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May 13, 2026 9:39 AM 48 min read

Global E Online Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u87wkdko

Summary

Global E Online reported a strong first quarter of 2026, with GMV increasing by 40% to $1.74 billion and revenues growing 33% to $252 million, surpassing guidance metrics.

The company is raising its full-year outlook for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, despite geopolitical challenges impacting the Middle East region.

Operational highlights include the expansion of its duty drawback offering, successful launches with new merchants, and continued growth with existing ones.

Management emphasized the strategic importance of AI in enhancing operational efficiencies and customer service, alongside a focus on expanding managed markets and duty drawback services.

The company repurchased $131 million worth of stock as part of a $200 million share repurchase plan and continues to see strong pipeline growth with new and existing merchants.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to the global EQ1 2026 earnings announcement conference Call. This call is being simultaneously webcast on the Company's website in the Investor section under News and Events for opening remarks and introductions. I will now turn the call over to Alan Katz, Global East Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Alan Katz (Global East Head of Investor Relations)

Amir Slakat (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Billy Fitzsimmons (Equity Analyst)

Amir Slakat (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. And your next question comes from Scott Berg of Needham. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Scott Berg (Equity Analyst)

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Scott Berg (Equity Analyst)

Excellent. Understood. And then you all called out duty drawback a little bit. Sounds like you've had some initial success there and continue to roll out new markets, I guess. Any way to help us understand maybe the impact it had on the business in Q1 and how you're thinking about assumptions here in calendar 26 or is the data still maybe too early around what customer adoption and usage has been like?

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Bock (Equity Analyst)

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Andrew Bock (Equity Analyst)

And then on my follow up I was wondering the strength in gross margin in the quarter was particularly noticeable. I know you had some computer comps that were more favorable in there and that likely continues into 2Q. But can you just unpack the gross margin strength that you saw in the quarter and how you kind of expect that to trend through the remainder of the year?

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Sure. So I think that we have seen some positive mixed impact in Q1 that contributed to gross margin and in addition the slightly higher service fee take rate also had positive contribution. Going forward, I think we do not expect any sort of incremental gross margins. It might fluctuate a bit, but we believe that it will be close to the levels that we have seen in the previous quarters.

Mark Gutowicz (Equity Analyst)

Amir Slakat (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

William Nance (Equity Analyst)

Neil

William Nance (Equity Analyst)

Amir Slakat (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

Craig Maurer (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. And your next question comes from Craig Maurer of FT Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open. Yeah, hi, thanks for taking the question. Just a quick modeling question. Can you discuss what degree of FX you have embedded the guide, considering that we saw some Euro and British pound rates recovering quarter to date? So just what you're building in. Thanks.

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Matt Bullock (Equity Analyst)

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Samad Samana (Equity Analyst)

Neil

Samad Samana (Equity Analyst)

Great, then maybe just one follow up. In terms of the monetization on border free ofer, have you seen what kind of cohort behavior looks like out of the customers now that you're monetizing? It is retention holding. Are you seeing volumes? Pick up. Just help us understand how the impact of turning that monetization on has changed volumes on border free.

Ofer Koren (Chief Financial Officer)

Samad Samana (Equity Analyst)

I think one thing to note on the positives that you asked is that despite starting to charge, we haven't seen any churn of the platform that is higher than previous quarters. So merchants are happy with the service they get for the fees that is now being charged. We haven't seen any negative dynamics.

Patrick Walravens (Equity Analyst)

Amir Slakat (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

That's good. Thank you. Thanks Pat.

Brian Peterson (Equity Analyst)

Neil

James Fawcett (Equity Analyst)

Neil

OPERATOR

Thank you and there are no further questions at this time. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Alan Katz for closing comments.

Alan Katz (Global East Head of Investor Relations)

Great. Thank you everyone for joining the call today. We look forward to speaking with many of you during the quarter and providing our next Update on our Q2 call in August. Hope everyone has a great day.

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