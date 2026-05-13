Humacyte Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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Summary
Humacyte Inc reported first quarter 2026 sales of Simves at $0.5 million, an increase from $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
The company is advancing strategic initiatives including the US and global commercial launch of Simves, VO12 Phase 3 trial in dialysis access, and a new human study of CTEV in coronary artery bypass grafting.
Significant organizational changes include new hires in senior commercial and clinical roles to accelerate Simves adoption and a workforce restructuring to reduce costs by $14.3 million for the remainder of 2026.
Humacyte Inc submitted a Marketing Authorization Application in Israel and announced a $1.475 million purchase commitment from Saudi Arabia, reflecting international interest.
The US Department of Defense has allocated funding for the evaluation of Humacyte's technology, indicating potential for future military use.
The company reported a net loss of $17.6 million for Q1 2026, attributed mainly to a decrease in non-cash income from remeasurement of the contingent earnout liability.
Cash and equivalents stood at $48.9 million as of March 31, 2026, with net cash used at $2.0 million for the first quarter.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Humacyte First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. Currently all participants are in listen only mode. Later we'll conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I'll now turn the call over to Tom Johnson from LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead Tom.
Tom Johnson
Laura Nicholson
Dale Sander (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer)
Laura Nicholson
OPERATOR
Matt Mixik (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for taking the questions. So I wanted to ask about the commercial efforts that you're putting in place to sort of drive greater adoption in the, I guess, the US Market for trauma away from some of the government contracts that you've established, which are great. But , what can you tell us about the sort of the pace that we should expect, , the trajectory of revenues that we might see from those efforts? And I have a question.
Laura Nicholson
Matt Mixik (Equity Analyst)
Laura Nicholson
Matt Mixik (Equity Analyst)
Okay, and then just one follow up, if I could, on, you know, this process experience in Simbis and the trauma center and how, you know, what you've taken from that or how investors should expect the eventual introduction into the dialysis indication to be, you know, what have you learned that's applicable and how will that be different? Perhaps to be helpful Color?
Laura Nicholson
Matt Mixik (Equity Analyst)
That's great. Thank you, Laura.
OPERATOR
Our next questions are from the line of Ryan Zimmerman with BTIG. Please proceed with your questions.
Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Laura Nicholson
Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Laura Nicholson
Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, that's very helpful. Laura and Dale, just on the reduction in operating expenses, I appreciate the savings estimates. Is that evenly spread through the remainder of the year or does that build towards the tail end of the year just as you wind down some of those expenses? Thank you for taking the question.
Dale Sander (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer)
Yeah, Ryan, it's relatively evenly spread across the remainder of 2026. I mean, clearly there's a, there's a severance period which comes in and obviously when you take these measures, for example, in May, there's costs that have already been incurred. But for the second half of 2026, you could expect that the 14.3 million and savings that's estimated will be spread pretty evenly over that period.
Ryan Zimmerman (Equity Analyst)
Okay, thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next questions come from the line of Josh Jennings with TD Cowan. Please proceed with your questions.
Josh Jennings (Equity Analyst)
Hi, good morning. Lauren Dill, thanks for taking the question. I was hoping to just follow up on Ryan's question around the BLA submission. Are you able to share any recent kind of color from the FDA just on this path, the submission path, and then also just curious if the Fresenius clinical team or regulatory team is involved in any way in terms of this BLA submission for AV Access.
Laura Nicholson
Josh Jennings (Equity Analyst)
Thanks for sharing that. And just my follow up. Wanted to better understand the funding allocated by the Department of Defense. What are the next steps for Humus site with the Department of Defense and how do you see the path to, you know, potentially procurement orders and or stockpiling in relative timing. If there is anything you can share there.
Laura Nicholson
OPERATOR
Thank you. The next question is from the line of Peter Spangianopoulos with Piper Sandler. Please receive your questions. Hi there. Thanks for taking the call.
Peter Spangianopoulos (Equity Analyst)
Following the recent amendment of the Fresenius agreement, what is your current priority for international commercialization? If you could elaborate on your ex- US strategy,, specifically guarding any plans for the European market and the steps you're taking to advance those initiatives.
Laura Nicholson
Thank you. Dale, you want to take that?
Dale Sander (Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Development Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. Our next question is from the line of Bruce Jackson with Stonex. Please receive their questions. Hi, good morning. I'd like to ask a question about the dialysis market and in particular I'd like to ask about the CMS End
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
stage Renal Disease Quality incentive program for 2026, which provides some incentives to use fistulas or grafts instead of catheters. And in particular the long term catheter rate is a key measure. So does this provide any kind of incentive for more rapid uptake in the dialysis market compared to trauma? And does this also dovetail with the applicability in the female population?
Laura Nicholson
Bruce Jackson (Equity Analyst)
All right, that's very helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. At this time, I'll turn the floor back to Masha for closing remarks.
Masha
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