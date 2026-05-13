Paysafe Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the PaySafe First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in the listen only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone requires operator assistance during the conference, please signal the operator by pressing Star and zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host for today, Kirsten Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Thank you and welcome to Paysafe's earnings conference call for the first quarter of 2026. Joining me today are Bruce Lowthers, Chief Executive Officer and John Crawford, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, a reminder that this call will contain forward looking statements and should be considered in conjunction with cautionary statements contained in our earnings release and the Company's most recent SEC reports. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and are subject to factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Forward looking statements during this call speak only as of the date of this call and we undertake no obligation to update them. Today's presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures. You can find additional information about these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in today's press release and in the appendix of this presentation which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. With that, I'll turn the call over to Bruce.

Thank you and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We started off 2026 with a strong revenue growth of 10%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 4% and 21% growth in adjusted EPS. We generated 67 million in unlevered free cash flow in the first quarter, an increase of 17% while improving our net leverage ratio to 5.2 times. Our strong top line performance included strong sports betting growth during the NFL playoffs, some outperformance of the consumer business where active users reached 7.9 million, an increase of 9% year over year. Growth also benefited from favorable FX and another licensing deal to monetize our data in Q1. Our operating expenses grew 6% versus the prior year excluding bad debt largely due to effects. We also increased our investment in data infrastructure to support our AI initiatives and data business as well as increased our marketing investment to accelerate growth. Additionally, we had increase in credit losses while converting to a new risk management platform. We believe these losses were contained over the course of a few weeks beginning in March and shouldn't have an impact on the business going forward as our models continue to mature. Later, John will discuss the revenue cadence and margin considerations for the year, but overall we're pleased to start off on such a strong note. Our internal model for the year remains intact, supporting our confidence to reaffirm our growth outlook for 2026. I would also like to add another key indicator for the year for shareholders to focus on is our net leverage ratio, which should have a meaningful impact on our valuation over the next 24 months. First, I'll share a few highlights on our strategic progress for the quarter starting with slide 4. On the consumer side, we had a strong quarter with notable strength from from Latin America across gaming and e Commerce. Our Paysafe Ltd wallet solution continue to see strong adoption across Europe. We're currently live in 18 countries with new countries expected to launch later this year. Paysafe Ltd continues to advance our digital first support model as a driver of customer experience and operating efficiency, and our virtual assistants play a key role in delivering intelligent always on support. In Q1, nearly 60% of all consumer contacts were resolved through digital assistance channels, representing a 25% increase compared to Q1 of 2025. Turning to the merchant side, e commerce growth was 17% in the first quarter, led by iGaming, which grew 28%. The SMB business grew 2% in Q1, reflecting a modest improvement in attrition. Lastly, we continue to position Paysafe Ltd to support new AI native commerce channels from conversational interfaces to autonomous purchasing. In Q1 we partnered with one of our enterprise clients, Norwegian Air, to demonstrate end to end agency payment capabilities aligned at emerging industry protocols from Partners Visa and MasterCard. With one integration, Paysafe Ltd can enable merchants to offer AI powered commerce across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini along with their own portal and apps. The merchant stays in control plugging in through standard SDK while paysafe handles the payment infrastructure. Any AI assistant can use it built on open standard MCP and Google's AP2 protocol. While still early, we see agentic commerce as a meaningful evolution and how transactions originate and we are positioning paysafe to participate at scale. It's also worth highlighting that our revenue per FTE increased 13% from a year ago normalized for FX. This is a strong testament to the hard work we've already done around productivity, resource allocation and building foundational intelligent systems. Now let's double click on the growth drivers for the quarter starting with Latin America on slide 5. Paysafe offers a comprehensive network of alternative and local payment methods in Latin America as the region's traditional cash culture rapidly evolves. Digital wallets and account to account payments are becoming increasingly popular. Our refresh consumer strategy is fueling user engagement strengthened by targeted marketing and collaborative programs with key merchants. Our product strategy also continues to evolve with the unique needs of local consumers with ongoing enhancements to our product lineup including Pago Effectivo Wallet which launched last year, bringing together our trusted local brand and Paysafe Ltd's wallet platform to deliver a streamlined user friendly experience. Lastly, our enterprise sales initiatives have been highly successful in driving strong cross selling in the region. Our typical consumer in Latin America enjoys online gambling, video gaming and esports. They need fast, secure and affordable cash to digital solutions along with quick access to their winnings. We also serve everyday consumers involved in e commerce from paying bills to enjoying entertainment services, many of whom prefer cash or non bank payment options. Additionally, a large portion of our customers regularly send and receive remittances and engage in peer to peer transactions. While Q1 benefited from a favorable comparison to the previous year, we anticipate strong double digit growth throughout 2026 as we continue to build momentum with our product innovations and go to market strategies. Moving to Slide 6 Paysafe has a rich 30 year history built through acquisitions, but our story as a unified brand truly commenced in early 2024. Over the past two years we have executed a multidimensional transformation clarifying who we are and the value we deliver to our customers. This was a deliberate shift from a fragmented, siloed approach to a focused, intentional model aligning our brand, product and go to market around a cohesive narrative. Today, the alignment of our marketing and product strategy is delivering measurable commercial outcomes, particularly in our growth markets. In regions where we are making targeted investments, we are seeing strong performance across consumers, campaigns and countries. We are building a repeatable scalable model that positions us to accelerate growth even further across our priority markets. We are seeing this in Latin America where active users reached 3.3 million in Q1, the highest level to date. This combination of local relevance, clear positioning and targeted consumer activation is driving engagement reinforced through co marketing programs with merchants. We're seeing it with our core wallet and cash solutions in high potential regions such as Spain and France where our brand and product and customer position align most strongly. That same approach extends to paysafe Wallet, which has had its strongest month on record in March. We believe this momentum represents the early stages of a much larger growth opportunity across the experience economy. AI is also a key driver of change in our marketing model, enabling us to scale through automated segmentation, smarter targeting and a more personalized customer experiences while increasing execution speed. Turning to slide 7 igaming continued to be a significant growth driver this quarter with Global revenue increasing 20% year over year with strong growth across both segments. In our core regions, we experienced robust activity during the NFL playoffs with outstanding operational performance during the super bowl and March Madness. Additionally, we announced a new partnership with Moonpay, enabling players to seamlessly deposit stablecoins and cryptocurrencies with iGaming and daily fantasy sports brands in the U.S. five operator pilots are currently underway, positioning us to meet evolving market demand. We also achieved a strong quarter for new bookings, securing agreements with both new and existing merchants. We extended our partnerships with US Clients such as Hard Rock and Golden Nugget to support their expansion into Canada, and we signed a new agreement with Cheddar, a popular platform for sports and culture predictions in North America. In the broader entertainment sector, Paysafe has become a headline sponsor for Big Clan, Germany's largest esports organization, and will also sponsor Red Bull's Fortnite and EA Sports FC tournaments in 2026. These high profile events and partnership attract top content creators and elite competitive players, supporting premium brand visibility for Paysafe's digital wallet solutions at the forefront of entertainment. I will wrap up here. As you can see, we've had a very active quarter with a strong start to 2026 with impressive growth across revenue, cash flow and EPS. We're making good progress with our product initiatives supported by our maturing sales motion and marketing investments. With that, I will turn over to John.

Thank you Bruce. Let's move to Slide 9 for a summary of our first quarter results. Revenue for Q1 was 442.7 million, an increase of 10% on a reported basis with organic growth of 8%. As the remaining impact from last year's business disposal was more than offset by a tailwind from FX. Our first quarter results also benefited from another licensing data deal which contributed 7 million, so the underlying organic growth was approximately 6%. Normalizing for that across our top 20 countries, we saw growth of 13% in the first quarter and we've consistently seen growth ranging from high single digits to low double digits over the past four quarters. Across these core markets. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $99.2 million in the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA margin declined 130 basis points. This reflects an increase in marketing and it investment of 6 million, as well as an increase in credit loss expense of 10 million, which was partly offset by the benefit of the data deal Turning to cash flow, we generated 67 million in unlevered free cash flow in Q1, an increase of 17% year over year with a 67% conversion of adjusted EBITDA in line with our target range and a solid improvement versus the prior year quarter. On an last twelve months (LTM) basis, unlevered free cash flow was 307 million reflecting 71% conversion. Adjusted net income for the first quarter was 21 million and adjusted EPS was 41 cents, an increase of 21%. Referring reflecting our reduced share count overall relative to our expectations for the quarter, the top line came in ahead and adjusted EBITDA was in line but at a lower margin. Turning to the segment Results on Slide 10 Starting with Digital Wallets, volume in Q1 was 7.1 billion, an increase of 19% or 9%. Constant currency revenue from Digital Wallets increased 15% to $216.3 million with organic growth of 7% as three month actives increased 9% year over year, led by strong growth in Latin America. Transactions per active user was flat year on year and average revenue per user increased 6% helped by FX with both metrics influenced by the regional and product mix including the strong growth from LATAM. Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Wallets was 94.9 million, up 15% year over year with 4% constant currency growth. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the segment was 43.9%, down only 10 basis points despite higher investments in consumer marketing. Turning to the merchant segment results, volume increased 9% to $37.2 billion resulting in organic revenue growth of 9% or approximately 5% excluding the data deal. Normalizing for the benefit of the data deal, we saw a decline in the underlying gross margin in Merchant Solutions due to business mix, reflecting stronger growth from the low margin ISO channel. Given these puts and takes, the adjusted EBITDA for the segment was 28.1 million, down from 29.4 million in Q1 of last year. Turning to Slide 11 for a summary of debt and leverage at the end of the quarter, total debt was just under 2.5 billion, down 122 million versus Q4 as we repaid more than 100 million during the quarter and saw a modest benefit from FX, our net leverage ratio was 5.2 times at quarter end compared to 5.5 times at Q4. We repurchased 588,000 shares in January, which was a rollover from a December order and while we continue to think our shares are undervalued, reducing leverage is our priority. This year supported by our expected growth in adjusted EBITDA and strong cash flow generation. Turning now to our full year outlook on Slide 12, we are reaffirming 2026 guidance for revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share. As for the cadence in the second quarter, we currently expect growth to be moderately below our full year guidance range to approximately 4%. Considering in Q1 we had the licensing deal, a strong tailwind from FX and seasonally high volumes from the NFL postseason and March Madness. This brings our first half growth expectation to 7%. We expect a seasonally strong Q4 in both segments, further supported by the investments we're making in marketing. On the consumer side, we expect operating expenses to be weighted to the first half, including an increase of 14 million year over year revenue related to marketing and IT investments. Given the 10 million increase in credit losses experienced in Q1, we expect adjusted EBITDA generated in the first half to be roughly flat year over year, while our second half expectation remains ahead of consensus. Putting that together for the full year, we continue to expect revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow in the range of 5 to 8% while driving double digit growth in adjusted EPS. Now I'll turn the call back to Bruce for closing remarks.

Thank you John. We're pleased with our start to 2026 and are building on that with clear priorities to sharpen execution, drive product momentum through our Vitality Index and further reduce leverage. Before we begin our Q and A, I'd like to welcome Ignacio Carida to our board. Ignacio brings decades of experience in digital platforms, Omnichannel, retail, and payments, along with a deep knowledge of Latin America. We're excited to partner with him as we move forward. And a sincere thank you to Eli Nagler, who has transitioned to a board observer position. We've been very fortunate to have Eli's support and leadership during his many years of service to PaySafe. As you may have seen, we've announced several board changes this year. As a result, the board now includes nine independent directors out of 12 total. While CVC and Blackstone remain significant shareholders and continue to support our strategic direction, we see this progression to greater independence as a step toward a governance structure more typical for a US Public company. Now let's begin the Q and A session.

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Question and Answer session. To ask a question, please press Star and one on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press Star and two if you would like to remove your Question from the queue. For participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. We will now wait for a moment while we poll for questions. Our first question comes from Jamie Friedman with sig. Please state your question.

Right. Good morning, Jamie. I'm going to let John walk you through that. And John, over to you. Sure. Thank you. So I think we expect the margins to be slowly improving through the year. And by slowly I really mean in the, in Q3 and Q4. Q2 is most likely going to look similar to Q1, but we expect to be in the upper teens, potentially higher than that by the end of the year. And that's driven, as you mentioned and we mentioned on the call earlier, the mixed side with the ISO channel outperforming early this year and then as we get the our various pieces of the direct channel on better track in the second half, that should drive the margins up.

Yeah. On the seasonality of the gaming, obviously Q1 is a big quarter for us with the playoffs, NFL playoffs and Super Bowl. And then really as Q4 you look at the back half of the year, there's just a tremendous amount of sporting activities as you're rolling into Q4. So those really have been Historically the seasonality of the iGaming Q2 is kind of muted, but Q1 and Q4 are usually the big quarters on a seasonality basis. Great. Thanks, Bruce. Yep. I'll drop back in the kitchen. Thank you, Jamie.

Yeah, so when we look at the World cup, it's an interesting dynamic. It gets a lot of airtime for us when we look at the digital wallet segment of the World Cup. When we held it last, there wasn't a material impact on the digital wallet side. This time through, we've been relatively conservative in our forecasting of the impact of the digital wallet. We have a couple different dynamics. One, Matthew, you just mentioned is latam. We have a much stronger business in Latam, so not really sure what the real impact is going to be, but we have a very active marketing campaign both in Latam and, and in North America. There is a campaign that we're doing really for the very first time that we're hoping to build off of the popularity of World cup on our consumer acquisition. And our initial campaigns have been very successful. But building around World cup is something that will be new for us. So we've kind of remained conservative in our forecasting out that. But I think for us as we look at it, we'll have a little bit of probably pop there in Latam and certainly on our merchant acquiring side in North America because such a big component this time is in the US we may have some opportunity there as well. If you recall, the last time it was in a time zone that was very difficult. There wasn't a lot of visibility in the US So this is really geared in a better way for us. But as I said, we've been conservative in our modeling because we really haven't experienced it at the size and scale that we are today. Got it. Super helpful, thank you.

Yeah, Paul, great question. You know, we've really taken a very active stance with our marketing team on consumer acquisitions there. So I think that for us is really driven quite a bit. We've had really strong campaigns in Spain and France most recently. So as we continue to one get more sophisticated in our marketing campaigns, for example, on a lead generation basis where we're very active in using bots to drive leads, we have thousands of bots a day out optimizing our lead generation, we've really transformed the way we go after consumer acquisition. I would also say that the Paysafe wallet is providing a great vehicle for us. We see really nice double digit growth with the Paysafe wallet and that creates a nice onboarding into our ecosystem from Paysafe Card. So I think we have a lot of things that are coming together, creating good opportunities and probably the big historical difference for us is really the active engagement of our marketing team on consumer acquisition. We are much more aggressive about consumer acquisition today than we ever have been. But we're doing it in a very calculated, methodical way to make sure that we're maximizing the impact of the dollars that we spend. I think when you look at our marketing spend versus others, our marketing spend on a consumer basis is still well below the average as a percentage of revenue. But for us it's been a substantial increase as we've kind of looked at it on a historical basis. So we're, we're really being very precise about the way we're doing it. And so far our marketing team has really had a lot of success getting this turn turned around for us.

Do you want to. John, jump in. I'll start with the numbers piece first. I think, Paul, we're not expecting significant contribution from the SMB piece through the year. Our expectations that business are, are better than Q1, but not dramatically better. We think it's going to, you know, sort of work its way through the year to a couple points better than maybe where we were in Q1, but you know that we don't have that pencil then for significant uplift for the year. I think the, the other thing we just point out is we did have better than expected or lower than expected attrition in, in our book. We have not really modeled that in for a full year. So it'll be, we're very optimistic that we're, we've made a lot of changes about trying to mitigate the attrition that we've had and hopefully this is a, an ongoing rate that we can kind of hang around, but we didn't model that in, in our are forecasting at this point. So we'll see how Q2 unfolds and move forward with that.

Yeah, good morning, Tim, and thanks for the question. You know, we still see really strength with our Clover offering. We feel that it's a very strong offering in the marketplace for us. It's something that we've poured a lot of energy into in the last year. We still see double digit growth on the consumer acquisition, on the merchant acquisition side of Clover. So we feel very good about the product offering. I think it's getting honed a little bit more. Obviously it does very well in the restaurant vertical and now in the services verticals. We're starting to see a lot of success there with it as well. So still feel like it's a great product that is serving us well and serving our merchants well.

Yeah, yeah. So I don't know what the right word is. Sorry, I was saying, I'm not sure what the right word is. Recurring. Non recurring. But kind of once in a while. Yeah, no, no worries at all, Tim. So look, for us, as I mentioned in the last quarter, this is a business we're building. We feel that this is going to be something that will continue to build quarter to quarter. We expect sales throughout the year. We've modeled that for ourselves as our pipeline continues to build. We think it'll be a steady state for us as we move forward. Now, it's early, like any new product that comes to market. So it's probably a little bit lumpy here in the beginning, but we expect that there'll be deals throughout the year and have a pipeline that suggests that we'll be able to do that. So we feel very good about. This is a new way for us to monetize the investment we've made in our IT infrastructure. So people talk a lot about AI and the things that people are doing there. We really, over the last couple of years have invested heavily in our data infrastructure. This has allowed us one to monetize through sales of data and there are all kinds of uses for that. But the data that we sell is anonymized data. So this is not something that is traceable back to a particular merchant or consumer. These things are really being used on fraud modeling and the like. So when we look at our IT infrastructure around data today, when you look at our organization, we have over 150 data engineers that we didn't have just a couple of years ago. And so we've really transformed our foundational data layer. And we think that does a couple things. One, gives us revenue opportunities and two, it's driving a tremendous amount of efficiencies for us, whether it be on the marketing side about lead generation, whether it be in our attrition management and the algorithms we use now to predict merchants as they're moving forward. It can be in our client services. And so we had 60% of our volume being handled by technology that our data engineers had created for us. So feel very good about the investment. I think it's been a, a huge payback for us here early on in our kind of transformation over the last couple of years.

I apologize, Andrew. I missed the beginning of crypto. Oh, pay with crypto. Yes, look, the pay with crypto, we feel very bullish about it. It's really kind of in a pilot mode at this point. We've got about five merchants that we're. We're really working with right now. We expect to be able to roll that out throughout the year. I think the key here on the crypto piece is really just being aware of what our consumers want to do and how they want to spend their money and us providing them a mechanism for them to spend the money the way they want to spend their money and where they want to spend the money. And so when you look at the survey that we did, there was really an interest in paying with crypto. I think it was 83% of our survey respondents had expressed interest in it. So there was really a strong interest in it. So for us, we look at it as really just another LPM that we're providing that consumers want and now connecting it up to our merchants so that he can buy their video game or buy their place, their sports bet. Just trying to be there for the way they want to execute their transactions.

Thank you very much. I just want to thank the team at paysafe for all the work for the quarter. Overall, I think the theme really strong quarter for us to start the year, which has us feeling optimistic about the year. We're very focused on executing the year biggest priorities, obviously our continued execution, pay down of our debt, really continuing to optimize our leverage, free cash flow. And that's the theme for 2026. So thank you very much for joining us today and we look forward to connecting in soon.