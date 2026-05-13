Paysafe Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.
View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=vtoLbiAB
Summary
Paysafe Ltd reported a 10% revenue growth, 4% adjusted EBITDA growth, and a 21% increase in adjusted EPS for Q1 2026.
The company generated $67 million in unlevered free cash flow, marking a 17% increase, and improved its net leverage ratio to 5.2 times.
Strategic initiatives included strong sports betting growth, expansion in Latin America and Europe, and advancements in AI-driven commerce solutions.
Operational highlights showed a 17% growth in e-commerce driven by iGaming and a successful data monetization deal contributing $7 million.
Paysafe Ltd reaffirmed its 2026 growth outlook, expecting revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 5% to 8% for the year.
Management emphasized ongoing investments in data infrastructure, AI initiatives, and marketing to support growth and efficiency.
The company is positioning itself for agentic commerce and expanding its digital wallet solutions, achieving 19% increase in digital wallet volume.
Net leverage reduction and cash flow optimization remain key priorities for the year.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Kirsten Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
John Crawford (Chief Financial Officer)
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Jamie Friedman
Hi, good morning, it's Jamie at Susquehanna. Thanks for taking the question. So congratulations on the numbers. I wanted to get your perspective on how we should be thinking about the EBITDA margin and Merchant solutions. I know you articulated some of this on the call, but how we should be thinking about mix and the impact on margins and then how we should be thinking about the Merchant segment margins cadence for the rest of the year.
John Crawford (Chief Financial Officer)
Jamie Friedman
Okay. No, that makes sense. And then in terms of the iGaming, I realize you called out that it's seasonally strong, especially in the fourth quarter. Is it super seasonal even though because there's seemingly a lot of gaming that others are talking about like Visa coming in the second half.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Matthew Inglis with RBC Capital Markets. Please state your question.
Matthew Inglisson
Hey, good morning. This is Matthew Inglis for Danielle. And so for the Latam business, the World cup is obviously a huge opportunity to acquire customers. I know you mentioned increased marketing spend and co marketing with with your merchant partners, but wondering if you can unpack a little more the customer Acquisition strategy leading up to the World cup and I guess just your expectations.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Daniel. Excuse me. Our next question comes from Darren Peller with Wolf Research. Please state your question.
Paul Obrecht
Hi. Thanks. This is Paul Obrecht on for Darren Bruce. Can you provide a bit more color on the momentum you're seeing with Paysafe Wallet in Europe? I mean, what's really resonating with consumers there and how are they engaging with it?
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
John Crawford (Chief Financial Officer)
One thing I would add too, in terms of engagement, we're pleased so far to see, you know, even though the business is relatively small compared to our core wallets business, the transactions per active user actually are very similar to the Skrill and the Teller users which, you know, which we're excited as it shows, you know, real engagement and activity with this with the product.
Paul Obrecht
Great. That's really helpful. Color. And then as a follow up, it's great to see S and P revenue growth improve to 2% year over year. Can you just touch on the drivers here and your expectations for S and P for the remainder of the year? And then John, I think in a previous question you noted your expectation for better performance on the direct side in the second half. What's really needed to achieve this?
John Crawford (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
The next question comes from Timothy Kido with ubs. Please state your question.
Timothy Kido
Great, thank you. I wanted to start with an update on Clover. So it was about a year ago or so that you announced an expanded partnership around Value Added Services and Clover Capital. It's been some time and I was hoping you, you could just give us a status update on how that's going in terms of the incremental sales of those services that are sort of an add on to the core payments business. And then I'll have a brief follow up.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
Timothy Kido
Excellent. Thank you, Bruce. And the follow up was, and I apologize, juggling a few earnings this morning. But did you give any additional context or just the mechanics around the large data sale? In other words, what type of customer would be purchasing data in that manner and how common are these? Or recurring? Non recurring. Obviously it's non recurring, but maybe these could happen more often.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
Timothy Kido
Excellent. Thank you for bringing that to life. I appreciate Bruce.
OPERATOR
A reminder to all participants to ask a question. Please press star and one on your telephone keypad. Our next question comes from Andrew Hart with btig. Please state your question.
Andrew Hart
Hey, thanks for the question and Bruce, that was really helpful Color on the data licensing deal. I guess just a quick follow up on that. Was that when included in full year guidance at the beginning of the year? I know we reiterated guidance, but just want to understand if that data licensing deal had any impacts. I guess really getting at how expectations for the back half of the year have potentially changed at all in overall visibility. Thanks,
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew. We had data in our guidance throughout the year, so I think from our standpoint there's really the way we looked at it. There was nothing new here. We had data incorporated in, if anything, I would say it was probably just a. A little. A little bit bigger than we anticipated in Q1. But we had data deals in our model throughout the year, so no real change from our perspective.
Andrew Hart
Okay, very helpful. And then in iGaming, would love to just kind of hear what the early adoption of pay with cryptos looked like. Anything you'd highlight with your moonpay partnership, and what adoption has been like since the launch.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
Andrew Hart
Thanks, Bruce. Nice results.
OPERATOR
Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the question and answer session. I would now like to hand the conference over to Bruce Lothas, chief executive officer for closing comments.
Bruce Lowthers (Chief Executive Officer)
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.