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May 13, 2026 9:33 AM 18 min read

Transcript: Ucloudlink Group Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9xks59f/

Summary

Ucloudlink Group reported total revenues of $15.9 million for Q4 2026 despite external challenges like macroeconomic volatility and rising costs.

New product lines, such as Platform and Unicore Pro, are gaining traction, with significant year-over-year revenue growth in the Glaucoma line, IoT, and Glaucomacine.

The Pepago ecosystem, featuring the Pepgo app, has launched its beta version, receiving positive feedback and showing strong potential for growth.

The Mirgo G50 Max, a high-end mobile connectivity hub, is expected to drive future growth with its unique capabilities in global 5G coverage and satellite messaging.

The company anticipates a return to positive year-over-year growth in the second quarter of 2026, with expected revenues between $19.5 million and $22.5 million.

Financial challenges include a decrease in total revenue by 10.1% year-over-year and a net loss of $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Management expressed confidence in their strategy to drive sustainable growth through continued investment in new growth engines and market validation from recent product launches.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Ucloudlink Group first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. All participants are in a listen only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question you would need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Xi Chao Gao, company investor relations. Please go ahead.

Xi Chao Gao (Investor Relations)

Chao Hui Chen (Co Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer)

Yi Mengshi (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Cao Hui Zhen

Theodore o' Neil

Okay, thank you. My next question is about the in car infotainment and security cameras. Can you give us any more details about the actual market share or the growth of that exposure that business?

Cao Hui Zhen

Theodore o' Neil

Thank you. And my last question is about supply chain issues. You mentioned in the prepared remarks about memory prices being a headwind. But I was also wondering are you seeing any supply chain supply chain issues in terms of availability?

Cao Hui Zhen

OPERATOR

Thank you very much again. If you have a question, please press star then one. As there are no further questions at this time, I would like to hand the call back over to Mr. Gow for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Xi Chao Gao (Investor Relations)

Thank you once again for joining us today. If you have further questions, please feel free to contact Ucloudlink's investment through the contact information provided on our website or speak to our investor relations form. Christensen Advisory. We look forward to speaking with you or again on our next quarterly call. Thank you.

OPERATOR

That does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect. Thank you again for that.

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