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May 13, 2026 9:40 AM 46 min read

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1759816&tp_key=0ecd591da7

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals reported its first partial quarter of sales following the commercial launch of Cardamist for PSVT, achieving approximately 600 total prescriptions from over 400 unique healthcare professionals.

The company initiated its Phase 3 trial for atripamil in atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate (AFIB RVR) and plans to enroll the first patient in the second half of 2026.

Financially, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has $184 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, providing a runway into the second half of 2027.

Express Scripts added Cardamist to its national formulary, covering approximately 25% of commercially insured patients, which is expected to improve prescription fulfillment and reduce administrative burdens for prescribers.

Management expressed confidence in the launch strategy and indicated plans for further payer negotiations, continued promotional activities, and potential sales force expansion based on ROI assessments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Michael Wood

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Amit Hasija (Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Corporate Development)

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Ritu Barao

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Ritu Barao

So this is more sort of like true bridging rather than like a sampling effort, Is that correct? I think that's accurate. Ritu. Yes, got it. Thank you. Thanks for taking all the questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Ted Tenthoff from Piper Sandler, please go ahead.

Ted Tenthoff

Great. Thank you. Congrats on the nice first quarter launch. Lorenz, always appreciate all the detail and color that you provide. My question has to do with the Rivera 301 and just a sense of I know you're just starting and just kicking it off but walk us through a little bit more in terms of the patients that you're enrolling and maybe what our expectations should be in terms of how long it might take to enroll the study. Thank you.

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Ted Tenthoff

That's super helpful. Thank you for all the color, Joe.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Mohit Bansal

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Mohit Bansal

Sounds good. Thank you very much for this. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Thiago Forte from Raymond James, please go ahead.

Thiago Forte

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Thiago Forte

Got it. Perfect. Thanks so much for the context there. Appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Brandon Folkes, from H.C. wainwright, please go ahead.

Brandon Folkes

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Brandon Folkes

Great, thanks.

OPERATOR

Thank you very much. And congrats on the launch progress to date. Thanks, Brandon. Thank you. We take the next question from the line of Dennis Ding from Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Georgia

Lorenz Muller (Chief Commercial Officer)

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Georgia

Got it. Appreciate all the color. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. As there are no further questions from the participants, I will now hand the conference over to the management for their closing comments.

Joseph Olivetto (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you, operator. And thank you all to the investors who called in today and those who listened in and appreciate all your interest in Milestone and look forward to updating you as the launch progresses. Have a great day.

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