Transcript: Franco-Nevada Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Franco-Nevada Corp reported record financial results for Q1 2026, with significant increases in revenue, operating cash flow, adjusted EBITDA, and net income driven by high commodity prices and recent acquisitions.
The company completed four new acquisitions, expanding its portfolio with assets in attractive mining jurisdictions, and highlighted progress in sustainability initiatives, receiving an MSCI ESG rating upgrade to AAA.
Future outlook is positive with expectations of continued strong performance due to high commodity prices, particularly in precious metals, and a robust pipeline of business development opportunities supported by $3.4 billion in available capital.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Vincent
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Revenue was higher by 77%, adjusted EBITDA 84% and adjusted net income 123%. Total GEOs sold for the quarter increased 8% to 136,353 compared to 126,585 in the prior year. Precious metal GEOs sold in the quarter were 117,980 higher by 17% compared to prior year. 55% of our total GEOs sold were sourced directly from mines where precious metals is the primary commodity. For the quarter we received strong contributions from a number of key assets and Tamina.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
During this Q and A. If you'd like to ask a question, just simply press star, then the number one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, just press the star, then the number two. If you're joining us on the webcast, please submit your question through the Q and A section of the webcast platform. Your first question comes from George Ady from ubs. Please go ahead.
George Ady (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, good morning team. Thanks for the call. Can I start by asking about the deal pipeline? Recent deals such as the Orzone gold deal, the i80 gold sort of look like a backing more of mid tier developers. Is that a sort of pivot you're seeing in the market or is that sort of reading into a trend too much?
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
George Ady (Equity Analyst)
Right, so you guys think there could be more BHP antimina type streams, is that right?
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Yeah, I think a number of the large players are looking at that and saying wow, you know what a great market reception BHP got. So I'm hopeful there will be more transactions.
George Ady (Equity Analyst)
Yep, no, that's clear, thank you. And maybe just one other on the operations. But Candelaria, can you remind us please on the step down timing next year and just the latest thoughts on the potential underground expansion to.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Sure, Sandeep here. So the step down will be in mid-2027. It'll drop down from 68% down to 40%. As for the underground expansion I don't believe Lundin has made the formal decision to move forward with that. They're still reviewing it, but if they do, we were expecting it towards the end of this decade.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Fahad Tariq from Jeffries. Please go ahead.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Hi, thanks for taking my question on Cobra Panama. Can you provide some color on whether there's any discussion around potentially changing the stream terms
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
here on COBRA Panama? All the discussions are first quantum with the government. We're not involved in any of discussions. The only interaction we have had with the government is obviously around our arbitration. Our overall position there is we're not operators, we're not on for operating risk. So we don't know what the outcome will be here. But I think it's unlikely that you'll see any material change.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. And then just thinking about growth. Just any commentary on potential consolidation in the royalty streaming subsector? I mean there's a long list of junior royalty streaming companies that could be acquired. Just any thoughts on that versus looking at individual transactions? Thanks.
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
From time to time we run the numbers on the various royalty players but inevitably what we find is that there's better value in doing private transactions. Your royalty players typically traded at premium, so it's in terms of relative value. I think the most likely thing that we'd be doing is more private deals.
Fahad Tariq (Equity Analyst)
Okay, great. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Next question comes from the line of Cosmos Chu from cibc. Please go ahead.
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Matt Beguman
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Cosmos Chu (Equity Analyst)
That's great to hear. Thanks again, Paul, Sandeep, Matt and Bonavit, those are the questions I have congrats on a very strong start to 2026.
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Thanks Kosmos.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Tanya Jakoskonik from Scotiabank, please go ahead.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
And Paul, when you say nothing is too big, like could you do a 4 billion on your own, would you be comfortable doing that?
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
You know Ken, we've got three and a half billion available capital so I think that is quite easily achievable. It's just a question of, you know, where is the asset, how much risk exposure, do you want a particular asset? That's the circumstance that we'd think about syndication. But if you're dealing with a great asset, great jurisdiction, you know, no need and plenty of capital.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Okay, got it. And then for the non precious metals, what size would that be?
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
You know, there are a few things out there that some that are moderately sized, some that could be more meaningfully sized. Source range.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so I should just think over the year the 10,000 ounces will be gone. And then just as I think about your, you know, you've had a good quarter, how should I be thinking about the rest of the, of the year as it develops in terms of, you know, is it, you know, back end weighted? I did, you did give guidance that, you know, stronger Q2 with the higher oil price, how should I be thinking about the rest of the portfolio?
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Okay. And as I think about it, as things are ramping up, would it be quarter over quarter sequential increases?
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
I think you should, I think you should see a stronger Q2 and then probably, probably pretty consistent. As for the remaining quarters, similar to Q2.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Okay, all right, got it. So it's hard to forecast these.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
We have so many, yeah, we have so many assets, right Tanya, that you know, one quarter, one can slightly underperform while another one outperforms. So it's hard to really go quarter by quarter.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Yeah, no, I appreciate that. And then, you know, just. Sandy, on the increase in Barbados, when was the last time that you increased your credit facility in your Barbados division?
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
500 with the 200 million accordion. So you have 750 in Barbados and 1.5.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah. And 1.5 at the parent level. So 2.25 in total.
Tanya Jakoskonik (Equity Analyst)
Okay. All right, we'll watch. Stay tuned. Thank you very much for answering my questions and taking my questions.
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Thanks, Daniel.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from heiko Ile from H.E. wainwright. Please go ahead.
Heiko Ile (Equity Analyst)
Hey, good morning, Paul and team. Thanks for taking my questions. Mostly been answered in all fairness. But I got two more little follow ups, really. Exploration at Yanacocha. I mean, it looks like Newmont seems to be willing to spend that site. You want to maybe give a bit of color on what you're seeing, your discussions with their team overall
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Heiko Ile (Equity Analyst)
Fair enough. I only brought it up because it's now come up in two investor calls over the past call it month. Perfect. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you.
Paul Brink (President and CEO)
Thanks, Tycho.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from Brian MacArthur from Raymond James, please go ahead.
Brian MacArthur (Equity Analyst)
Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. A lot of them have been answered. But can I ask first of all
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
on the cra, you got the money back and looking through the account, it looks like that's fully settled now. That is, there's nothing outstanding that they owe you, is that correct, Brian? Yes, that is correct. So any deposits that we had put down during, you know, proceeding with our dispute have now been returned by CRA along with interest. So there's nothing reflected on the balance sheet.
Brian MacArthur (Equity Analyst)
Okay, then the second thing, can you just, if you can, this whole federal
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Brian MacArthur (Equity Analyst)
And my last question just you mentioned constant established you didn't get paid this quarter. But. But is that. Just remember that correctly.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
It's just you switched the way this works. So it's just one quarter. You didn't get it, you make it up in Q2 and everything going forward is just on a 1/4 lag.
Brian MacArthur (Equity Analyst)
Is that how that works?
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
So it's so. Yeah. So we were fixed deliveries up until the end of the year and then once it switched into Variable production in Q1, our delivery is mid April. So. So it was one quarter, but there was a lag. So we will now be getting deliveries in the first month of the quarter following quarter. So, you know, Q1 Productions in April, Q2 production will get delivered in July and so on.
Brian MacArthur (Equity Analyst)
Okay, so it's just a timing issue really.
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, it was just a 1/4 window there. Great. Thank you very much for answering my questions.
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from the line of Derek Matt from TD Cohen. Please go ahead. Thank you.
Derek Matt (Equity Analyst)
OPERATOR
Your next question comes from John Tamazas from John Tamazz's very independent research. Please go ahead.
John Tamazas
Thank you. And congratulations on all the records. Could you explain the accounting of the interest income that shows up in the revenue line versus the finance income that's below operating income next to finance expense?
Sandeep Rana (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
There are no further questions over the phone lines. I'll now turn the Q and A session over to Wannabe Tech who will take questions from the webcast.
Vincent
Thank you, Vincent. There are no questions from the webcast either. So this concludes our Q1 2026 results, conference call and webcast. We expect to release our Q2 results on August 12th after market close and we will have a conference call the following morning. Thank you for your interest in Franco, Nevada.
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