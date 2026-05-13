Freehold Royalties Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Freehold Royalties (OTC:FRHLF) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d43cmqxn/
Summary
Freehold Royalties reported Q1 production of 15,533 BOE/day with a liquids weighting of 65%, driven by a liquids-focused strategy.
The company generated $59 million in funds from operations and paid $44 million in dividends, while investing $19 million in mineral title lands in the Permian Basin.
Freehold Royalties reiterated its 2026 production guidance of 15,500 to 16,300 BOE/day, expecting increased activity in Canada and the US as oil prices stabilize.
The US operations delivered a higher revenue component, contributing 51% of total revenue due to premium pricing and higher liquids weighting.
Management highlighted strategic acquisitions of undeveloped mineral title lands and potential share buybacks under the NCIB, focusing on enhancing the portfolio with high-quality assets.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
David Spiker (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
As a reminder. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by when we compile our Q and A roster. And our first question will come from the line of Jamie Kubik of CIBC. Your line is open. Jamie, yeah, good morning.
Jamie Kubik (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your names to be announced. And I would now like to turn the call back to Dave for closing remarks.
David Spiker (President and CEO)
Excellent. Well, thanks everyone for joining today. And like I say, if we can make it over to the AGM this afternoon, we'd love to see you there. And thanks and have a good day. Take care.
OPERATOR
And this concludes today's program. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.
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