabilities.
Michel Léonard
Paul Woolley (Analyst at CIBC)
Michel Léonard
Paul Woolley (Analyst at CIBC)
Okay, that's great. Thank you very much, everyone.
OPERATOR
At this time, there are no further questions. Please go ahead, Mr. Leonard.
Michel Léonard
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