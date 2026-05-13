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May 13, 2026 9:39 AM 38 min read

Transcript: Wix.com Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

View the webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mez38hxp

Summary

Wix.com reported a strong Q1 2026 with total bookings of $585 million, up 15% year-over-year, and revenue at $541 million, up 14% year-over-year.

The company highlighted the successful integration and performance of Base44, achieving $150 million in ARR by mid-May 2026, indicating strong demand and effective monetization strategies.

Strategically, Wix.com continues to focus on AI integration, launching its proprietary LLM to enhance its product offerings and reduce inference costs, with plans to expand AI-driven innovations across its portfolio.

Management acknowledged delays in product timelines due to geopolitical tensions affecting productivity but affirmed commitment to its ambitious product roadmap.

The company completed a $1.6 billion share repurchase, reducing its equity base by 30%, and maintained guidance for mid-teens growth in bookings and revenue for the full year 2026.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, to ask a question at this time you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone keypad and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, simply press star 11 again. Please stand by while we compile the Q and A roster. Now, first question coming from the lineup. Josh Beckwith, Raymond James, your line is now open.

Josh Beckwith (Equity Analyst)

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And our next question coming from the lineup, defakmativanan with Cantor, Fitzgerald, Dlns, Nelson.

Deepak

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Brent Hill with Jeffrey CLN is now open.

John Bian

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Trevor Young with Barclays, your line is now open.

Trevor Young

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

So with regard to the cash treasury, yes, it's about $900 million in cash and cash equivalent for the, for the second quarter. Obviously it doesn't take into consideration the cash that we are going to generate in the near term. Great. Thank you both.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the line of Brad Erickson with RBC Capital, Yolanis Malafin.

Brad Erickson

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, Stefanis Chris with Needham Co. Alanis Nalpin.

Stefanis Chris

Hi, thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to ask on the sales and marketing step up, can you quantify how much of that was like the one time for the super bowl and then how should we think of run rate for the rest of the year? Thank you.

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

Stefanis Chris

Got it, thank you. And if I could follow up on the acquisition earnouts, if you could just give any color on expectations for the rest of the year. Thank you. Expectation about what again? The acquisition earnouts from base 44. I think there was 37 million in the first quarter expectations.

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

So look, every quarter we are going to have increase the provision for the M and A and it's strictly dependent on, you know, those milestones that we set as part of the M and A agreement. So you know, my belief that as we see that these continue to grow, every quarter we are going to see another provision up to a certain cap that we have as part of our MA agreement. Got it. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question coming from the lineup, David Kang would be Riley Securities Yolanis now open.

David Kang

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

Lior Shemesh (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now our next question coming from the lineup. James Michael Sherman, Lewiswood City Johannes, Melbourne.

James Michael Sherman

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. The 46% new cohort bookings growth is encouraging. Could you help impact the contribution from base 44 users or harmony improving conversions versus core Wix users at minimum. Last quarter I think we talked about base 44 new signups at nearly 2/3 of new WIX customers and then my follow up through April and May. How are these newer cohorts performing and is your top of funnel expanding again? Thank you.

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Now, last questioner will come from the lineup. Andrew Boone with Citizens Bank. Yoland is now open.

Andrew Boone

Nir Zohar (President and Co-Founder)

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