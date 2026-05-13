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May 13, 2026 9:47 AM 17 min read

Transcript: Aimia Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

On Wednesday, Aimia (TSX:AIM) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://app.webinar.net/EPYVWBVW2wk

Summary

AIM ImmunoTech Inc announced the divestiture of its specialty chemicals business, Bazzetto, and received regulatory approvals for the transaction, which will close by the end of May.

The company invested $1.4 million in share buybacks and plans to eliminate Holdco debt while seeking investments in undervalued companies.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 remained flat due to decreased operating profit, although SGA expenses fell by $2 million.

Cortland's revenue declined by 19.7% due to lower sales volume and geopolitical issues but showed improved net earnings by $3.4 million.

The sale of Bazzetto is expected to generate $267 million in net proceeds, with plans to use these for investments and redeeming senior notes.

The company aims to become a permanent capital vehicle, focusing on shareholder returns and potential UK market listing.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Joe Racknelli

Rhys Somerton

Rhys Somerton

Rhys Somerton

But we've worked hard to realign the management team and we're confident that the new leadership will take Cortland to the next level. I'll expand on our outlook and priorities later in the presentation, but first I will ask Steve to review the financial results in more detail. Over to you, Steve.

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Reece Somerton (Executive Chairman)

Joe Racknelli

Thank you. So, before we open up the question to callers, we have received a couple inbounds from some of our shareholders. First question relates to deployment of capital. What percentage of the deployable capital will you be making investments? And how much percentage will be kept as dry powder?

Reece Somerton (Executive Chairman)

Joe Racknelli

Couple of questions related to Cortland. You've appointed a new CEO. What is going to be the. What will be his primary mandate?

Rhys Somerton

Joe Racknelli

Okay then, one last question on Cortland. What working capital conditions are you seeing there and how will that impact your free cash flow coming from Cortland over the next 12 to 24 months?

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Joe Racknelli

Okay, operator, would you mind prompting again for questions, please, for those on the phone?

OPERATOR

Yes, sir. Thank you. Thank you, sir. For those on the phone lines, if you wish to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced once again. Star N1. If you wish to ask a question, Go ahead with Rob. Okay, sir, the first question comes from Rob by. From Zeus Capital. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Rob

Stephen Leonard (President and CFO)

Rob

Great, thanks very much. Thank you once again.

OPERATOR

For those want to ask a question over the phone, just press Star one on your telephone keypad.

Joe Racknelli

And then one question that's also come in. With respect to the NCIB, you've completed about 60% of purchases so far for this year's program. Can we anticipate an acceleration before this program ends?

Reece Somerton (Executive Chairman)

OPERATOR

Thank you and no further questions. That came through over the phone lines. I'll now turn the call over back to Joe Raccanelli, please. Go ahead, sir.

Joe Racknelli

Thank you everyone for joining us today. And as Rhys noted, we do have our annual general meeting that will begin at 10:30 Eastern Time. We will be making a more comprehensive presentation at that time. And I would encourage you to join us via webcast if you're not able to meet with us in person. So thank you. Have a good day, everyone.

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