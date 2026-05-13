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May 13, 2026 9:50 AM 35 min read

Kornit Digital Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bdpnw3ws/

Summary

Kornit Digital reported Q1 2026 revenues of $48.5 million, reaching the high end of their guidance, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million.

The company highlighted strong growth in digital printing, with 12% year-over-year impression growth and 40% of system sales to new customers, signaling a shift from traditional screen printing.

Kornit Digital anticipates revenue between $51 and $55 million for Q2 2026, with improving EBITDA margins and ongoing positive cash flow.

Key strategic initiatives include the introduction of the Atlas Metrics platform and the acquisition of Print Factory to enhance software and automation capabilities.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and momentum, supported by strong customer feedback, new market expansions, and advancements in digital production technologies.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to Kornit Digital's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Andy Bachman, Chief Capital Markets Officer for Kornit Digital. Mr. Bachman, you may be

Andy Bachman (Chief Capital Markets Officer)

Ronen Samuel

Assaf Zapari (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks for taking my questions first. I just wanted to I think Assaf mentioned it said the second quarter is off to a good start and it's obviously evident in the guidance as well. But Ronan, can you just talk a little bit more about what you're seeing here early in the second quarter, momentum coming out of Connections and just talk a little bit more about what the setup is for the quarter and the rest of the year.

Ronen Samuel

Brian Drab (Equity Analyst)

Thanks Ronan. That was a very extensive answers. Appreciate it and kind of feel like I should just pass it on. But just quickly I'll tack on one more question related to, you know, the Matrix and the Presto Max plus, what can you talk at all about like just the amount of revenue that you expect to come from either upgrades or new system sales from those machines in the next, you know, in 2026, 2027.

Ronen Samuel

OPERATOR

Okay, thanks Ronan, I'll talk to you later. Thank you. Thanks, Brian Ranji, next question please. Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Craig Palm with Craig Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Craig Palm

Yeah, thanks. As you guys know, I was at Connections myself, so I sensed, I think everybody's excitement at the event. You know, I'm just, just curious, in terms of the actual event, what did you see from an order booking standpoint? Can you give us just a little bit of actual feedback that you got from customers that were there as well?

Ronen Samuel

Craig Palm

Okay, perfect. And then just to follow up on the Metrix in terms of actual like Revenue recognition. I mean, do you expect later this year to see a meaningful uptick in revenue? Is it more of a 27 event? And just to be clear, is the bigger opportunity, whether it's initial or long term, upgrading the existing install base, or do you think there's a bigger opportunity for new system sales? I mean, I'm sure it's a combination of both.

Ronen Samuel

OPERATOR

Okay, all right, perfect. Appreciate it. Thank you. Next question comes from the line of Eric Woodring with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Maya

Hi, thank you. This is Maya on for Eric. You know, I kind of just want to touch on the AIC model for a second. You know, what percentage of new customers would you say are entering through AIC versus kind of the traditional Capex method? And where do you kind of ultimately see that mix stabilizing? And are you also seeing like existing customers maybe shift their preference to AIC? Just any way to understand that mix? Thank you.

Ronen Samuel

Maya

Got it. Thank you. And then just one more for me. You know, you had a pretty healthy quarter of buybacks this quarter. You know, is that the right quarterly run rate to think about for the rest of the year or just any kind of outlook you can help with there? Thank you.

Assaf Zapari (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Got it. Thank you. Thanks, Maya. Next question. Roger, thank you. Next question comes from the line of Jim Ricciuti with Needham and Co. Please go ahead.

Jim Ricciuti (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. So you're clearly making progress with system sales to new customers. I'm curious, what is, what's the average selling cycle like now in terms of timelines for bringing on some of these newer customers?

Ronen Samuel

Jim Ricciuti (Equity Analyst)

And Ronan, as you think about the newer customers, what is your line of sight or how would you characterize the opportunity to drive multiple machines at these customer locations?

Ronen Samuel

Jim Ricciuti (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And just quickly curious about the activity with your large global strategic customer. I may have missed any reference to it in the call so far.

Ronen Samuel

OPERATOR

Okay, thank you, thank you, thank you. The last question comes from the line of Kieran McCabe with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Kieran McCabe

Ronen Samuel

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you so much for taking my question. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of question and answer session. I would now like to turn the floor over to Mr. Samuel for closing comments.

Ronen Samuel

Andy Bachman (Chief Capital Markets Officer)

Thanks Ronan. And thanks Assaf. And thank you all for joining us today and for your continued interest in Kornit. As always, please feel free to reach out to me directly should you have any follow up questions. Ranju, could you please close the call? Thank you.

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