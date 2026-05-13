Altimmune Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Wednesday, Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Altimmune reported a cash balance of approximately $535 million, boosting financial resources through a successful public offering.
The company is advancing its lead program, Pemadutide, with plans to initiate a global Phase 3 trial for MASH in the second half of the year, supported by a strong balance sheet.
Recent market research highlights Pemadutide's potential differentiators, such as favorable tolerability and quality weight loss, which are anticipated to drive prescribing in the evolving MASH market.
The company aims to report top-line data from its Phase 2 trial in Alcohol Use Disorder next quarter and expects to complete enrollment for the RESTORE trial in ALD by the third quarter.
Management emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining patient adherence to treatment and is focused on execution with a strong team in place.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Louis Sinne (Vice President of Investor Relations)
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Arvid Engels
Linda Richardson (Chief Commercial Officer)
Greg Weaver (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Operator As a reminder, if you'd like to ask a question at this time, please press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again, our first question comes from Ellie Merle with Barclays.
Ellie Merle (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Hey guys, congrats on all the progress and thanks for taking the question. So you announced this morning some presentations at easl. Can you go into some more details on what new information we'll learn from these?
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Ellie hi, thanks for the question. Christoph, can you take that one?
Christoph Arvid Engels
Ellie Merle (Equity Analyst at Barclays)
Great, thanks.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks Ellie.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Roger Song with Jeffries.
Roger Song (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, maybe you started on the mash, I'll take the aud.
Christoph Arvid Engels
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Roger Song (Equity Analyst at Jeffries)
Got it. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Annabelle Cimimi with Stifel.
Annabelle Cimimi
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, so maybe Christoph will take that in order. First, the question on the differentiation and how do we see that evolving? And then second, on appropriate endpoints from a regulatory context.
Christoph Arvid Engels
Annabelle Cimimi
Great, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Michael defiore with Evercore isi.
Michael Defiore (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Arvid Engels
Michael Defiore (Equity Analyst at Evercore ISI)
Thank you. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Kripa Devarakonda with Truist Securities.
Kripa Devarakonda (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Christoph Arvid Engels
Christoph Arvid Engels
So that's how we've, we believe it's an upside on the efficacy part that we could see. And we're going to be looking at these endpoints at the end of the 52 week.
Kripa Devarakonda (Equity Analyst at Truist Securities)
Okay, great. Thank you so much.
Christoph Arvid Engels
Thanks, Greg.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from William Wood with B. Riley Securities.
William Wood (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Hi, thanks for taking our questions.
Christoph Arvid Engels
William Wood (Equity Analyst at B. Riley Securities)
Thanks, William.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Arabella Ng with HC Wainwright.
Arabella Ng (Equity Analyst at HC Wainwright)
Hi, thank you so much for taking the question. I was just wondering, will Performa use a pre filter in your auto-injector and then if it is an auto-injector, have you secured a partner for that? And then just generally, are there any gating items you need to complete before you initiate the trial? Thank you so much.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Arvid Engels
So for the phase three study, we're not using the auto-injectors. We're going to do separately a comparability type study to use the auto injectors at launch and that's how we've approached that aspect. We've got some good adherence with our approach right now in the phase two. So we're going to continue using that approach and have the auto-injector ready for launch.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, Arbel.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Corinne Johnson with Goldman Sachs.
Anupam (for Corinne Johnson)
Hi, this is Anupam.
Christoph Arvid Engels
Anupam (for Corinne Johnson)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from John Wallabin with Cities Citizens.
John Wallabin (Equity Analyst at Cities Citizens)
Hey, guys, thanks for taking the question and the updates today.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Arvid Engels
Yeah, no, nothing else to add. I mean maybe the design of the study is also attractive because we have a couple of cohorts so more chances for our patients and the PIs to include their patients. So all in all you're absolutely correct. I mean the rate of enrollment is much higher for obesity when there's the weight loss. In addition, we have these features in the design of the study that help.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
John, on your second question, we are developing in and when we talk about differentiation we always have in mind the other combinations including the triples. Maybe Linda, you touch on how we see the ability of PENVI to be differentiated not just kind of with the products available today, but also with the coming therapies that might be available in the future.
Linda Richardson (Chief Commercial Officer)
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks, John.
OPERATOR
Our last question comes from Andy Shea with William Blair.
Andy Shea (Equity Analyst at William Blair)
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Christoph Arvid Engels
OPERATOR
That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Jerry Dorso for closing remarks.
Jerry Durso (President and Chief Executive Officer)
Thanks operator. So we've made significant progress as we evolve into a late stage company. Ultimune is focused on execution and we're committed to further advancing our promising meaningfully differentiated liver therapy and creating long term value for our shareholders. It's really an exciting time here and I definitely look forward to updating you on our progress. Thanks a lot for joining today. And everybody have a great day. Take care.
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