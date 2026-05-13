Xtant Medical Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

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Thank you operator and welcome to Xtant Medical's first quarter 2026 financial results call. Joining me today are Sean Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer and Scott Neals, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call is being webcast and will be posted on the Company's website for playback. During the course of this call, management may make certain forward looking statements regarding future events and the Company's expected future performance. These forward looking statements reflect Xtant's current perspective on existing trends and information and can be identified by such words as expect, plan, will, may, anticipate, believe, should, intends and other words with similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in the Risk Factors section of the Company's annual report. On the Form 10K filed with the SEC and in subsequent SEC reports and press releases, actual results may differ materially. The Company's financial results press release and today's discussion include certain non GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the non GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations which appear in our press release and are otherwise available on our website. Note that the Form 8Ks that we file with our financial Results press releases provide detailed narratives that describe our use of such measures. For the benefit of those of you who may be listening to a replay, this call was held and recorded on May 13, 2026 at approximately 8:30am Eastern Time. The Company declines any obligation to update its forward looking statements except as required by applicable law. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Sean Brown, CEO.

Sean thank you Kevin and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our first Quarter update call. As has been our practice, I'll begin with a few prepared remarks about our operations and then Scott will provide a deeper dive into the financials. We will then open the call to your questions. Since our last quarterly update, Xtant Medical has achieved multiple significant milestones that position us for sustained growth. We strengthened our balance sheet with proceeds from the companion spine transaction, secured transformational license agreement with Dilon Technologies. That moves us into the multibillion dollar hemostatic agent market and advanced our innovation track record with the commercial launch of Trivium Shape. With that as a backdrop, we are raising Our full year 2026 Revenue guidance to 101 million to 105 million First, I'd like to begin this morning with a recap of the Dilon Technologies Distribution agreement that we announced in April. Through this agreement we acquired exclusive us distributing rights to Dillon's hemoblast Bellows product for high performance hemostasis following certain surgical procedures. This agreement adds a highly complementary hemostatic technology to our portfolio and and gives us entry into an estimated $2 billion global addressable market for hemostatic products. HemoBlast is a highly differentiated as the only hemostat containing collagen, human derived thrombin and bovine derived chondroitin sulfate which provides cohesion between the wound and surrounding tissue. It is indicated across a range of bleeding types, minimal, mild and moderate and requires no preparation prior to use. The addition of hemoblast Bellows together with our recent product launches further broaden and differentiate our products or biologics portfolio, positioning us to better address the needs of surgeons and patients alike. As part of the agreement we have hired Dylan's team of 21 sales professional. This is in addition to our own investments that we've been making in our commercial organization, including doubling the number of regional sales reps in the field in 2026. We still plan to add significant resources to our national accounts team which will expand our ability to drive institutional adoption and scale across hospital systems and large practice groups. Together, this combined team will further extend the reach of not only hemoblast Bellows but our entire line of biologic solutions. There is significant opportunity to leverage each team's call points and drive our entire portfolio to its full commercial potential. To reflect the addition of hemoblast along with the growth of our base business, we are raising our full year revenue guidance to be in the range of 101 million to 105 million. Moving over to our Companion Spine transaction, we were pleased to announce that in March that we received the final 10.7 million from the Companion Spine related to its purchase of our non core Coflex assets and Paradigm ous businesses in December 2025. The total purchase price for the two divestitures was 21.4 million. The transactions have now been finalized. As mentioned previously, we use those proceeds to reduce our borrowings and strengthen our cash position. We reduced total indebtedness by 13.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, including a 10.4 million reduction in amount thanks to outstanding under the company's revolving line of credit and a $2.8 million reduction in our term loan balance. More strategically, this transaction allowed us to further sharpen our focus on our core high margin biologics business, which is where our competitive differentiation and where our future growth lies in terms of innovation. Just a few weeks ago we announced the commercial launch of Trivium Shape, an extension of our Trivium bone graft portfolio, that comes in pre shaped configurations designed to support handling, preparation and placement across a range of surgical applications. Trivium is a composite allograph that combines cortical fibers, cancellous bone and demineralized bone matrix into a single connected graft matrix. Trivium Shape, builds on the success of the Trivium sculptable format, which we launched in April 2025 by offering surgeons ready to use graft forms including boats and strips designed to enhance consistency and handling in the operating room. The introduction of the pre shaped configurations represents a significant advancement in graft convenience and clinical utility, allowing surgeons to optim surgical workflow while maintaining the exceptional performance characteristics of the Trivium platform. As we've noted previously, we internally produce solutions across all five major orthopedic categories, demineralized bone matrix, cellular allografts, synthetics, structural allografts and growth factors. This is a key point of differentiation for us relative to our peers. Additionally, with our amnio and collagen product lines, we are also well positioned to grow in the surgical repair and wound care markets. And now, with the addition of a hemostatic biologic, we're giving hospital systems a single partner who can meet most of their needs. This breath positions us as a partner of choice in regenerative medicine, a position that has been further reinforced by the positive feedback we continue to receive from surgeons on these recent innovations. Building on these milestones, Exent Medical delivered solid first quarter results with revenue of 20.9 million strong prior year bolstered by royalties from our Amnio business and proceeds from the Coflex paradigm. Divestiture enabled us to significantly strengthen our balance sheet by reducing debt and strategically investing in our commercial enterprise. Now, with recent and planned addition to our sales organization and an expanded product portfolio, we are well positioned to drive top line growth throughout 2026 and beyond. With that, I will turn the call over to Scott for a more detailed review of our financial results. Scott

thank you Sean and good morning everyone. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $20.9 million compared to $32.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 or $23.9 million for the first quarter Of 2025 on a pro forma basis excluding the revenue from the non core products and businesses that we sold to Companion Spine and License revenue not repeating in 2026. Note that a reconciliation of actual to pro forma revenue results for each quarter of 2025 can be found on the Company's website at www.xtantmedical.com. with respect to the comparison on a pro forma basis, headwinds related to our Amnio product revenue directly tied to the advanced wound care market were the main driver for the decline in 2026 revenue compared to the pro forma 2025 period. As Sean mentioned a moment ago, the Dillon Technologies License agreement together with contributions from new product introductions and the measured investments that we are making in our field sales force on both a regional and national basis should drive accelerating biologics growth for the remainder of 2026 and beyond. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2026 was 57.3% compared to 61.5% for the same period in 2025. The decrease is primarily attributable to the cessation of Q-code license revenue from our amniotic membrane agreements that terminated at the end of 2025 due to changes in the reimbursement environment partly offset by improvements in product mix. First quarter 2026 operating expenses were $14.9 million compared to $19.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The decrease was primarily due to our sale of non core Coflex and Coflex assets and international hardware business to companion spine in December 2025. General and administrative expenses were $6.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $7.5 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily by or due to the divestiture of assets and businesses to Companion Spine in December of last year. Sales and Marketing expenses were $8.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $11.2 million for the same quarter last year. Approximately $2.5 million of the decrease resulted from the Companion spine divestitures. The remaining decrease was primarily due to lower independent agent commissions of $0.4 million and $6 million and decrease in professional fees. Research and Development expenses were $435,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, essentially flat with $443,000 in the first quarter of 2025. Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $3.1 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $58,000 for the first quarter of 2025 or breakeven per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2025 was lost $1.6 million compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3 million for the same period in 2025. As of March 31, 2026, we had $12.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, total indebtedness of $12.2 million and availability under revolving credit facility of $11.8 million. This compares to $17.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, Total indebtedness of $25.4 million and availability under a revolving credit facility of $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. The reduction in total indebtedness was primarily due to a term loan payment of $2.8 million from some of the February 2026 proceeds from the companion SPINE transaction and net repayments of $10.4 million on the revolving credit facility from cash and cash equivalents. The resulting increase in our availability under a revolving credit agreement from $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025 to $11.8 million as of March 31, 2026 is due to an effort to reduce interest expense by minimizing the outstanding balance on a revolving credit facility. That concludes the financial Overview Operator may now open the line for questions.

Certainly at this time we will be conducting a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star two if you would like to remove your question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the STAR keys. One moment please, while we poll for questions. Your first question for today is from Chase Knickerbocker with Craig Hallam.

Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe first, guys, just on hemoblast, can you maybe just kind of give us an overview on kind of the relationships and capabilities this new sales force will be bringing over? You know, hemostatic agents have, you know, a couple different use cases, obviously from a specialty perspective, maybe just speak to kind of where the volume has been, you know, in 2025, and then, you know, your opportunities for growth, which obviously will largely be spine focused, but just kind of where you see that going in 26 and beyond.

Yeah, great question. One of the things about what made this a nice meet, or I guess you could say a really good opportunity for us is that today the hemoblast business, which is a very small business starting out of the gate, but most of their business is in general surgery. And so for us, the idea that we could bring them into the spine world, where it is the largest market within that hemostatic market. So it's something that we saw this as a real opportunity. Plus from their end. Their reach into other call points within the hospital, where, for instance, our collagen products and our amnio products could be used more readily, as well as the rest of our portfolio. And so their call point generally has been general surgery trauma. They've also done some really nice work in some other areas. For instance, they just got clearance. I say they now can go into urology. And so that's another opportunity for us that we normally wouldn't have had. But it is an area that, quite frankly, our collagen and our amnio products can be used. So we're really excited about their focus and what they do. And the idea that we could actually bring them into the spine world is opening up all kinds of opportunities for us.

But just kind of give us some thoughts there. Thanks. Yeah. To give you a sense out of the gates, what we're trying to do is, first and foremost, make sure they continue to hit their hemoblast number. That is a commitment we made to the Dilon. The Dilon organization. So we want to make sure that they stay focused, A, and hitting the number they're supposed to hit. But then also B, what we're initially going to do is give them those product lines, like our collagen product line, like our amnio product line that are nice complementary products to what they do already, and then eventually they'll get the entire bag, as, you know, they become more comfortable, and we are living up to, or not living up to, but just making sure that we're doing first things first. And so initially giving them just the amnio and collagen lines, and then ultimately they will have our full bag, but that's going to be a little bit down the path. Here

and then, Sean, I'll jump in on the expense impact. I think the way to think about this is, you know, as we mentioned, we're bringing on 21 employees. These for the most part, are generally seasoned reps. So when you think about the compensation associated with such an individual, and then you would add to that travel and marketing expense to the tune of 1.5 million annually, you're probably looking at at least 2.5 million quarterly in way of additional sales and marketing expense.

Yeah. Where I would say that our broader, you know, where the unit growth is coming, is coming again from these new products that we've introduced. So when you think about like our Osteo Factor Pro, which is a growth factor product that's done very, very well, as has our Trivium product lines are all really starting to take off just like we expected they would. And if we see any little bit of like a little bit of weakness that we. Well, and it has a little bit more to do with kind of how some of this is also OEM based. And OEM is kind of a lumpy way in which, which we see our business going. It's been the stem cell side. So it's still a really great product. It's still one of our largest product lines, but that's an area that we've done a fair amount in the OEM world. And as I mentioned, we're seeing it was soft in the first quarter. And so that's one though that we throughout the year that it'll do very well. But our growth has really been driving by our advanced biologic sales, so including collagen. And we expect that the amnio businesses, amio business, both in the surgical and in the advanced wound care side, should start to see some pickup again in the second half of this year. I think you're seeing it with other companies that are out there today that had some really difficult first quarter numbers in the advanced wound care side. Happily, that's not a lot of what we do. It is something though, that is an OEM base for us. So we do expect that though to hopefully settle and be better in the second Half of this year.

Good morning everyone. Congrats on the progress and thanks for taking my questions. I only have two. The first one is I understand you only had hemoblast for a little while in your bag. Could you give some comments or color on what kind of feedback you receive from physicians or institutes regarding the product? And my second question is on Trivium, the Trivium shape. Could you kind of talk about the opportunity there and how utilization may be a little different from your prior Trivium product and what the growth potential there is? Thanks.

Sure. Starting off with Hemoblast. So first of all, Hemoblast is a terrific product. When you compare it to all the other hemostatic agents that are out there today, it really goes across the entire hemostatic because certain product lines are very good in certain cases. This is one that has broad global use as well as just again, it basically sells itself because of the way the product performs. So it's an outstanding product. So with that, it's one that quite frankly, because they're a really small and unknown company and the companies that they compete against are the J&Js, the Baxter, the Bards. It's not really well known. So the idea that we can then put it into our 500 plus independent agents hands in the spine side as well as in other orthopedic cases, we think that this thing could have a lot of run for us. Certainly in where we are, where we see a really great opportunity is that their reach into other parts of the hospital with these 21 salespeople are areas that we haven't touched and that we really feel good about where our other products can start playing. So that's really on the hemostatic side. Now when we think about Trivium molded or Trivium shaped, excuse me, what you're looking at is that if you Think about our what we do, there's three main product lines that we have in our base DBM offering. It's really our OsteoSelect, our OsteoSponge, and it's our three-dimensional. So the Osteoselect and three-dimensional, those have been two of our three. Those three were the main workhorses for our business. What we've done with our Trivium, both the base trivium and the trivium shape is really giving a better solution or a higher end or more advanced solution to what that OsteoSelect, which is basically a 510k putty. We've now really upgraded that to what you look at and what we do at Trivium and then the trivium shape is really something that would be an answer to what we do with our three dimen product line. So again, a more advanced, better product or at a product that performs better and one that quite frankly, we're really, really excited about because for all the reasons we've been handling to the, you know, all the pieces that's made this a really terrific product line for us writ large. So hopefully that answers your question. It does. Thanks for the caller.