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May 13, 2026 9:44 AM 23 min read

Transcript: ICL Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/273801307

Summary

ICL Group Ltd reported a strong start to 2026 with a 14% year-over-year increase in sales to $2 billion and a 26% rise in adjusted net income.

The company completed the acquisition of approximately 50% of biotech ingredients and established its first specialty fertilizer production facility in India, aligning with its strategic focus on specialty crop nutrition and specialty food solutions.

ICL Group Ltd raised its 2026 EBITDA guidance by $100 million, expecting it to be between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, citing strong potash and bromine prices.

Operational highlights included improved potash production volumes and higher bromine prices, despite challenges such as increased raw material costs, notably for sulfur.

Management expressed confidence in continued growth and operational resilience, while acknowledging potential risks from exchange rate fluctuations and raw material prices.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us and welcome to the ICL Group Ltd First Quarter 2026 Earnings Call. After today's prepared remarks, we will host a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 to raise your hand. To withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now hand the conference over to Peggy Reilly Tharp, Vice President of Global Investor Relations. Peggy, please go ahead.

Peggy Reilly Tharp (Vice President of Global Investor Relations)

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

Aviram

OPERATOR

Ben Toyrer (Equity Analyst)

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

Ben Toyrer (Equity Analyst)

Okay, perfect, thanks. And then my follow up just for clarification group is is it fair to assume that the increase in EBITDA for the year that give or take 100 million, that you're, that you're looking at that, that is predominantly coming from a very solid potash business where you have the volume, but actually now you get some momentum on the pricing side which obviously flows right into ebitda. Is that care to assume?

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

Yeah. Yes. And also I think bromine prices will be higher than expected, maybe less than the, you know, there was a spike at the beginning of the war and now prices are a bit down, but still it's higher than than expected and much better demand. Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on. Thank you, Ben.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star one to raise your hand. Your next question comes from the line of Lawrence Alexander with Jefferies. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

Lawrence Alexander (Equity Analyst)

We are very careful with our purchases, thinking very carefully about how much we stack up and this can change during the year. So we were taking all these things into account whilst raising our guidance. And this obviously needs to be to continue to follow up. I'm not sure. Thank you.

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

Thank you very much, Lois.

OPERATOR

This concludes the question and answer session. I will now turn the call back to Elad Aronson, President and CEO for closing remarks.

Elad Aronson (President and CEO)

So thank you very everyone for joining today. Strong start of the year for icl. We believe also the rest of the year will be positive even though as was mentioned we will monitor raw material costs and also the exchange rate of shekel versus dollar and you saw the guidance. I'll take this opportunity. And thanks once again Aviram for four and a half years as a friend and partner here. Huge contribution to ICL and good luck in the retirement.

Aviram

Thank you so much and good luck to us.

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