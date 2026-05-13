Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 9:51 AM 40 min read

Abeona Therapeutics Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/1818/53958

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc reported Q1 2026 net revenue of $8.7 million, driven by the launch of ZEVA skin, with a notable increase from Q4 2025.

The company has activated six qualified treatment centers (QTCs) for ZEVA skin, with plans to onboard a seventh by year-end, aiming for one patient treatment per center per month.

Abeona is advancing a novel engineered T-cell therapy for prostate cancer, with an IND filing planned for 2027, while deprioritizing its ophthalmology programs.

Management highlighted strong initial demand for ZEVA skin, with a current pool of over 100 identified patients and positive feedback from treatment centers.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with $168.3 million in cash and anticipates minimal R&D expenditure for the new PSMA program this year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Vizzano (Chief Financial Officer)

Vish Seshadri

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

Vish Seshadri

Joe Vizzano (Chief Financial Officer)

Vish Seshadri

OPERATOR

Kristin Kluska (Equity Analyst)

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

Kristin Kluska (Equity Analyst)

Okay, thank you for that. And then just as we think about how to model this out for 2Q, we know one patient has officially been treated and all this color is really helpful around the biopsy schedule. But just kind of, what can you tell us about your sense of how many patients you ultimately believe will have the procedure, meaning you get paid for in two view versus how we should be thinking about maybe some of these trickling into next quarter.

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Maury Raycroft with Jefferies. Your line is live.

Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

Maury Raycroft (Equity Analyst)

Got it. That's helpful. And based on the comments in the prepared remarks around the length of the insurance approval process, it seems like ultimately this is not limiting usage. But is this something that you have line of sight on that you can improve? And how can improving this factor into your ability to fine tune projections and then do you anticipate there could be greater pushback or friction when it comes to retreating patients?

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you, Maury.

Steven Willey (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Steven Willey with Stifel. Your line is live.

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

Steven Willey (Equity Analyst)

Vish Seshadri

Steven Willey (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, I know, that's helpful. The external CDMO kind of addresses the question on the manufacturing front. Can you just say whether or not the 5050 co promoter. I'm presuming that decision is made by Angelus based upon a review of phase one data.

Vish Seshadri

Actually the option for us to pursue the program is after the phase one Angelus has the option to either do the 5050 co development or a license agreement with what Fish had mentioned with predefined financial terms for an agreement that'll be agreed upon later.

Steven Willey (Equity Analyst)

Understood, very helpful. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Raghuram Salvaraju with HC Wainwright. Your line is live.

Ahmed

Congrats on the quarter and on activating the new QTCs. This is Ahmed on Foram. I just had a few questions. One was what have been the key challenges associated with setting up additional qualified treatment centers and how do you think those will play out in the future? And my second question was on the patients receiving Zeva skin. How often does cell harvesting from RDEP patients fail due to insufficiency?

Vish Seshadri

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

Vish Seshadri

We believe we'll be able to get another QTC also activated. And the second question that you asked about patients getting the harvest, can you please elaborate on your question? Is this the biopsy to delivering the sheet manufacturing process success rate or was it something else that you were referring to here?

Ahmed

Yes, exactly. Just the. Basically after the biopsy, how long is there kind of failure rate between the biopsy and the patient receiving the treatment?

Vish Seshadri

Ahmed

Thanks so much. If I may just have one quick follow up is I guess what is the Aviona's plan to optimize Sivaskin value

Vish Seshadri

OPERATOR

Thank you so much. Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeff Jones with Oppenheimer. Your line is live.

Jeff Jones (Equity Analyst)

Vish Seshadri

So first I'll ask Madhav to respond

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

to the QTC question.

Vish Seshadri

Madhav Vasantavada (Chief Commercial Officer)

these other centers also active.

Vish Seshadri

Jeff Jones (Equity Analyst)

Thank you guys very much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Jim Malloy (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our final question today is coming from David Boutts with Zach's Small Caps Small Capital Research. Your line is live.

David Boutts (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning, everyone. Appreciate the update today. Given the fact that most solid tumor CAR T programs have struggled in the past, I'm just curious, what was it specifically about 701 that gives you confidence that it could be successful?

Vish Seshadri

David Boutts (Equity Analyst)

Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved