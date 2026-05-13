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May 13, 2026 9:24 AM 22 min read

PolyPid Q1 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w3mvdb4o/

Summary

PolyPid reported a net loss of $7.7 million for Q1 2026, an improvement from a loss of $8.3 million in Q1 2025, with operating expenses showing a minor decrease primarily due to the completion of a Phase 3 trial.

The company is in the late stages of strategic partnership discussions in the U.S. and is advancing its NDA submission for DPLEx100, which is expected to be completed imminently, aiming for FDA priority review.

PolyPid's cash resources are expected to fund operations into the second half of 2026, with an additional strengthening of its balance sheet following the full repayment of a loan facility.

The company continues to focus on manufacturing readiness for FDA inspection and commercial readiness, including expanding its presence at major medical conferences and engaging in strategic partnerships.

Management remains optimistic about 2026 being a transformative year, with significant milestones anticipated, such as a potential FDA approval and European regulatory advancements.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Welcome to Polyped's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. At this time, participants are in a listen only mode. As a reminder, this call is recorded and I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, yehuda Libra from ARCS Investor Relations. Mr. Liebler, you may begin.

yehuda Libra

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

Ori Warchevsky

Johnny Misalawim (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

thank you. If you wish to ask a question, please press Star one one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press Star one one. Again. We will take our first question and the first question comes from the line of Chase Knickerbocker from Craig Callum. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Chase Knickerbocker

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

OPERATOR

Very helpful guys. Thank you, thank you, thank you. We will Take our next question. Your next question comes from Jason Butler from Citizens jmp. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. First one for me, can you speak to any dialogue that you've had with FDA since submitting the first modules of the NDA? Have you had any questions or information requests from FDA yet?

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

So as we shared previously, So not something formal? Nothing formal at this stage, but we've not completed the NDA submission. So we don't really expect to get anything but the NDA submission or the completion is expected imminently. So I'm sure we'll start to get that immediately after.

Jason Butler

Great. And then you've spoken in the past about what you're looking for from a commercial partnership or collaboration. Can you just speak to as you continue those discussions, have those priorities shifted at all or are your goals the same out of any partnership? Thank you.

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

So no, they have not shifted. We are still focused. We think that the main objective is to have a partner with good presence in the hospital and capabilities to build and expand on a sales force that is in the hospital. That's what we are looking at and we're very pleased so far.

Jason Butler

Great. Thanks for taking the questions. Thank you, Jason.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will take our next question. Your next question comes from the line of Bublalan Pasha Yapin from Roth Capital Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bublalan Pasha Yapin

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking our questions. A couple from us Maybe to start with, I was wondering if you could talk about the tariff rate for drugs that are manufactured in Israel and commercialized in the US and other countries. Is it like a flat tariff rate regardless of indications? Any color on that, please?

Ori Warchevsky

Bublalan Pasha Yapin

All right, thank you. That's helpful. And in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle east area region, can you maybe talk about the timeline or the impact of this conflict on the inspection procedure to be conducted by the fda? How are you thinking about it? And if you expect the inspector timeline to be sort of at what point do you think you will have more Clarity on whether or not the inspection will take place in second half of 26.

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

Bublalan Pasha Yapin

All right, maybe one last one. I understand duplex 100 will be commercialized by the strategic partner. So just curious, do you still need to hire some employees to sort of internally track the progress? And can you also talk about the impact of this on GNA spend? Thank you. That's all.

Johnny Misalawim (Chief Financial Officer)

Bublalan Pasha Yapin

All right, thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you Once again. If you wish to ask a question, please press star one one on your telephone. We will take our next question. And the question comes from BRANDON Foulkes. From H.C. wainwright. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

BRANDON Foulkes

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

BRANDON Foulkes

Great. Thank you much.

OPERATOR

Thank you.

Dikla Tchajkas Axelbrad

Thank you. There seems to be no further questions. I will now hand the call back to Deekla for closing remarks.

OPERATOR

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