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May 13, 2026 9:46 AM 25 min read

Full Transcript: BrainsWay Q1 2026 Earnings Call

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760244&tp_key=9c697b1af2

Summary

Brainsway Ltd reported a 35% increase in revenue for Q1 2026, reaching $15.5 million, driven by strong market penetration and execution.

The company achieved its 11th consecutive quarter of profitability with a net income increase of over 100% to $2.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 119% to $2.8 million.

A significant growth in remaining performance obligations to $75 million illustrates strong market demand and strategic focus on long-term contracts.

Brainsway Ltd is expanding its market presence through multi-pronged strategies, including minority equity investments in mental health providers and strategic partnerships.

The company continues to expand its clinical applications, including plans for FDA submission for PTSD treatment in MDD patients and ongoing studies for alcohol use disorder.

Expansion in reimbursement coverage is noted, particularly with the adoption of the SWIFT protocol, which significantly reduces treatment schedules.

Internationally, the company is experiencing strong demand across Asia Pacific, Canada, and Europe, enhancing its global footprint.

Looking ahead, Brainsway Ltd expects full-year 2026 revenue to range between $66 million and $68 million, with anticipated operating income growth and a focus on strategic investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Garth Russell (Moderator)

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ido Marom (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Please go ahead. Good morning Hadar and Ido and congratulations on the strong quarter in progress. So couple questions from Erin. Firstly, could you talk about the upcoming PTSD filing and could you talk to us a little more about the the protocol you anticipate and if the Trial is with or without medication in the case of patients.

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Jeffrey Cohen (Equity Analyst)

Perfect. Okay. And then as a follow up, could you talk about the SWIFT protocol a little bit and talk about what you're finding in the field as far as it being utilized and for one indications and perhaps give us a sense of percentage as far as patients using SWIFT versus the regular protocol. And then maybe also talk about the payer environment or the payers agnostic or the payers taking this on and accepting it as a similar protocol.

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question come from Ram Selvaraju from HC Venride. Please go ahead.

Ram Selvaraju (Equity Analyst)

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ram Selvaraju (Equity Analyst)

then two other very quick ones you mentioned in the press release, the versus year ago period growth in remaining performance obligations. Can you just provide us with the quarter over quarter change in remaining performance obligations and then maybe if you could just comment on if you are seeing any disruption at all to operations international sales stemming from the ongoing evolving situation in the Middle East. Thank you.

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'm going to let it do just to shine in on the remaining performance obligation. And I will take the second. Yes.

Ido Marom (Chief Financial Officer)

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Ram Selvaraju (Equity Analyst)

Thank you so much.

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you Ram.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Thank you. Okay, this concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Hadar and Levy for any closing remarks. Over to you, sir.

Hadar Levy (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would like to thank all of the investors, analysts and other participants for their interest in Brainsway Ltd. Please enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

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