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May 13, 2026 9:31 AM 9 min read

Full Transcript: Freehold Royalties Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d43cmqxn/

Summary

Freehold Royalties reported Q1 2026 production of 15,533 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with a liquids weighting of 65%, driven by a focus on oil-weighted assets.

The company generated $59 million in funds from operations, translating to $0.36 per share, and paid $44 million in dividends, while investing $19 million in mineral title lands in the Permian Basin.

Freehold Royalties reiterated its 2026 production guidance of 15,500 to 16,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day and discussed the positive impact of $100 oil prices on future activity and revenue.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

David Spiker (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

As a reminder. To ask a question, you will need to press Star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Please stand by when we compile our Q and A roster. And our first question will come from the line of Jamie Kubik of CIBC. Your line is open. Jamie, yeah, good morning.

Jamie Kubik (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

And as a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your names to be announced. And I would now like to turn the call back to Dave for closing remarks.

David Spiker (President and CEO)

Excellent. Well, thanks everyone for joining today. And like I say, if we can make it over to the AGM this afternoon, we'd love to see you there. And thanks and have a good day. Take care.

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