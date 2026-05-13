Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 9:50 AM 20 min read

Xtant Medical Hldgs Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Xtant Medical Hldgs (AMEX:XTNT) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3039/53872

Summary

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc reported first quarter 2026 revenue of $20.9 million, a decrease from the previous year, but raised full-year revenue guidance to $101 million to $105 million.

The company entered a transformational license agreement with Dillon Technologies for the HemoBlast Bellows product, expanding its portfolio into a $2 billion hemostatic agent market.

The Companion Spine transaction was finalized, providing $10.7 million in proceeds to reduce debt and refocus on high-margin biologics, leading to a strengthened balance sheet.

Operational highlights include the commercial launch of Trivium Shaped, enhancing the company's product offerings in the orthopedic sector.

Management emphasized strategic growth in biologics and plans to expand the sales force to leverage new product introductions.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning everyone and thank you and welcome to the Xtant Medical first quarter 2026 financial results. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. The floor will be open for questions and comments following the presentation. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Kevin Gardner of LifeSci Advisors.

Kevin Gardner (Moderator)

Sean Brown (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Neals (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Chase Knickerbocker (Equity Analyst)

Sean Brown (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chase Knickerbocker (Equity Analyst)

And so will the expectation kind of be, Shawn, that they'll kind of have access to the entire bag, or how do you kind of expect to kind of segment things? Yeah. And then just secondly, Scott, maybe just talk about kind of how you expect us to impact expenses, maybe with a little bit of a greater kind of detail, you know, largely sales and marketing line. I would imagine a couple million a quarter.

Sean Brown (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Scott Neals (Chief Financial Officer)

Izzy

Your next question for today is from Ryan Zimmerman with btig. Hi, Shawn Scott, this is Izzy on for Ryan. Thank you for taking the question. Hi, Izzy. How are you doing? Well, thank you. I was hoping you guys could spend some time talking about what you're seeing in the orthobiologic segment, mostly curious about where your underlying unit growth is and how that's tracking relative to the broader market.

Sean Brown (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Izzy

Got it. That's helpful. And then, Scott, I was hoping you could spend some time just walking through the gross margin cadence for the remainder of the year. I believe last quarter you were expecting it to be somewhere in the low 60s. So if you could talk about if that's still the right range and what we could see for two Q through four. Q, thanks for taking the question.

Scott Neals (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, low 60s is still the way to look at it. We deviated a little bit from that here in Q1 just for some additional excess and obsolete expense and then a little bit for product mix. But we expect that to bounce back in Q3 through Q4.

OPERATOR

Your next question for today is from Naz Rahman with Maxim Group.

Naz Rahman (Equity Analyst)

Sean Brown (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

We have reached the end of the question and answer session and conference call. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved