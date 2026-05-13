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May 13, 2026 9:51 AM 19 min read

SANUWAVE Health Inc Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

SANUWAVE Health Inc (OTC:SNWV) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1762392&tp_key=537d7338d6

Summary

SANUWAVE Health Inc reported record Q1 revenues of $9.6 million, a 3% increase from the previous year, driven by a 22% year-over-year increase in consumables utilization.

The company saw a rise in active systems to 1382, up from 1292 at year-end, despite initial market challenges due to new CMS pricing for skin substitutes.

Guidance for Q2 is set at 10-15% year-over-year growth, with a full-year target of $51 to $55 million, supported by increased engagement with large systems and potential expansion into new market areas.

Operational loss for Q1 was $1.1 million, with increased expenses in R&D, sales, and marketing, but a significant reduction in net loss from $6.1 million to $1.4 million year-over-year.

The company is focusing on maintaining operational discipline, expanding the adoption of Ultramist, and addressing challenges in rural healthcare delivery.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Morgan Frank (Chairman and CEO)

Peter Sorensen (Chief Financial Officer)

Morgan Frank (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Absolutely. And if you would like to ask a question, please press star one on your keypad to leave the queue at any time. Press star 2 once again, that is star 1 to ask a question. And we will pause for a moment to allow everyone a chance to join the queue. And we will take our first question from Ian Castle with ifcm. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ian Castle (Equity Analyst)

Morgan Frank (Chairman and CEO)

Ian Castle (Equity Analyst)

Morgan Frank (Chairman and CEO)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And once again, that is star N1 on your telephone keypad. If you would like to join the queue. We will pause for another moment. And Once more, that is Star N1 to join the queue. And it appears that we have no further questions in queue at this time. I will now turn the meeting back to Morgan for closing comments.

Morgan Frank (Chairman and CEO)

Great. Well, I'll take that as a sign that we covered most of the concerns. So thanks everyone. We appreciate your continued interest and support and we will speak to you next quarter.

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