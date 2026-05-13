Riskified Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) released first-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Wednesday. Read the complete transcript below.
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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iwy265as/
Summary
Riskified reported Q1 2026 revenue of $88.3 million, a 7% year-over-year increase, with non-GAAP gross profit of $46.3 million, up 13%. Adjusted EBITDA rose significantly to $6.2 million, a 370% increase from the previous year.
The company highlighted strong pipeline growth, particularly in the U.S. and international markets, and a high competitive win rate of over 75%. Key strategic partnerships, such as with Outpace from Amadeus and Shopify, were announced to deepen market reach.
Riskified introduced new product enhancements, including a standalone identity data product and Riskified Aria, an AI risk intelligence analyst. These innovations are expected to drive multi-product adoption and expand the addressable market.
The company raised the low end of its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance, indicating confidence in continued growth. Gross profit is expected to grow between 8% to 12% for the full year.
Management emphasized ongoing market share gains and broad-based growth across geographies, with strong performance in Tickets and Travel, and Money Transfer and Payments categories.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Cody Slatch (Investor Relations)
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Augie Doceva (Chief Financial Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. And to withdraw your question, please press star 11 again. Our first question comes from Terry Tillman with Truwist. Your line is now open.
Connor Passarello
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Connor Passarello
Great, that's helpful. And then just as a follow up, you partnered with Shopify for a number of years and this quarter you expanded that relationship with the launch of dispute resolve for those merchants. As you deepen the integration within the Shopify ecosystem, do you see the partnership becoming a more meaningful growth driver over time from both a customer acquisition and multi product adoption standpoint? Thank you.
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Thank you. And as a reminder to ask a question, please press star 11 on your telephone and the next question will come from Ryan Tomasello with kbw. Your lines open.
Huang Chong
Hey, good morning everyone, this is Huang Chong on for Ryan. Thanks for taking the questions. So nice to see that 50% growth in merchants using more than one solution. Could you maybe share an update on what you're assuming for ancillary non chargeback product revenue for the year? I think previously you called out 15 or 20 million in 2026.
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Yeah. And we definitely still feel we're still on track to achieve that target. We're very happy with the growth in the kind of multi product adoption. It's predominantly being driven by policy and dispute. We see kind of better satisfaction with multi product merchants. We see better incremental gross profit, better overall retention. So we think that the strategy is working well.
Huang Chong
Great, thank you. And also thanks for sharing details on the new product enhancement. Could you maybe share a sense of how ARIA and the identity database risk scoring tool will be monetized and maybe help assize that opportunity?
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Huang Chong
Yeah, that's super helpful. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thank you. And the next question will come from Clark Wright with DA Davidson. Your line is open. Awesome.
Clark Wright
Thank you. First one on my end. As you accelerate the pace of platform innovation, see a ramp in multi product adoption, are you beginning to expand beyond the traditional fraud departments and unlock new budgets within organizations?
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Clark Wright
Got it. Thank you. And then just wanted to talk about more of the open framework that you talked about in your prepared remarks. With the data graph and opening that database up, what is the strategy there? And longer term, what do you see as the kind of access? Is it primarily just through agents being able to leverage the data that you already have, or is it through another means? And how do you plan on monetizing that capability?
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
OPERATOR
Awesome. Thank you. Thank you. And I am showing no further questions in the queue at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to the Riskify team for closing remarks.
Ido Gall (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer)
Okay, thank you everyone for joining our Q1 call. We look forward to updating you in the quarters ahead.
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