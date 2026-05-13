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May 13, 2026 9:48 AM 47 min read

Eos Energy Enterprises Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tvd5znkj

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises reported a first-quarter revenue of $57 million, marking a significant increase of more than five times compared to the same quarter last year.

The company announced a strategic partnership with Frontier Power USA, focusing on accelerating the deployment of their energy solutions through a structured platform.

The pipeline demand for Eos's products stands at over 100 gigawatt hours, with a notable portion requiring long-duration storage solutions.

Operationally, the company reported improvements in cube output and cost efficiencies, with plans to start production at the new Thornhill facility by the end of Q2 2026.

Eos Energy Enterprises reaffirmed its 2026 revenue outlook of $300 to $400 million, highlighting ongoing efforts in cost reduction and strategic growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to EOS Energy Enterprises first quarter 2026 conference call. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to such recording. At this time all participants are in listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. With that I would like to turn the call over to Liz Higley, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Liz Higley (Head of Investor Relations)

John Mahaz (Chief Operating Officer)

Joe Mastrangelo (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

With that, we'll wrap up our prepared comments and turn it over to the operator for any questions. Let's open up for Q and A. To ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Our first question comes from Mark Strauss with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

Joe Mastrangelo (Chief Executive Officer)

Mark Strauss (Equity Analyst)

Obviously the minority stake will be treated from a Frontier standpoint below the line. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from Martin Malloy with Johnson Rice and Company. Your line is open.

Nathan Kraiker (Chief Commercial Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Patrick Ouelette (Equity Analyst)

Joe Mastrangelo (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Joe Mastrangelo (Chief Executive Officer)

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