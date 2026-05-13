Power Corp of Canada Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Power Corp of Canada (OTC:PWCDF) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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Summary
Power Corporation of Canada reported strong financial performance in Q1 2026, with adjusted net earnings of $905 million, up 15% year over year.
Great West Life contributed significantly to earnings, with a 21% year-over-year increase, supported by strong cash flow and an ROE exceeding 19%.
Strategic initiatives include continued growth and simplification strategies at GBL, expansion in private equity solutions at Cigard, and a focus on alternative investment platforms.
The company's net asset value per share increased to $84.54, with 23% year-over-year growth in NAV.
Power Corporation of Canada is prioritizing share buybacks, with $650 million returned to shareholders in Q1 2026, and plans to continue this strategy given its current cash position.
Management expressed confidence in future growth, supported by strong market conditions and strategic initiatives across its subsidiaries, despite challenges in the broader market.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Stephen Hung (Head of Investor Relations)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Power Sustainable reported a loss of $13 million reflecting a higher loss compared to a year ago due to lower asset management activities and operating losses on the energy infrastructure assets, corporate operations and other also reported a higher loss driven in part by higher dividends on non participating preferred shares following our issuance of 400 million in 2025.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Meanwhile, operating expenses were lower than last quarter and flat compared to a year ago. Overall, we're pleased with the group's strong start to 26 and expect continued momentum into Q2. Turning to slide 9 looking at our net asset value, we reported net asset value per share of $84.54 at the end of the quarter or March 31, 2026.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I want to remind listeners today that 83% of Power's gross asset value continues to be driven by our earnings based businesses of in igm. Second Power Corp. Experienced strong NAV growth. When we look at it on a year over year basis, we were up 23% with strong growth across all of the operating companies. Nav related to IGM increased 51% which is quite impressive.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
GBL was up 22% and Great west increased 12% while Simple's NAV rose approximately 90% year over year and Power's cash balance rose 50% to 2.1 billion. Compared to the prior year. Power Sustainables NAV reduced a little bit and that was reflected in some sales and to help generate that higher cash balance up at Power Corp.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Speaking of our cash balance, we ended the quarter at 2.1 billion and when we factor in dividends to be received and paid, we have about 1.7 billion available. We remained active with our normal course issuer bid and continued to participate in Great west normal course issuer bid during the quarter.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
As a result, we returned capital in the form of buybacks and dividends worth $650 million, tracking ahead of the $500 million we returned during Q1 of 2025. And with that, Jeff, I'll turn it over to you to talk a bit more about the business results.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Okay, thank you Jake. So we will move Forward to slide 11. I think it is. Yeah, there we go. So we have the earnings on Great Westlife. Obviously a very strong quarter of earnings growth across the company. What was impressive, it was really across all the geographies and the segments. So you had broad based strength in the earnings. As you know, those earnings are very cash, they transform into cash.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
It was about 18% up in retirement. So strong performance in retirement markets certainly helped. But their growing franchise and the leverage in the business certainly coming through it was helped a little bit. There were some credit losses in the first quarter of 2025. So that favored the earnings growth a little bit ahead of what one would expect in the retirement sector over time.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question comes from John Aiken with Jefferies. Please go ahead.
John Aiken (Analyst at Jefferies)
Good morning Jake. Just wanted to take a bit of a different tact. Looking at the expenses for the Holdco, the corporates, the operating expenses bumping along mid to low $50 million on a quarterly basis. I know Q4 had a bit of the compensation bump, but... But is this a level we should expect going forward or is there going to be any inflation in terms of expected expenses at the holdco level?
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
John Aiken (Analyst at Jefferies)
Thanks, Jake and Jeff, just want to pass along my congratulations on you stepping back, although I'm not sure exactly how far you're stepping back, but thank you for all your help. Thank you, John. I'm not sure either, but we'll see. We call it Hotel California here. So I'll be around to help Jake and help James and the team here move forward in whatever way I can help. But thank you for that.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Scott Fletcher with cibc. Please go ahead.
Scott Fletcher (Analyst at CIBC)
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
I think Jeff's answer is really good guidance. I think the best way we try to think about those businesses is how we present them with Great west and IGM being the earnings based ones and GBL being a net asset value business. So we look for it to accrete net asset value and it's a trickier model on the P and L lines just given the consolidation accounting that Jeff alluded to.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Tom McKinnon with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Tom McKinnon (Analyst at BMO Capital Markets)
Yeah, thanks. I guess before I start my question I want to congratulate Jeff on your great career with Power Corp and your. I guess it was Powerfin prior to that and also your great career with BMO Capital Markets prior to that. Thanks. Yeah. So then the question is on you participate in the Great West Buyback, but you don't participate in the IGM buyback. And why is that?
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Doug Young with Desjardin Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Doug Young (Analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
No, I think, Doug, the only thing I'd add is, and you'll see it
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
this quarter, we're starting to enhance a... bit of the disclosure around the business given its size. To Jeff's point. And we're going to continue to try to do that in future quarters to make the visibility of the business given its relative proportion of our overall asset value.
Doug Young (Analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Doug Young (Analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets)
And Jake, just on that, have you disclosed or do you have what the net flows for Sagard would have been in the quarter relative to last year?
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Yeah, I've got it in the quarter. So I can get back to what the relative comp was last year. So they did about Canadian a billion. The majority was concentrated in the real estate sector. There was some private assets as well as venture capital in there and broad based retail, but the majority was in real estate in the quarter.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
But as you know, Doug, most of the funds aren't open funds. They have closes on them. So you can't always measure the progress in a quarter because you're building books and then you close the strategy. Every Fund 3 comes along two years after Fund 2 kind of thing and it's episodic as to when you get the fundraising, other than the open strategies, which tend to be the much smaller retail health strategies that are just getting going.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Doug, I'm providing the absolute fundraising of the quarter, not a net flow number like you'd see it. Yeah, sorry, to be clear.
Doug Young (Analyst at Desjardins Capital Markets)
Yeah, no, that's. Then, Jeff. Sorry, go ahead. No, go ahead. That's it, Doug. That's it. No, I was just going to say, Jeff, all the best in the next chapter and thanks for all your insights and help over the years. Really appreciate it.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
So thanks. Thank you very much, Doug. I really appreciate your comments.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Graham Riding with TD Securities. Please go ahead.
Graham Riding (Analyst at TD Securities)
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Graham Riding (Analyst at TD Securities)
and scale. Okay, that's great, Jeff. Jeffrey, congrats on a great career at Power Corp. Even though I know you're moving into a different role, but all the Best. Thank you, Graham. Appreciate it. Thank you for all of our engagements together. Thanks very much.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from James Gloin with National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
James Gloin
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Jeff, I thought you said it good during your remarks. At 18.2% discount to NAV, it still represents a great value creation opportunity for us. So each time we buy back a share, it does create value for our shareholders. So we don't want to rule out other options at this stage. But buybacks is a pretty simple one that's right in front of us and easy to execute.
James Gloin
Great. Thank you and congrats again. Thank you, James.
OPERATOR
Our next question comes from Bart Jarsky with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.
Bart Jarsky (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Great. Thanks for taking my questions and good morning everyone. Wanted to start with the dividend and just ask around how you guys calibrate the growth rate. So Great West IGM increased their dividend 10%, power 9%. And simplistically, I think about it as kind of the Great west dividend funds the power dividend. So maybe walk us through. Are there other factors that you consider when thinking about how much to increase the dividend?
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Bart Jarsky (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
Got it. No, that's very helpful. Thanks, Jeff. And then just on Cigard, so I mean, the fre is negative, but we did see positive operating leverage this quarter. And then with the close of uni just shown now could you let us know if that's a profitable business and pro forma, the combined business like could we be at a tipping point where we see profitability later this year or 2027? Jake, who's on the board? I'll let Jake.
Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)
Bart Jarsky (Analyst at RBC Capital Markets)
durable business long term. Got it. Thanks Jake and Jeff look great. Capital allocation, transparency increasing and ultimately value creation So I wanted to echo the congrats.
Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)
Thank you Bart, much appreciated. Thank you very.
OPERATOR
Much. There are no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Steven Hung for any closing remarks.
Stephen Hung (Head of Investor Relations)
Thank you everyone for joining us today. Following the call, a telephone replay will be available later this morning and the webcast will be archived on our website for one year. We look forward to our next Update of the Q2 results. This concludes the call and have a fabulous day.
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