Power Corp of Canada Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Power Corporation of Canada first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. Analysts who wish to join the question queue may press star then one at any point throughout the call. If anyone has difficulties hearing the conference, please press star then zero for operator assistance at any time. I would like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, (Please correct if the date is incorrect). I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stephen Hung, head of Investor Relations for Power Corporation. Please go ahead, sir.

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining our first quarter financial results call. Before we start, please note that a... link to our live webcast and materials for this call have been posted to our [email protected] under the shareholder reports tab. Please turn to slide 2. I'd like to draw your attention to the cautionary note regarding the use of forward looking statements which form part of today's remarks. Please also Refer to Slide 3 for a note on the use of non IFRS financial measures and clarifications on adjusted net asset value to discuss our results today. Joining us are President and CEO Jeffrey Orr and our EVP and CFO Jake Lawrence. We will begin with opening remarks followed by Q and A and with that I'll turn the call over to Jeff.

Thank you Steve. And thank you to all of you for joining us here this morning as we go through our results for the first quarter. Very pleased with the first quarter results and generally the momentum that we have across the businesses at Power Corporation of Canada. I think the backdrop has been very positive macro factors. Notwithstanding all the heightened risk that we see in the markets and going around the world right now. Obviously stock market levels continue to rise, interest rates have been supportive, investors have made a lot of money, there's high investor confidence, good flows going on. So notwithstanding that all that goes on around the world, the business conditions actually have been very supportive and that's combined with the strength of our group's earnings to basically provide very strong momentum from an earnings point of view and strong perspectives from a cash flow point of view. That's evident across Great West Life's businesses, IGM's businesses, strong cash flow, strong increases in dividends, buybacks and then the portions of the portfolio that are not earnings producing assets like Wealthsimple, Rockefeller, the NAV portfolios are doing extremely well. So all things well. I was addressing page six. Thank you for catching up to me. I should have said I was on page six and so very happy with the quarter and with that going to pass it over to Jake to talk a little bit about the earnings and the asset values and I'll pick it back up after that. Jake Great.

Thanks Jeff and good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us for our Q1 call and to begin on slide 8. And as Jeff noted, we're very pleased to report strong results for the first quarter of 2026. Our adjusted net earnings were 905 million and that's up 15% year over year for the quarter. Our NET EPS of $1.43 is the second highest quarterly EPS that Power has reported since our reorganization that was announced back in 2019 and now our share price or our earnings per share is up 17% from last year. When we look at our earnings based businesses, specifically Great west and igm, they both delivered strong financial results and continue to have very good business momentum. Great west contribution to power's adjusted net earnings was up 21% year over year. Those positive results were supported by Great West's eighth consecutive quarter of base earnings in excess of $1 billion, including double digit growth this quarter across all segments. In addition, Great west reported base Roe above 19% and this was the first time they had achieved that medium term objective. Moving to IGM IGM's contribution to power's adjusted earnings was also up 21% year over year as IGM saw strong IG wealth and McKinsey net flows. Record high ending AUMA was up 14% year over year. The results also saw a stronger earnings contribution from China AMC in terms of return to capital to shareholders. IGM reported its highest quarter ever of dividends and buybacks. Moving to our NAV based businesses, GBL reported a positive contribution in the quarter of net earnings of 20 million, which was up from 3 million a year ago. The improved performance this quarter was due to higher contributions from the operating companies within GBL as well as higher interest income generated from cash balances. GBL also announced continued progress on its simplification strategy which Jeff will have more to say on later in the presentation. Moving to our alternative investment platforms, Cigard's contribution to earnings was a loss of 5 million and that's down from a positive contribution of 37 million in the same quarter last year. The decrease was driven primarily by lower private equity gains at cigard as reported in Investing Activities.

I think the company estimates about 80% of its earnings are available as cash. And so they've been not only increasing their dividends but picked up their buyback activity of course, which is also helping their ROE. So the company actually hit their 19% return on equity target as Jake mentioned, which they had Updated from the previous 16 to 17% when they announced their medium term goals back in the spring of 2021. I think it was so very, very strong performance across Ford by Great West. If we flip forward one page, Empower continues to have very strong performance delivered on a US dollar basis. Constant currency 23% earnings growth over 1Q25. It's 18% of course in the financial statements of Great West Life because of currency, but in the local market, in terms of measuring how the company's doing on its own growth, it's 23% growth in earnings.

But nonetheless a very strong performance and good flows in the first quarter and good participant growth year over year. The wealth business had a very strong quarter from an earnings point of view, 65% had strong positive flows. They were impacted by some seasonality and some transformation initiatives that the company had during the first quarter, but continued to look at we as the highest growth opportunity within Empower and I think really within the Great Westlife group. If I turn the page one forward to page 13, I mean I tend to focus on the performance over the last.

Since 2021, over the last five years, which has been ahead or met all of the objectives that the company set for itself. But this is just a point to say as a pickup from the slide that Great west had a week ago to say that the first quarter was off to a great start. Let me move forward therefore to IGM really, really great momentum at IGM great quarter earnings wise flow wise IG wealth. McKinsey the strategic initiative is really firing on all cylinders from a. I'll talk about flows for a second. The Canadian individual market, retail market, if you want to call it that, in investments and savings. This is. It's really come back after having been shocked by the inflation and interest rates rises that came out of the post Covid period. It had been rolling along with good inflows and of course we went through that period.

I don't know whether it's exactly three or four years ago where all of a sudden interest rates were really biting. You had people paying down debt. If they were savings, a lot of the money was going into deposits and the whole kind of investment equities, mutual fund investment funds flows went negative certainly in the sectors where IGM plays, maybe not in the ultra high net worth where people still had a lot of money and in the upper reaches of high net worth. But the sector went into outflows and it's back. And so the it's come back right now. The first quarter through the RSP season was back to levels it was at back in 2221. IG's two main core lines of business there, IG wealth on the wealth management side, and McKinsey and asset management, both are participating in those strong inflows. IG wealth is just a stronger and stronger franchise and in my view continues to improve its competitive position every year. I'm quite pleased with what I see at McKinsey. McKenzie's had strong flows in the first quarter. Part of that is because the strong institutional flows that they've been getting, which have been a real breakout for them over the last 12 months or so. But if you just focus in on the Canadian retail investment funds flows, you're seeing some really positive developments. Gross flows were up a lot in the quarter and net flows were positive. There's still a couple of big strategies. One big strategy in particular, which is outflowing. So their net flows are still being affected by that, but the gross flows are up a lot. And those outflows, it's hard to predict the future, but the strategies where there are outflows, it can't go on forever because the strategy gets smaller and smaller. So eventually I see the making here of a pretty strong turn for McKenzie's flows in retail and now they've got the institutional business. So I'm going on a little bit about that, but I haven't spoken about that for a while. I like what I see there. Predicting the future is always a mugs game. But that's kind of my perspective here looking at what's happened over the last few months. Okay, I'm going to flip Forward to page 15. You got the earnings contributions, the wealth management earnings really. IG wealth is the driver there, the strongest part of it. And asset management also showing good growth. And then you've got the rest of the segments on 15. I don't need to dwell on it. I will stop here on 16 for a second and just talk about the strength of these franchises. The strategic investment portfolio of IGM not producing a lot of earnings right now with the exception of China. AMC has got earnings in there. It's small relative to the rest, but the underlying growth of these Franchises is really tremendous. Well, simple. The beat goes on. They continue to drive very strong growth. Rockefeller continues to have very strong growth. And while Northleaf by comparison at only 10% year over year AUM, that's actually terrific in the alternative space. That's all organic fundraising. They have got great track records. They are broadening out their distribution. Really impressive story at Northleaf. So good stuff happening there. Okay, a couple of comments on gbl. It was I think a year ago, I think it was May of 2025. Johannes Hood came in as CEO and the strategy that GBL is pursuing is being pursued with vigor, I would say just to remind you. They are in effect reducing their exposure to publicly listed companies and switching to direct private assets. So they're at about 32 of the portfolio right now is in direct private assets. On the left of the slide. They set a target to sell 5 billion euros of their public portfolio. They're basically done on that over the last 12 months. On the direct side, they continue to make investments. You've got a couple of examples on the page. They also announced late last year the sale of Siena which was where they were investing in other people's funds. And so that is being divested of. So they're going to really. They're just focusing down on their direction private assets. And while they're doing so, they're also returning capital to shareholders which you see on the right side through dividend increases and buybacks. So lots of activities. Last year GBL produced an overall TSR 23%. So we like what we see at GBL. Good performance by the management team there on the ALTS platforms. Moving forward to page 18, Cigar continues to grow both organically and also through acquisitions. Right after the end of Q1 here in April, Cigar closed the acquisition of Unigestion, which is a European based private equity solutions provider, meaning fund to fund secondaries, direct private placements where they put together portfolios of private equity companies broadly based and packaged that for institutional investors, high net worth investors. That complements the acquisitions that Cigard had already made Performance Equity and beccs. And they've combined all three of those into basically a private equity solution. Cigar private equity solution provider with 22 billion of US of assets with a strong presence in Europe and North America. And that closing brings the total AUM of cigar up to $46 billion US. It's very, very, very. That's quite meaningful as a mid market player. Cigar plays in the mid market. They're not focused on large cap. So very strong continued growth. At Cigar. Very impressive what they're doing. And over on the power sustainable side, they closed their US infra credit fund. US $800 million super strong team there based in the US that's an asset class. Notwithstanding what you might hear about private credit infrastructure, credit is very much in demand. We have a very good team there and quite optimistic for what we can do in that strategy. And the fourth of their four strategies, the private equity fund based out in New York, the DCARB Fund, closed on their first transaction over the last few months. So good momentum in building the power sustainable. Page 19 just to show the return of capital. We're about $11 billion since we announced the reorg back in December 2019. Return to shareholders to the form of dividends which are increasing and buybacks. And we're sitting on a lot of cash as you will have noted. So buybacks will continue to be a very high priority use of our capital. Page 20 just follows the discount, which at 18% at last night's close I continue to view as a future source of value creation. And I won't say much more about it now. We've probably talked a lot about that topic over many, many calls you've got on 21. Our shareholder returns over various periods since we've announced the reorganization. We continue to be pleased with the absolute returns we're producing and the relative returns that we're producing. And I'll finish up on page 22. I mean, to my mind the value creation strategy is completely intact. I've spoken in the past about how we create returns and that story hasn't changed over the last few years. And notwithstanding that the shares have moved up, well, the story is very much intact in my view. We have 83% of the NAV or the gross asset value. I should say at Power Corp. Is in Great West Life and IGM. Great west is earnings driven. IGM is principally earnings driven. They both have 9% kind of earnings guidance that they've given on the medium term. Since they've given those guidance, they both exceeded it. But if you just take their earnings guidance and say for a second they're going to be able to achieve that. They're both generating a lot of cash. So they pay out a good dividend yield on top of that. And you can just figure if all they do is hit that and there's no multiple revisions, you know, the math works out to about 12.5%, 13% as to what kind of TSR you'd expect. Hopefully they can do better than that. But we'll see going forward. Then we've got the NAV portfolio where our expectations are for even higher returns and we have been performing very well there. So all of that remains intact. What has changed in the last few months is that the valuations of IGM from a PE multiple, excuse me, Great Westlight and IGM have moved up a little bit. We haven't seen that really over the last five, six years. They've moved up a few turns, but two things about that, on a relative basis, they haven't. Financials have moved up, banks have moved up, insurance companies have moved up. IGM's multiple, when you look at it, the PE multiple on a forward basis might look like it's moved up, but if you just. I think the company itself has disclosed, you know, about $15 in value just on the marks on Wealthsimple and Rockefeller, based on the transactions that they announced last September. So if you just take those values and make some sort of reasonable adjust for those two assets which don't produce any earnings, IGM's multiple is reasonable. So I look at the PE multiples on Great west and igm, they moved up a little bit, but they haven't moved up on a relative basis to their peers. And on an absolute value basis, those are not high multiples, given the kind of companies and the earnings trajectory, certainly relative to the rest of the market. So I think the valuation story is intact. And I think from a strength point of view, if I go back over the last six years, the companies are in a better position today. Great Westlife, all of their businesses, igm, the businesses that power the ALT program, the ALT platforms, everything is in a stronger position than it was six years ago when we announced the strategy. So I feel very good that the story, the value creation potential and the strategies that we're executing are going to continue to be strong as we move forward. And I'll turn just before I close to say this is my last call. I have Power here as CEO. James o' Sullivan will be on the next call. And we started these calls back in December of 2019 when we announced the reorganization. That was the first time we had done a call like that. We laid out then what we were going to do. One of the things we said we were going to do is we were going to be a lot more transparent, a lot more in dialogue and actively engaged with the analyst community and the investor community. And we've tried to do that. I think we've done that at Power and within Great west and igm. But it Takes two to talk. And I just want to thank all of you on the line, both analysts and investors listening in and your predecessors who have actively engaged, done your diligence, asked your questions, probed and participated in generally helping get the understanding of what Power Corp's doing and what our companies are doing out to the marketplace. So for that I want to thank all of you. I do say as we move into new leadership, in addition to the strength of our franchises, the last thing I'd like to point out is, you know, we've got James o' Sullivan coming in as CEO of Power. He's going to do a great job. But we've really, we've had leaders transition across the group in the last 12 months. I mentioned at GBL, but of course also it was July 1st of last year, David Harney taking over as CEO of Great Westlife. David Murchison is so well equipped and will do a great job as CEO of igm. So really across our three public companies and across Power Corp, we've had leadership transition within the last 12 months and I think we're well set up to move forward with the strength of our team. So with that I will close my comments and I will. Operator, pass it open. You can open up the lines and we can do a Q and A.

Hey John, good morning and thanks for your question. I'd say you should expect kind of the normal inflation around salary that should be traditional in any sort of business. So over time that will creep in. The other points I'd highlight is the greatest volatility we see, and you alluded to it a little bit in your question, is going to be around the lti. And so as we have stronger performance around the stock, we have had some higher costs associated with that. Whether it's around taxes or some of the hedging costs, depending on where performance factors come out. So those would be the greatest variability. The core operating expenses around the team and the investments and the technology up at power, expect those to grow around the rate of inflation in the economy.

Hi, good morning. I'll also just extend my congratulations, Jeff. We didn't overlap for long, but congratulations nonetheless. I wanted to ask a question on Unijs, John, now that that's closed and you're launching the Cigard private equity solutions, is there any updated information you can share just on plans for the acquired platforms to complement each other and work together? Yes, I mean they are, they will be working together. They are being combined. They're quite complementary. Unigestion has just a terrific reputation in Europe. They're focused their investment focus, although they've got global capabilities, their real strength is into the European mid market and they have a very strong investor base in Europe. When you look at performance equity management and Beck, they're more North American focused mid market, strong focus on the US Strong US And North American investor base, although both of them have investors from other parts, they're not uniquely, but those are where their strengths are. So those two platforms coming together under common leadership and then going out and being able to both bring their strategies to the investor basis that the other had and then also bringing the products and being able to do portfolios that are more broadly based. It's a real win win. And then trying to in asset management businesses, whether it's public company, public asset management platforms or private, the cultural issues are always the one that you go, how's that going to work? There was so much, I would say that here the Cigar team is very good. Paul 3 his whole team put so much emphasis on bringing teams together and the value added of being part of the Cigar network and lots of work before the deal was even announced to make sure that that was on site and people were on side, including the way the equity lines up and the compensation lines up. So absolutely this is not pulling together A string of pearls and hoping that somehow you can call it a business. They are very much making it a business and I think there's going to be really good synergies over time. That's it. Great, thanks. Just a quick one then on the gbl, nice pickup in earnings in the quarter. And now as they shift more to the direct private investments, just wondering if they can, if you could share anything on what we should expect for the rest of the year in terms of earnings contribution. I don't really have visibility into that and I think it's hard when you get into their particular accounting and when you get into a business that's a lot of the earnings are based on asset values. Really hard to predict that number. Jake, anything you want to add to that? But I don't have great visibility. I wish I did but it's hard to do.

My experience is that the NAV businesses tend to create more noise than anything else and you know some of the oddities. I shouldn't take my last call to bash the accountants but hey, why not? You know in some of the accounting I've got accountants around the table here just understand. I'll be gentle but as some of those, you know sometimes you get the underlying asset value going up like in. Wealthsimple. We get the underlying asset value goes up when we've got an upwards mark but we consolidate or we don't enjoy the growth in that upwards value but we have a minority interest, a non controlling interest that we mark to market. So the more the value goes up the more we have losses go figure out Anyway, so that was. Scott, a broader answer to your question. I think that part of the portfolio we really focus on NAV growth and earnings at best if they're not noisy, I'm usually happy. Yeah, okay, thanks. Appreciate the color.

What are you signaling? to the market there in terms of the fact that your ownership is modestly increasing in IGM as a result of not participating in that buyback? Yeah. Thank you, Tom. Good question. I think all we're signaling is that we are sensitive to the requests of our leadership teams within our major operating companies. So to go back a few quarters ago, when we started participating in the Great-West Lifeco buyback, I gave some background on that. We are not sellers of either IGM or Great-West Lifeco. In the case of Great-West Lifeco, they are very much and very active on bringing in new shareholders into their investor base. And they are doing so on a global basis with some very, very large global asset managers who were very interested and have been very interested in participating. And one of the issues while they're focusing on that marketplace was the relative float of Great-West Lifecoco. And even though it's just a snake under a $70 billion market cap company, we own 68% directly. And IGM's got another couple of points there. So there's only 30% available on the float. And the float became an issue, saying, we'd love to buy, but, you know, your float is not really as big as we'd like to have when we participate. So then Great-West Lifeco found itself kind of swimming in cash, if I can put it that way. And rather than sitting on it just earning money, market rates said, we've got to, you know, we're not going to have a lazy balance sheet like that. We got lots of firepower. We're going to start doing buybacks, but then we're going, well, we don't want to sell any Great west, so go buy it in the float. And they were finding that they were shrinking the float and they, after about a quarter, they came to us and said, look, why don't you at least participate pro rata? You're not reducing your position in Great-West Lifeco, you're maintaining it. And then we can, you know, we're only buying back basically, you know, 32% of the float when we buy or not 32%, only 32% of the dollars we're spending are going to reduce the float. And we talked about that. We said, all right, we'll do that. It wasn't the plan, but we will respond to that. So that was the background, and they've kind of put the monkey on our back and nice problem to have, but all of a sudden we're getting. We built up this cash position kind of before we were really totally focused on what kind of buyback levels we would have. So that's exactly the background. That has not been the story at igm. IGM is not doing the same level of buybacks. They've been increasing them recently. They haven't been out there talking to those major institutions in the same way. It doesn't have the same market cap for them to be having those discussions. So that pressure hasn't been there at IGM and therefore it just hasn't happened. So we just haven't been participating in it and allowing them to go into the market to do so. So, Tom, that's the background and I'm not sure if I can add anything to that. Jake, did you want to add anything? No, I think that's the fact hopefully that you understand that. Yeah. Wouldn't IGM want to be more broad based with their shareholders, you know, and skinnies down? Why wouldn't some of those same things that the argument raised apply to IGM? Yeah, they could over time. But a $17 billion market, you know, market cap company with what, 7, 8 billion in the marketplace is not talking in the same way to the very largest U.S. and global institutions and pension funds. Right. Because they're not going to. They might in some of their funds, but it's not. They don't. They haven't had the same pressure even though their float is smaller. It hasn't been an issue with the public shareholders that have been buying them relative to some of the places that Great-West Lifeco has been talking. So it. But Tom, you're quite right. It could come up. I mean, it's possible that at Some point if IGM's continuing to do buybacks and has a lot of excess cash, they might come to us and say, hey, we got. Our float's becoming an issue. You know, you're quite right. That could come in the future. Don't know. Okay, thanks very much for the COVID We've been responsive to them is my point. Like this wasn't. This wasn't us going in. We've been responsive to how the management companies have asked of us what they've asked of us. Yeah. Okay.

Hi, good morning. So wealthsimple has become a bigger part of the conversation. Power, I think owns 54, 55%, but through, through various entities, kind of like a spider web. And maybe, Jeff, just thinking as you think longer term, is there a reason, like you've done a lot of simplifying over the last six years across the power organization, wealthsimple is becoming bigger and bigger. Is there reasons to simplify just the ownership structure? Is there benefits again, longer term to have wealthsimple or power own the entire wealthsimple stage? Because you've done this before with the China emcee being moved around. So I'm just trying to think through longer term here as well. Simple comes bigger. How do you think about that? It's a really good question, Doug. And let me give you one more time the background as to how we got there. Just so you don't think that we spend our time trying to make our life complicated. It's important you understand the background and then I'll talk about some of the thinking about why we might or might not do that in the future. So the background is simply that at the time that we were launching our FinTech strategy back in 2014, 15 and we were looking at kind of the threat and the opportunity posed by fintech, we were all over that at Power Financial. We set up our Portage strategy. We set up which was a VC in fintech. We set up our diagram incubator strategy with Francois La Fortune, which has given rise to companies like Dialog and Nesto and others. And then we also said we would have our eyes open for some larger opportunities. And that turned out that wealthsimple was the opportunity with Michael Ketchen. And in the States it was personal capital. And that was different with both of those. We decided to commit quite a bit more capital as opposed to taking a portfolio with small positions. So we ended up funding the first five rounds, I believe, of all of the not the very first seed round that Wealthsimple did, but the next five rounds our group was 100% of the funding. And we had said to Michael, you go out and build the business and don't worry about fundraising. Power Financial, IGM management wasn't engaged in that in an active way. They weren't kind of didn't have capital to do that. They weren't focused on it. It was a Power Financial initiative. And the first couple of rounds went entirely to Power Financial. And then there was another vehicle where Portage had some and Great west and IGM were investors in it. So we ended up with all these, okay, but it was mostly Power Financial. I was of the view and in speaking to Jeff Carney at the time said, you know, well, simple, this company could be in 10 years from now or 15 years from now could be like one of the main franchises we have. And it really probably belongs at IGM more than it belongs to belongs at Power Financial. So they started doing the next rounds. I can't remember if it was rounds three, four or five, but they started to come in and we ended up with it in two places. Okay, so that's the history. As I said, we don't go out of our way to kind of complicate the way we're structured. But to do it over again, you might have put it all in one place. Okay, we are where we are right now and look at the value that we have. But wealthsimple is not producing any earnings or cash right now. They're investing money to continue to grow their franchises. So imagine then if all of a sudden you've got a great big asset with a lot of value not producing any earnings or cash flow and now IGM has to buy Powers Position or Power buys whatever way you go, all of a sudden you're looking at either issuing equity or using cash to buy an asset that's not producing any cash. So right there you end up with a bit of an issue in terms of cash flow, dilution mix. If it comes to us, it's more nav in our portfolio. If it goes to igm, all of a sudden it's a big check to write. It's not like when we did the China Asset Management deal. China Asset Management was creating earnings, they had a dividend payment and they were on a very high growth rate and it turned out to be true. They paid cash and we took some of the Great West Life stock and the whole thing worked for them because CMAC didn't quite replace the earnings they lost on the Great West Life side, but it basically it had earnings and dividends to support it. That is not true at wealthsimple. So I am just giving you the pieces to how we got there and some of the issues we talk about. But I agree that over time it would be nice to see an opportunity, I don't know when that would be for the group to consolidate its position. Whether we can do that or not, I mean, the time will tell. But would have been better had we had it in one place. Hopefully that gives you some background. Anything else you want to add to that, Jake?

No, it's good, Kelly. I mean, it sounds like you guys have thought about it. Obviously personal capital ended up at Great west and obviously Great west is a much bigger entity. But I don't think personal capital was earning much at the time either. So. No, it's just, it's interesting to hear how you think about it, but I appreciate the color. And then just second question, lots of discussion around private assets, private credit these days and it's in the paper every day. Jeff or Jake, when you guys take a step back, any concerns, anything that gives you pause, anything to change the long term outlook or strategy for Segregate, I assume? No, but I'd be curious. You've been in the industry a long time. Anything that you're concerned with that you see that's going on out there? Not from our perspective. I'll start high level and Jake might want to jump in a little bit. We have exposure. So the impact is on the fundraising, particularly in getting individual investors to participate in alternative assets. That's where the impact is because there's a lot of headlines. Obviously, what's going on with Blue Owl and a few others. There's concern out there and therefore the market is concerned. So trying to go out and raise money in private credit with individual investors is difficult. In fact, those that have put some of the money in are trying to take them out. I think we've seen a little of that, but not a lot. So that's the impact. The actual what's going on in the markets we have not either in Cigar or a Northleaf that has a private credit capability or on the balance sheet of Great West Life that's got some private credit or even in the seed capital that Power Corp. Has, which I think is about 100 million in private credit. We don't have credit concerns at this point. Our Cigar and our Northleaf and therefore our seed capital I mentioned earlier, we're all mid market focused. Northleaf is a mid market. They're mid market. Cigar private credit is mid market. And where the issues have been in private credit have been around some of the larger players, particularly in the SaaS and the software space. We just don't have a lot of exposure there. We've got a lot more, I'm going to say nuts and bolts companies, but they're more basic companies. So our portfolios, and I'm not speaking with 100% clarity. But we've gone through them at Great west, spoken to the credit managers. We're not seeing a lot of credit problems across. We're not seeing credit problems period across our private credit portfolio. So it's more of a market impact for us ourselves. And that's my overall comment. And we'll get through it, but we're not seeing any credit problems. Anything you want to add to that, Jay?

Yeah, Doug, I'll run a bit of a commercial for the cigard private credit product. As Jeff noted, it's first lien senior secured loans. It's mid market based, moderate leverage with durable cash flows. They're not seeing any loans in arrears currently. There's no loans picking at this stage, payment in kind. And as Jeff alluded to, there's very minimal exposure to software. So they've actually seen good performance. The exposure that Sagard has or the assets they're managing is about 6 billion, largely institutional. So I think you get a different reaction in the institutional space than you may see in the retail space. And they are out fundraising. The third vintage of the institutional private credit strategy and it's targeting its large, largest ever size by final close at 2 billion. So I think there's a lot of headlines. And private credit can be a very broad term. It can refer to a pretty broad asset class across different sectors, different types of structures. Private placements can get looped in there as well. Some project finance sometimes gets looped in. So we just want to be clear that as Jeff and I are commenting, we're very comfortable with our exposures here on the balance sheet of our business. And it is noise that is impacting probably fundraising across the alternative space. But the cigard product's holding up very well.

Hi, good morning. Most of my questions have been asked. It's been a pretty thorough call. So I will just ask one question. On gbl, just as his portfolios transition, it sounds like you're sort of nearing the end or the management team there is nearing the end of their sort of transition efforts. If is the expectation for it to sort of be about a third of the portfolio private assets going forward and 2/3 public, is that how we should think of GBO going forward? No, I think you're going to see more concentration on direct private. It's simply that they had an intermediate goal of 5 billion euros over a time period which they hit and we haven't heard from them stating new intermediate goals.

But. But directionally I think you're going to continue to see the public portfolio shrink and more focus on direct. So it's not complete. I think there's still lots to do, is the answer. Okay. And then how should we think about sort of the earnings impact going forward? Like is it still going to be. It sounds like low visibility and there's going to be some volatility and noise coming from GBL going forward, even despite certain transition in the portfolio. That would be my view. I think you're going to continue to see with that kind of a business more kind of, it's not really earnings based, it's NAV based. You might have missed the question, the answer to the previous question, but yes, I think we bucket it with the NAV portfolio. We don't look to earnings as being the source of value. It's NAV is the source of value which can go up and down over time, but hopefully over time it's going up with good rates of return but not earnings. And I made a quip earlier basically saying when there's no noise out of the NAV portfolio, I'm happy. I don't look to it for earnings, I look to it for good growth in value, but not earnings. And I think GBL will continue to be in that bucket. Okay, understood. And then just on the alternatives platform, like as you think about this year, where are you sort of seeing decent appetite and opportunity for fundraising and then what areas sort of continue to remain soft? I'll take a crack at that and then you jump in, Jake. I think strength on private equity side because we are mid market, we've got a lot of secondaries, not just in cigar, but we've got secondary. A really good secondary is capability within Northleaf as well. And as you know, secondaries and solutions are really well suited to a lot of investors because you end up with a much shorter duration. You're buying into portfolios that have already been invested as opposed to the start of a new fund that's going to take four or five years to put the money to work and you're buying a broader portfolio. So good continued demand on private equity side. On the private credit side, we already talked about a good, good demand on private credit within power sustainable good, really good demand on infrastructure credit. Right now they're also. So I don't know if there are particular areas of weakness by strategy other than as we said earlier on the retail side, probably what's going on in private credit is set that back a little bit in terms of fundraising, but it's pretty good across the board. Am I missing something, Jake? Well, real real estate was the strongest asset class in the first quarter. Graham, as I noted. I would say your question is around where you're seeing strength in fundraising. I'd say it continues to be a challenging fundraising market. So I think that's an important backdrop. And with that as a backdrop, I think the strategy we're seeing around consolidation that Sagard in particular has been pursuing for a couple years now, is going to be a theme that continues to play out. So, so Unigestion, as we alluded to, was closed at April 2nd. I think you can expect the team at Sigard to continue to look for opportunities to scale the firm. I think with that scale matters, obviously as you get a larger asset base, you're able to spread out the fixed costs across a wider fee paying pool. So scale is really important here. And if it's not happening through organic fundraising exclusively, it's going to happen probably through inorganic strategy as well

Yeah, thanks. Just wanted to touch on the pace of share buybacks, obviously ticking higher this quarter and to get your views on that pace of return of capital to shareholders through buybacks versus perhaps deploying some of that capital to more asset management acquisitions following the unigation. Just maybe talk through some of that. Thank you. Thanks. So if you heard the answer to Tom's question earlier around how kind of the switch went on in terms of us participating in the Great West Lifeco buyback at their request back in the fall, I think it was, I think it was August of last year, we were dealing with it. Somewhere around there we started participating. We've ended up with a lot more cash than we had had originally planned for the reasons that I stated. And we end up where we know we want to continue to participate in buybacks. But then do you go and all of a sudden all this cash is coming in. Do you go and do it all immediately or do you wait and pace it out? So we have those discussions and that's something that's clear, that's a priority for us. The use of capital is not whether we're doing something because Cigar is buying something and we're going to put some capital in to help it or you know, there's fundraising. I'm giving examples. Well, simple does a financing back in the fall of September last year, we put some money in. IGM put some money in. So those uses of capital that are M and A related or funding, they're hard to predict. We're not sitting on them. And you know that in four months you're going to do sometimes you do have some visibility but but generally speaking they're harder to predict. So we've kind of sat on more cash than we might otherwise have guided the street and that we've talked internally about it. And answering your question therefore is difficult. You're really asking what kind of deals are we going to do upcoming and what's the visibility on them? And even if we had them, it's hard to talk about. But those are the two things. We basically sit there saying we got buybacks and we have episodic uses of capital. So that maybe not crystal clear answer to your question. I'll come to a higher level which is to say buybacks are a high priority use of capital. We're sitting on more cash than we would normally sit on I think that means, all things being equal, you would expect higher levels of buybacks going forward than maybe we've done in the past. Absent something that comes up and we decide we want to deploy the capital. That's Jake.

Thank you for your question, Bart. So the way we think about the dividend is that the sources of the dividend are the predictable cash flows, and the predictable cash flows are the Great Westlife ICM and GBL dividends. Everything else that we might get is episodic, for lack of a better word. We're selling an asset, we're putting some money out to work, et cetera. So we then deduct the predictable expenses being the expenses of running Power Corp. And our preferred dividends and the little bit of interest we have on the debt that we have at Power Corp. And you end up with basically internally net operating cash that is available for dividends. We have typically flowed through most of that number, but we've been building up a little bit more of a positive cash flow. So we have lagged a little bit the growth rate and the dividends of Great West WYCO and igm. We make that, we have that discussion every year. It's not to say that it's, you know, it's cast in stone, but if you look at the cash flow, what I just went through the equation, the dividends minus expenses, the prep and interest, you know, we have moved over the last six years from a position of having slightly negative cash flow to having quite positive cash flow. And we like that. As we have been disposing of the non Core asset you haven't been around for the last six years. I don't think on the strategy, but we had a lot of non core assets. Previous disclosures, we've talked about the fact that we raised about $3.6 billion over the last six years. About a billion eight of that was reinvested into supporting the platforms and other acquisitions of assets and about half of it went to buybacks. We're now in a position because of having lagged the dividend rate and shrunk. The shareholder are basically the share base of power. Through the buybacks, we're in a positive cash flow position. From that predictable equation I just went through, we now have positive cash flow and I would think we'd continue to want to increase that cash flow as we move forward, but that'll be a decision we'll be made kind of year by year as we go. So there's a long story there. I can summarize it, but we flow through the dividend and have been keeping a little bit more to increase cash flow is the short answer.

Good question, Bart. Yes, we will start incorporating Uni JSJO starting next quarter and it is a profitable business, as was Beck's that has been acquired. Tough to draw a straight line and say, oh, we'll immediately have profitability in this quarter because there's lots happening elsewhere in the business. They're building out their private wealth capabilities, they're building out retail distribution, they're strengthening a bunch of the investment capabilities across the platform. So the goal isn't a profitability goal at Sagard at this time. It's to continue to get that scale, to continue to get that brand and reputation with capital allocators and get that capital formation strengthened. So I don't want to give profitability guidance at this stage and I don't think we will because we don't want to miss opportunities to make a better business long term. What that means for power shareholders is obviously we have the largest stake in the gp and our stake in that GP over Cigard's history has gone four or five fold in value for us so we want that strategy to continue to play out at this stage where they're creating value at the GP they're creating value through carried interest we're getting returns on our seed capital but we're not going to hold them to a corporate have to make $5 million or you have to break even at this stage we want to build a great