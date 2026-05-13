Altius Minerals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Altius Minerals (TSX:ALS) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Altius Minerals reported Q1 2026 net earnings of $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share, with higher revenues offset by increased expenses from the LRC acquisition.
Royalty revenue was $27 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $20 million, reflecting higher realized prices, increased electricity royalty revenue, and additional lithium royalties.
The company completed the acquisition of Lithium Royalty Corp, enhancing its liquidity to $350 million, including cash and credit facilities.
Management highlighted significant growth prospects in the electricity and lithium sectors, driven by macroeconomic trends and strategic investments.
The company continues to focus on expanding its electricity royalties through its stake in Great Bay Royalties, with expectations of increased revenue from late-stage investments.
Altius Minerals sees a promising future for its lithium portfolio, with current operating royalties benefiting from higher prices and plans for expansion by operators.
Management expressed optimism about the company's diversified commodity exposure and its ability to pursue strategic opportunities, despite competitive market conditions.
The board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, indicating confidence in ongoing cash flow generation.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the LTS Q1 2026 Financial Results Conference call and webcast. At this time all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you need assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. I would now turn the conference over to Flora Wood. Please go ahead.
Flora Wood
Stephanie Hussey (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. Should you have a question, please press the star followed by the one. On your touchtone phone you will hear a prompt that your hand has been raised. If you wish to decline from the polling process, please press star followed by the two. And if you are using the speakerphone, please lift the handset before pressing any keys. First question comes from Oris, Wakadel Scotiabank. Please go ahead.
Oris Wakadel
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question comes from Carrie McCrory with Canicle Genuity. Please go ahead.
Carrie McCrory
Hey, good morning Brian. First of all, thank you for those revenue charts. Those are super helpful. So I appreciate that maybe you were
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Carrie McCrory
All right, appreciate that. And then on the GBR side, the revenue is really starting to ramp up here. Is GBR distributing cash to its partners or is the cash being held in the business to deploy in that business?
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Carrie McCrory
And then maybe just one last one on the same topic, the 74 million in 2030, is that sort of the peak number given all the capital that's been deployed, or is there a peak number that's a few years out from that?
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Carrie McCrory
Maybe just one last one actually, if I can. The end game for gbr, Is this meant to be private forever or are the partners thinking about sort of taking this public in the future? Just given how much growth that has been built up in the portfolio?
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
There actually hasn't been a lot of discussion about, you know, exits or anything else. It's all about, wow, this thing is, you know, really starting to take hold now. And it's like, how much can we scale this to? Like that's really the focus. It's one of those kind of It's like the Kenny Rogers song, 'The Gambler,' you never count your money when you're sitting at the table situations, you know.
Carrie McCrory
Yeah. All right, that's it for me. Thanks, Brian.
OPERATOR
thank you. The next question comes from Ernad Sajursik with TD Securities. Please go ahead.
Ernad Sajursik
Thank you. Hi everybody. Thanks for taking my questions on Lithium. Are you seeing any early signs of narrowing discounts to spot pricing?
Ernie Ortiz (Vice President of Corporate Development and Head of Lithium)
Ernad Sajursik
That's great. Thanks, Ernie. And just one more for me. Do you think the recent strength in your share price will change your shareholder return strategy or will you keep it the same?
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Ernad Sajursik
Great, thanks so much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Thank you.
Brian MacArthur
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Brian MacArthur
No, I think that's very, very helpful. But then just so. But it's interesting to me, as you said, like you're talking about all this coming in from 26 to 28. So there's nothing for any of this in here. This table is just the, if I want to think about it, the royalty, other facts that are generated from that. Is that correct?
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah, that's royalty revenue and a little bit of contribution from the net proceeds from the interconnection deposits. Right.
Brian MacArthur
Which is. You show us there. Okay, great. Thank you.
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
No, we haven't tried to plot the other project sales proceeds in this. We look at it as a separate bucket as well. So the more recurring type revenue is what you're seeing in the, in the table.
Brian MacArthur
But if you get those, will that be counted as revenue or is that more like, if I think about it, an equity sale and it'll go through like cash somewhere else. I mean, you're gonna get the cash. I get it.
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
But just how will that actually be reflected then? It will just be reflected in revenue eventually. I don't know. Really, Steph, you could jump in on that one. For me it's cash, that's all I know. But I don't know if it's gonn class as revenue. Over to you, Steph.
Stephanie Hussey (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, that's right, Brian, and both Brian's. Actually we treat it as a cash inflow for sure. There might be a portion that gets included as revenue, but it's hard to tell until that actually happens and the mechanism from which project it comes from. So I think we'll just treat as cash flow for now.
Brian MacArthur
Ernie Ortiz (Vice President of Corporate Development and Head of Lithium)
No. So there was no. Yeah, there were no volume impacts in there. The asset continues to ramp up nicely and sequentially higher slightly, but that's production is going smoothly and no impacts from the country. And as far as pricing adjustments, yeah, we did see a benefit, a positive quotational pricing adjustment in the quarter which probably based on the current spot price that also likely to occur in the second quarter, but no impact on volume.
Brian MacArthur
Thank you all for answering all my questions. I appreciate it.
OPERATOR
Thank you Brian.
Adrian Day
Thank you. The next question comes from Adrian Day with Adrian Day Asset Management. Please go ahead. Oh yeah, good morning. Hey, I wanted to follow up, if I may on the very first couple of questions and look at it from the other direction and that is when you look back, when you look at
Brian Dalton (Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder, if you have any questions, please press Star one next. We have no further questions. I'll turn the call back over to Flora Wood for closing comments.
Flora Wood
Thank you, Joanna. And thank you everybody who joined. And again for the great question. Hope some of you, all of you can tune in for the agm, and if not, we'll look forward to speaking with you for Q2.
OPERATOR
Thanks everyone. Thank you.
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