Altius Minerals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

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Thank you Joanna Good morning everyone and welcome to our Q1 2026 conference call. Our press release and interim filings were released yesterday after the close and are available on our website. This event is being webcast live and you'll be able to access or replay the call along with the presentation slides that are on the homepage of our website and also in the Investor section. We will also hold our AGM today at 11:30 Eastern Time after this call and have a more detailed presentation on the website or going on the website after this call for the AGM. You can also access the AGM virtually with an open Q&A session. Brian Dalton, CEO and Stephanie Hussey, CFO will speak on the call. With us in the room is Ernie Ortiz, VP Corporate Development and Head of Lithium. Ernie's here to answer questions on Lithium in the Q&A. The forward looking statement on slide two applies to everything we say both in our remarks and during the Q&A session and with that Stephanie is up first.

Thanks Flora and good morning everybody. Yesterday we reported Q1 net earnings of 2.6 million or $0.05 per share, reflecting higher revenues offset by higher expenses which included one time post closing fees associated with our LRC acquisition. Royalty revenue of $$27 million and adjusted EBITDA of $$20 million for the first quarter reflect higher realized prices, timing of copper stream deliveries, increased electricity royalty revenue and the addition of four operating lithium royalties. These increases were partially offset by lower dividends from iron ore. Operating cash flow was impacted by higher tax payments and working capital changes as the payment of post closing LRC expenses. Q1 adjusted net earnings of $0.11 per share was higher than Q1 2025 with the main adjusting item being non recurring costs. Following the LRC close on March 6, we completed a plan of arrangement in which Altius acquired all the outstanding shares of Lithium Royalty Corp. For share consideration of 9.6 million Altius shares and cash of $140 million. The corporation had previously advanced a loan of $$14 million to LRC following the announcement in December. Current total liquidity available to the corporation is approximately $350 million, which includes cash on hand, $125 million available under the revolver, as well as $62.5 million potentially available as an accordion feature subject to certain criteria. Under the terms of our credit facility. In April the corporation received 30.5 million as a cash distribution from the royalty capital funds relating to investments made by Altius during the founding and early development of LRC. In the quarter we made scheduled debt repayments of 2 million on the term credit facility, we paid total cash dividends of 5.2 million and issued approximately 8,000 common shares under the dividend reinvestment planned. The corporation under its NCIB repurchased and cancelled approximately 227,000 common shares for a total cost of $9.9 million. And yesterday our Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $$0.10 per share to be paid to shareholders of record on May 29 with a payment date of June 15. And with that I'll turn it over to Brian.

Thank you Stephanie. Good morning everyone. Today, rather than try to walk you through developments across the broader portfolio as we would typically attempt here, we plan to instead focus in on two particularly quickly evolving areas of the business, namely the electricity and lithium components. These of course have some intertwining macro level drivers. Soon after this call we will be starting our AGM and there a broader overview presentation is planned and you are of course more than welcome to ask about any of our exposure areas in the Q and A following these remarks. The first area we want to cover is the electricity royalties business as represented by our shareholding in Altius renewable royalties or Altius Renewable Royalties, and in turn our effective 29% interest in the underlying operating entity, Great Bay Royalties or GBR. Several of you have been asking us to dive a bit deeper on this part of our business as quarterly revenue from it has begun to accelerate and take on greater relative significance within our diversified portfolio. One key deliverable that is intended to help us meet this ask is included in our accompanying quarterly presentation. There you will find a new five year forward looking revenue illustration that is broken down by category of royalty origination. What should stand out clearly is that the recently establishing trend of increasing period over period revenue still has plenty of Runway ahead. Also later today during the AGM Business Update presentation that will also be made available on our website, you will find new supporting materials that outline current market conditions within the U.S. electricity generation sector as well as the investment opportunity set that GBR is pursuing to further build out this growth profile. I believe that most of you will know that Altius was an original co founder of GBR back in 2019 when we partnered up with Frank Gettman and his team in New Hampshire to see if we could bring adoption of the royalty finance model to the renewable electricity generation sector. Some of the initial attraction for us to try to achieve this stemmed from our strong internal belief that long implied resource lives in the natural resource royalty business are the best predictor of future optionality realizations and in this case the resource lives we were considering were essentially perpetual. The real question for us was around whether or not we could convince the sector to adopt the model in a way that has occurred over time within other natural resource royalty sectors such as mining and oil and gas. Now, seven years into the initiative, I think it is fully safe to say that this objective has indeed been successfully achieved. The platform is well established and the team focus today has instead shifted to the adding of additional scale and diversity to the portfolio. The two key approaches that GBR has used to build its royalty platform to date are number one through direct royalty level investments into late development and operating stage projects, and secondly through the backing of the portfolios of earlier stage developer groups in exchange for royalties on the projects that they ultimately plan to vend out the power plant operators. This second path has obvious parallels with the traditional Altius PG approach to mining royalty creation. Back when GBR began, its focus was almost entirely on these earlier stage developer deals owing to difficulty in achieving acceptable returns from advanced stage investments because of overly competitive capital availability conditions in that part of the US power market. Today that is no longer true as several of the competing sources of capital that were highly active a few years ago have become more subdued. We feel that this is due to the emergence of a relatively more restrictive philosophical government policy approach to the sector as well as the easing of ESG focused investment mandates by many large pools of capital. The anti-ESG pendulum swing if you will. The result, irrespective of the reasons, is that GBR is currently identifying more opportunities to make investments in late stage and operating assets at more attractive implied returns than it could a few years ago. Based on the strength of its deal pipeline, it is expecting 2026 to be one of its most significant from a new royalty investment deployment perspective, with almost all of its current activity focused on late stage investment opportunities. What is perhaps most remarkable about the current competitive dynamic and the countercyclical opportunity field this market has abouted? I say this because the underlying sector fundamentals are so contrastingly bullish, with an explosion in demand for new power generation being experienced across most parts of the US which is a trend that was establishing itself even before the hefty additional pressure from new data center build expectations added into the momentum. This increase in demand combined with new build timeline and other constraints that are impacting other types of generation more particularly is resulting in big increases in the prices that end users are willing to accept under term power purchase contracts with renewable power developers. So it is strange times indeed to have a second while at the same time seeing constrained capital conditions and down cycle like return generation opportunities. Strange but wonderful. The current GBR focus is certainly more directed towards late stage project investments, but this does not mean it is let up on continuing to support and benefit from its portfolio of earlier stage development company investments. These were always seen as longer lead time endeavors to reach royalty generation or royalty revenue generation. But enough time has passed now for GBR to begin to see a big uptick in the number of these projects approaching commissioning and first royalty revenues. In fact, there are five projects within the portfolio today that are under construction. Notable amongst these are a series of projects that originated within our first investee company, TRI Global Energy or TRI Global Energy before it was subsequently acquired by Enbridge who has now taken on that portfolio of projects and is aggressively building it out. It is also worth here describing some other innovations developed by GBR as its business has matured. One example has been the addition of ancillary deal components to its developer royalty investment structures. These included adding hybrid equity exposure in the developers alongside royalty rights, again not dissimilar to the way Altius often structures hybrid royalty equity deals with its minerals PG business. In other cases, GBR now gains entitlements to a share of the sales proceeds, typically milestone based that developers receive upon bending their highly in demand projects out to end builders and operators. As GBR looks forward, it sees the potential for meaningful cash generation from these ancillary innovations that is over and above its royalty flows. In fact, in the case of sharing of project sales proceeds, GBR's share of milestone payments could bring the next three or four years as the developers successfully execute their business plans. Another innovation that GBR has brought to market over the past couple of years is its Interconnection Deposit financing program. Under this initiative, GBR posts fully refundable deposits on behalf of developers to allow them to hold positions and queues for grid interconnection, allowing the developers to not tie up their own capital and to direct more of it instead towards actual project development activity. GBR funds these deposits through a dedicated underlying credit facility and then generates a positive margin through the fees provided back to it by the developers deed becoming collectively meaningful and as shown as a separate category on the new revenue chart we are providing the main intended function of this business line is to support royalty business development. This comes through the positive relationships with several new project sponsors that have and are being created and in certain cases GBR is directly supporting its existing developer investee companies with this program and allowing them to more rapidly advance projects towards sales and operations with GBR royalties a tax of course. I'll wrap up here in GBR and Electricity Altius Electricity Royalty exposure by saying that is a business that we have established a lot of belief in. It has now reached an exciting stage of its development with a business platform and offering that has been embraced by some of the largest and most sophisticated players in the power generation industry and a market conditions backdrop that is highly conducive towards meeting its objective of further building out scale and portfolio diversity. The other business area I want to focus on here today, albeit more briefly, is with respect to our recently acquired Lithium royalty portfolio. In some ways it is hard to believe how much has transpired here in the short time that has elapsed since the acquisition was announced in mid December. The most obvious development has been with respect to the commodity price which has now doubled since the announcement and confirmed a cyclical upwards turn from the deep lows of 2025. These higher prices are driving obvious positive impacts for us in terms of revenue generation from the four currently operating lithium royalties that we hold. But there are other developments that are occurring that we believe will be even more impactful in the bigger picture. Lithium demand has been compounding at incredible rates for the past five years or so now, but rather than beginning to succumb to the law of large numbers as many have been calling for, demand appears actually to be instead accelerating. Importantly, the sources of the demand growth are also becoming more diversified beyond electric vehicle based dominance, with the most notable new driver being the increasing addition of battery storage pairings to the rapidly expanding global feat of renewable electricity plants. Recall my earlier comment about intertwining macro drivers. The result in any event has been a growing recognition that market deficits for lithium have reemerged much more quickly than expected and that a significant volume of new supply will be required too suite in order to keep pace. Some credible estimates in fact peg the amount of new supply required at 3 times current production levels 10 years or times to try to build that much productive capacity in mining. The operators of our lithium royalty mines are responding because they can. We have heard each of the operators of Tre Cobradas, Mariana Guillamina and Grodo Dosarelo all either initiate or confirm intentions to proceed to Phase two expansions. The Finis project has recently closed financing and confirmed plans to restart operations later this year, while the Neves project has begun awarding contracts to kick off its construction. Looking beyond these projects, one of the key attractions of the LRC acquisition for us was the deep pipeline of exploration through feasibility stage projects that it had assembled. We conducted extensive technical diligence on this part of the portfolio at the time and remain convinced that several of these projects represent leading candidates to emerge as part of the solution to the industry supply challenge ahead. In our accompanying presentation slides, we have also included an updated five year lithium royalty revenue illustration. This has seen meaningful upward shifts from the one used in our acquisition explainer Investor Deck in response to the price and volume growth signals that have come in subsequently. During today's AGM presentation, we will also provide some additional supporting materials to reinforce our views on the lithium market developments that have been discussed here today. Exciting times. Thank you. And with that, let's thank you ladies and gentlemen.

Hi, good morning. Obviously, Brian, you and the team have been very active in the last two years reshaping the portfolio. Just curious where you think you go from here with respect to commodity exposure. I mean, obviously the lithium acquisition was really well timed before pricing took off. But do you see certain commodities where there could be opportunities in this environment? Definitely. I think that obviously there's a much better sentiment around right now and there's more readily available capital from competing sources. So not everything looks exciting to us, but it feels to me like it's pretty segmented. There's some areas, some commodity exposure areas that you know, you're hearing lots about, but there's others, if you're hearing about them at all, it's usually with, you know, with, with disdain. So it's, it's, you know, it's not. We feel like, you know, all of the growth from here has to come from operator type investments from their increasing cash flows across the portfolio. I mean, I definitely believe that that's the most important part of our growth going forward. But I'm not saying that we're, I'm definitely not telling the team like, you know, pins down. There's nothing to do here. And just from a portfolio perspective, I mean in our valuation, lithium is pretty dominant. From a nav perspective. Is there a certain target that you'd like to get that to? Are you happy with it being just such a dominant part of the overall valuation? It's probably a little out of balance right now. But there's two ways for that to sort itself. Right. And the one I prefer is to just make sure that we continue to see good steady growth across the rest. Obviously prices have been a big driver there in the very recent term and the point at which the portfolio was acquired was right at that inflection point for a lot of assets to come on board. But when I look at, you know, the electricity side for one, the deployment opportunity there is really strong. Like that's going to easily hold its own and maintain weight within that broader portfolio. Potash will do it in a non splashy, typical potash like way, but it'll just get bigger and bigger and bigger over time. There's good growth coming from the. On the base metal side. We heard Vale talking about expansion potential now at Boise Bay. We're all watching for what Lundin says about the sanctioning decision at Suva Curry Pompa is on stream later this year. So you know, you're never going to get that pie chart of, you know, wedges of exposure areas when you're trying to manage what we're trying to manage exactly where you want it at any one point in time. But I'm not concerned at all about how it's all evolving. Like I think all of our business areas right now got really good growth drivers and you know, if something looks more permanently out of whack after the dust settles a little bit, you know, we can always adjust something downwards. That's easy. But it's certainly not the, it's not the approach we're taking to it right now. Thanks very much. Thank you Orest.

in my mind when we were putting them together, I'm not gonna lie. So maybe a follow up question to Orest. You know, obviously you have a lot of cash in the balance sheet. Almost $130 million. Are you seeing opportunities where you can deploy some of that cash in the near term or just given, you know, $6 copper and pretty healthy lithium prices? We should be waiting for a while. Again, no pressure to do that. I mean, the LRC transaction to me was sort of the first, you know, go back a bit. Right. If you think about all the divestiture work in the, in the middle part of last year around silicon and when the cash balance was really pretty heavy. So lrc, you know, that transaction sorted us through a lot of that. But again, there are not everything is rip roaring right now. I'm feeling contrarian enthusiasm about some commodity areas right now. I know for sure that there's a steady opportunity to continue to deploy on the electricity side, but we'll be patient if we have to. But as I said, Orestair, you know, the team's still got lots of, lots of targets in mind that, you know, don't feel like they're, you know, it's being, we're being too pro cyclical in pursuing them but, you know, it's not as good as it was in 2016, that's for sure. And if we have to sit on cash for a while, we've done that before too. So yeah, again there's lots of growth to come here just because everyone's making more money and markets are back and capital is available and we know our assets are going to see more than their share of that and that it's common. But I wouldn't, I wouldn't count us out for being, showing up with more, you know, more external M and A from here. I don't know if it'll be giant splashy stuff, but I can see ways we can, we can tweak and build on our portfolio, particularly if we start thinking out into the next decade and the one after that and the one after that. There's always something to do.

Yeah, at this point for sure, like the goal there is to recycle the capital, the revenues that are coming in into more deployments. There's a really healthy pipeline of opportunities there. For the most part it is related to in construction or already operating projects or immediate impact. But I think all of us as shareholders, whether it's us, Apollo or Northampton and the Dutch pension fund wanted, you know, we all see that the highest and Best use of that capital is not to flow up and out, but instead to get poured into more growth and to just build scale here. Now it's got a really nice window opened up for itself right now.

I wouldn't say it's a peak number there, no, because it won't. Like a lot of the development stage royalties, so ones that developers brought along sold to an operator who are now moving them along through pipelines, some are coming out as operating like that. They're still like. A lot of what we're seeing now will be from tge, for example, the front end of that. Right. That would have been the first of those developer deals. But there's a bunch more that have happened since and those are, you know, tailing along a little bit behind. So there's lots more to come there. And I would probably also say that it would be disappointing, I think, for everyone involved if there's not meaningful bolstering of that profile both within the period we're showing and beyond. That stems from the kinds of deployment potential we're seeing right now into, you know, and fairly chunky kinds of investments as well into near term revenue generating sort of more advanced stage royalty investments. So, no, I don't see any sign of plateauing in that business at this point. It's quite the opposite. It just really feels like it's getting its legs now.

Ernie, you're Up. Yes. So we are starting to see a narrowing of the discounts. You're also seeing prices starting to continue to move up and also the lag, there's normally a 1/4 lag as we've seen with both majors and our own production. So you'll start to see probably better pricing in the second and third quarters given just the momentum and then just to catch up from some of those quotational pricing adjustments. But given the tightness in the market, we are also seeing discounts lessen given just the need for product out there right now.

I mean I characterize our, you know, returns of capital, however you want to look at that. Dividends and buybacks probably more particularly as always optimal or opportunistic. So when you default to that, there's really never a reason to change. Right. It's just keep, keep an eye on things as far as like the dividend side of things go. You know, I think that the business continues to strengthen its platform and its cash generation abilities continue to move up. And I think we're running a 10 year track record right now of increasing dividends. You know, it wasn't something that came up for discussion in this quarter, but it'll come up pretty soon again. It typically does in the, in the third quarter. And yeah, again we're feeling pretty constructive about the long term health and strength of the business, but I'm not going to prejudge a board decision on that either.

The next question comes from Brian MacArthur with Raymond James. Please go ahead. Good morning. Can I just go Back to Slide 5 with the electricity royalty ramp up and there's all sorts of caveats on there, which I get, but, but you also talk about 100 million in ancillary revenue from development fee sharing. Is there a lot of that in those numbers or is that, and just as I think of this going forward, is it such a big part of that business now that I could view it as an on? I mean a royalty goes forever, effectively, but these sound to me a little more like one off development payments. So they might be more chunky, if you see what I'm saying. But maybe they're sustainable in a big way. Can you just comment a little bit on that, Brian? Thanks.

Certainly. Well, first off, the revenue numbers we're showing there, you know, that relates just to royalties there is a subset there that deals with the interconnection work. So the ancillary payments, you know, attached to project sales. So these are developer fees. They sell a project on, they get paid as well, right? They sell a project on, it has our royalty attached. Well, some of the later deals, developer deals, had that right to basically share in some of those developer fees. Others had equity, you know, and that was just learning that came along the way. You know, if we had been equity holders in TGE at the time of the Enbridge acquisition, it would have been, you know, pretty monumental day for us. And to hear TGE talk about it at the time that the reason that they were able to grow and scale their business to the point that an Enbridge wanted to buy was because of our capital. You know, we, we got smarter along the way. But so the 100 million we're talking about there, that relates to projects that have already, you know, basically had deals done on them coming out of different developers. The schedule of milestone payments has been established as part of those sales agreements. And then we're just doing the math. I want our share of those payment amounts. Might be there's some risk associated with it. I mean some of these milestone payments might not get made and of course we wouldn't get payments. But you know, it's not completely arm waving either. These are like, you know, credible buyers who've negotiated to buy assets and have agreed to payment schedules. It would be really hard, Brian, to try to extrapolate forward, you know, how much of that type of revenue you could count on going forward. It's going to be very much more like, you know, that'd be like trying to predict how much revenue Alka's Minerals is going to make in its PG business. Like, you know, it's by definition it's going to be episodic to Lumpy. It may be a little more stable once it gets sort of rolling on the GBR side of things. Just because those developers and they're selling of projects, you know, tends to be more of a steady pipeline. But we don't have enough visibility at this point to predict how many projects they're going to sell and how much revenue might, might flow back to us as part of that. So it's just a little harder to be predictive around. We just know it's in the near term it looks like it's going to be very meaningful and that beyond that there is really, really strong demand out there right now for the projects that developers have in their pipeline. So as it stands now they look to be in really good shape to continue to generate project sales. And to the extent that that proves to be correct, yeah, we will see this ancillary revenue, for want of a better term, continue to become impactful. And you know, it has the potential really to be a pretty big source of capital at the GBR level to fund future deployments into royalties, which again, you know, really strong parallels here as to how the Altius Minerals royalty portfolio has been built. A lot of the royalties that sit within minerals, they were ultimately acquired with revenues that came in from, you know, ancillary or equity type episodic wins over the years. So anyway, long answer, but hopefully one that gives you much more color on that point. And I appreciate how it's maybe hard to read from that slide.

Perfect, thank you. And maybe just switching gears to the lithium business just on Gulamina, just because it's kind of in there for the first time obviously a good number, good project. Was there any, just because of the first quarter reporting, are there any true ups and volumes or anything that distort those numbers for this quarter? I take your point Ernie, that the price will probably go on higher later so you get more than five. But do I need to worry about any volume things that distort at that first quarter number just because you're closing the transaction?

your portfolio, stand back and look at it, forgetting about current prices, forgetting about current opportunities, where do you think you are under invested? What is it you look at and say gosh, we love these characteristics, they fit with the Altius model and we just don't have enough. And then if I may just follow up quickly, specifically uranium, which would seem to fit your characteristics. And also what are your thoughts on adding more gold and silver? Again forgetting about price at the moment, but what are your thoughts on gold and silver which perhaps don't have the Altius characteristics? Yeah, like there's areas that we'd be interested in. We've always thought about things like big widely traded commodities that we don't have exposure to like aluminum, but we just haven't found a way in yet on that. It's just a different kind of industry. So that's one that I would certainly point to on a revenue basis. To me we feel light right now in iron ore just because of the, you know, relative to the weight that that represents in the global mining world. But I think that probably takes care of itself just with Kami and Champion Uranium. Yeah, we've tried a couple of things there to get involved with advanced stage projects but, but it's pretty competitive. Like there are a lot of other types of capital that are inclined there. There's lots of hands up to put money into those projects. And so it becomes a challenge of returns. And we also think that there tends to be a bit of an optimism around timelines from vendors when we talk in that area. But definitely fair game. Open, open for us on the gold side, we're getting it anyway. Like when I look at curry pompa coming on stream, right, probably at least half of the NSR from that project, despite it being, you know, really a big base metal mine. But more than half of the NSR right now is coming in from gold and silver. So we're already going to start getting meaningful revenues there coming up pretty soon. There's still the challenge though of competition around royalties that are more pure precious metals. And it's obviously a pretty formidable set of competitors you're dealing with there if you're trying to go toe to toe on opportunities there earlier stage exploration side, like we're really active on the gold front. It's probably still the most active part of our project generation. So we're definitely not opposed to the idea of creating another Silicon Royalty or something along those lines. That wouldn't, that wouldn't upset me philosophically or anything, but it's just really, it's a matter of, you know, is it a practical opportunity set to be really pursuing? And I'll be honest, we're still big shareholders of origin, so sometimes when we see those opportunities come across our desk, we'll just deflect them over there because, you know, that's a more pure precious metals or all these company that we're, you know, we're really closely aligned with, have a really nice partnership with and are a big shareholder of. So, you know, we're not unexposed. I don't feel like we're dramatically underweight. And the last point I'll make is that, you know, there's never been a problem with us owning gold royalties. It's not, you know, there's no inverse situation where we'll get punished for having too much gold exposure that may be a pure precious metals royalty company might worry about in the other direction. So it is really just a more practical, competitive call really as to where we direct our energies and efforts and you know, not be setting ourselves up to waste a bunch of time on things that are almost certain to fail. Okay, well, thank you very much and no, Brian, we won't be upset if you get another silicon iron. Good, excellent. We'll go and do that then. Thank you. Cheers.