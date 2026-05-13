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May 13, 2026 9:27 AM 40 min read

Transcript: WeRide Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This transcript is brought to you by Benzinga APIs. For real-time access to our entire catalog, please visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ for a consultation.

Access the full call at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wrtz329a/

Summary

WeRide reported a strong Q1 2026 with total revenue of RMB 114 million, a 58% increase year-over-year, driven by the expansion of its autonomous driving and robo taxi services.

The company is rapidly expanding its international presence, launching fully driverless services in Dubai and Singapore, and planning to deploy 1,200 robotaxis across the Middle East by 2027.

WeRide's ADAS solution, WRD 3.0, has been adopted by nearly 30 vehicle models and supports multi-chip compatibility, enhancing production and cost efficiencies.

The global robotaxi fleet reached approximately 1,300 vehicles, with significant operational expansion in China and the Middle East, and plans to extend into Europe.

Management emphasized the importance of regulatory compliance and safety, noting that the recent regulatory scrutiny in China is a short-term adjustment rather than a long-term structural change.

WeRide maintains a strategic partnership with Uber and is pursuing an asset-light business model for its international operations to optimize scalability and cost efficiency.

The company is focused on both technology development and operational efficiency to drive down the cost of autonomous vehicle deployment, aiming for long-term profitability.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Tony Hahn

Jennifer Lee

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now begin the question and answer session. As a reminder, we only accept questions in the English language line. To ask a question, please dial into the English line and press Star 11 on your telephone keypad. If you have any follow on questions, please re enter the queue. Thank you. Just a moment for our first question please. First question comes from Stanley Wang from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Stanley Wang (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Lee

OPERATOR

Thank you. Just a moment for the next question please. Next we have Ming Sun Li from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ming Sun Li (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next we have Purdy Hu from Hometown Securities. Please go ahead.

Purdy Hu (Equity Analyst)

Hello Tony and Jennifer. Yeah, thank you for taking my question. So yeah, I got two questions for you guys. So first of all we are seeing more and more level two totally announcing plans to enter level four market. So what's your view on this? And then also can you give us more details on your multi chip platform compatibility for level 2? And I understand that this chip. So how do you achieve this chip divergence?

Tony Hahn

OPERATOR

Thank you. Just a moment for our next question please. Next we have Kai Xiao from cicc. Please go ahead.

Kai Xiao (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Just a moment for our next question please. Next we have Xin Yu Fang from ubs. Please go ahead.

Xin Yu Fang (Equity Analyst)

Jennifer Lee

OPERATOR

Thank you. Next we have Tan Liu from Sato Securities. Please go ahead.

Tan Yu

Hi Tony, I'm Jennifer, this is Tan Yu from PT and I have two questions. The first one is what's Uber's current shareholding? And how should investors think about the relationship between RERAT and Uber? And secondly, could you share your go to market model across different markets? Thank you very much.

Jennifer Lee

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our last question comes from Mei Lu from hsbc. Please go Ahead.

Mai Lu (Equity Analyst)

Hi, thanks management for taking my questions. This is Mai from hsbc. So I will only have one question. So what's the trajectory for Robo taxi vehicle? Cost reduction. Thanks.

Jennifer Lee

OPERATOR

Thank you. Due to time restraints, I will conclude the call today. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect.

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