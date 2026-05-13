Swarmer Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Wednesday, Swarmer (NASDAQ:SWMR) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.
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Summary
Swarmer completed its first quarter of 2026 as a public company, having successfully conducted its IPO and expanded its leadership team.
The company is focused on software solutions for unmanned systems, emphasizing interoperability and scalable autonomy, with over 100,000 combat missions conducted in Ukraine.
Swarmer's revenue model is tied to customer deployments and software activation timelines, leading to potential fluctuations in reported revenue.
The company announced a $2.86 million contract with NASA Bureau, with potential upgrades worth an additional $10.4 million, and expanded into Japan with Rakuten Group as a distributor.
Operational expenses increased due to IPO-related costs and investment in engineering and product development, resulting in a net loss of $4.5 million for the quarter.
Swarmer aims to expand its geographic footprint and deepen integration with partners, with a focus on developing a deployable end-to-end drone interceptor kit.
Swarmer's cash position improved to $23.5 million post-IPO, and the company plans to prioritize investment in engineering and strategic growth initiatives.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
OPERATOR
Okay, sir. You might be good.
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Brooks Ensign (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Alex Furman (Equity Analyst)
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Alex Furman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's really helpful, appreciate that. And then interceptor system,, that seems like something that's obviously very high in demand right now. What kind of a timeline do you expect this collaboration to take? When could that start to actually be becoming deployable?
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Alex Furman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's really exciting. Thanks for the update on that. And then lastly, you've got more than $20 million of cash on the balance sheet now following the IPO. You know, not a ton of operational expenses (OPEX) here. How do you prioritize investing in M and A versus Capex versus potentially adding more headcount?
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Alex Furman (Equity Analyst)
Appreciate the insight. Thank you very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question has come from the line of Michael Lattimore with Northland Capital Markets. Please proceed with your questions.
Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)
All right, Good morning. Congrats on being public here. You know, as you ramp over time, I assume this is a software model, so we should think of gross margins being, you know, 70% plus as you scale over time. Is that fair assessment?
Brooks Ensign (Chief Financial Officer)
Brooks, do you want to take this one? Yes, certainly that is a fair assessment, we have some service obligations for the revenue and some implementation. But yes, that, that is a reasonable estimation.
Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then how do you price this? Is it like a percent of overall system value or like just more color on how price. how you price it.
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)
And you've had a number of nice customer and partner announcements, I guess. Are those the main ones that should be generating revenue here or do you have several that are unannounced? I'm guessing there's plenty of companies that don't want to announce projects ahead of time.
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)
Great. And just last one for me, impressive that you guys have had 100,000 combat missions,. Can you get a little bit more detail on those missions? Maybe you know how many drones were in operation per mission? Were they kinetic strikes or surveillance? Yeah, just one more color on that would be great.
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Michael Lattimore (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Thank you so much. We have reached the end of our question and answer session. With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Alex Fink for any closing comments.
Alex Fink (President and U.S. CEO)
Thanks, everyone, for joining us today. As a reminder, you can find out more about our company, receive additional updates, and learn about upcoming events from the investor relations section of our website. We look forward to updating you on the exciting progress we are making in defense and technology markets. Finally, I'd like to thank our employees, partners, and shareholders for their continued support. Operator.
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