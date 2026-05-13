Riskified Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Riskified first quarter 2026 earnings call. this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speaker's presentation there will be a question and answer session and to ask a question during the session you would need to press star 11 on your telephone. You would then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised and to withdraw your question please press star 11 again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would like now to turn the conference over to Cody Slatch, Investor Relations for Riskified. Please go ahead

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We are hosting Today's call to discuss Riskified's financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Participating on today's call are Ido Gall, Riskified's co founder and chief executive officer, and Augie Doceva, Riskified's chief financial officer. We released our results for the first quarter of 2026 earlier today. Our earnings materials, including a replay of today's webcast, will be available on our Investor relations [email protected] certain statements made on the call today will be forward looking statements related to, without limitation, our operating performance, business and financial goals, outlook as to revenues, gross profit, pipeline generation, pipeline conversion, adjusted EBITDA profitability and adjusted EBITDA margins which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance. We intend all forward looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform act of 1995. These forward looking statements reflect our expectations as of the date of this call and except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise this information as a result of new developments that may occur after the time of this call. Please refer to our Annual report on Form 20F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent reports we file or furnish with the SEC for more information on the specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Additionally, we will discuss certain non GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators on the call. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release issued earlier today and also furnished with the SEC on Form 6K and in the Appendix of our Investor Relations presentation, all of which are posted on our Investor Relations website. I will now turn the call over to ido.

Thanks Cody and hello everyone. We're off to a strong start in 2026 to date and I'm pleased with the momentum we've been seeing across the business Our performance this quarter was largely the product of disciplined execution across three converting a growing pipeline into new business at high rates, deepening our platform relationships with existing merchants and expanding our addressable opportunity across new verticals and payment methods. In the first quarter we delivered non GAAP gross profit of 46.3 million and revenue of $88.3 million, up 13% and 7% year over year respectively, along with adjusted EBITDA of 6.2 million, a 370% increase from the prior year. Allow me to highlight the key areas of execution that drove our results this quarter. Our pipeline grew substantially year over year with the US being the largest contributor alongside continued momentum in international markets such as Japan and Latam. From an industry perspective, we saw healthy activity, particularly in new emerging categories in our travel sub. Vertical travel was also supported by a recently announced partnership with Outpace from Amadeus, which deepened our go to market reach into airlines globally and contributed to pipeline growth. Our competitive win rates in the first quarter remained above 75%, a testament to the strength and differentiation of our platform. Five of our top 10 new logos won in Q1 were headquartered outside of the United States, with those five wins spanning three verticals, general home and Tickets and Travel. We believe that the Momentum built in Q1 reinforces our ability to convert our pipeline into paying merchants at high rates in the quarters to come. Over the course of the first quarter, our committed revenue position for 2026 and beyond strengthened, reflecting the durable long term relationships we continue to build with our merchants moving to product. We have seen strong demand for Automated Clearing House (ACH) fraud intelligence for merchants, supporting our thesis that our fraud platform applies across the full spectrum of digital transactions, not just traditional card payments. We positioned ourselves to capture that demand by investing in building Automated Clearing House (ACH) specific models and bespoke features over the past few years, and that investment is now contributing meaningfully to incremental gross profit this quarter. Three of our top ten deals this quarter were in the Automated Clearing House (ACH) space, featuring our largest new logo win. Each new Automated Clearing House (ACH) transaction we process deepens our data advantage, sharpening our models and reinforcing the flywheel effect that compounds performance improvements over time. As non card payment methods continue to proliferate, we believe we are well positioned to protect merchants no matter how consumers choose to pay. We expect this to be a growing theme throughout 2026 as recently onboarded merchants in this category continue to ramp. We have also seen traction in our non payment fraud products, demonstrating that our platform is gaining momentum beyond our core chargeback guarantee offering the number of merchants who are using more than one product grew approximately 50% year over year and these accounts now drive over 30% of our revenue base. Multi product merchants also generally carry a stronger margin profile. During the quarter we also released our first standalone identity data product. Allow me to explain One of our most unique assets is our graph database of hundreds of millions of identities with billions of nodes. This graph is built from the global data of hundreds of the world's largest E commerce merchants. We cluster, tag and update this graph in real time and leverage it to power our product suite and AI models. Now, for the first time, we are making this data available to our merchants to leverage in real time across the entire customer journey. Our first use case involves identity intelligence and integrated directly into service workflows including CRM and service consoles. Agents receive a real time risk score the moment a customer contacts them, enabling them to fast track loyal members and apply the right friction to serial abusers. Merchants using this capability have seen an up to a 30% reduction in complaint rates and in several cases a 7 figure reduction in refund and return costs. Our recently announced partnership with Rugilt Group where we are integrated directly into their Zendesk service console is the clearest proof point of this inaction. We are still in the early stages and we look forward to sharing more as this matures, but the pipeline and merchant conversations it has generated so far give us confidence. This represents a meaningful expansion of our addressable opportunity. We recently hosted Ascend 2026 North America, the first stop in our global event series for E Commerce Risk management leaders among hundreds of large enterprise E commerce leaders representing more than 1.1 trillion in total processing volume. We introduced Riskified Aria, our AI risk intelligence analyst. Leveraging ARIA merchants can use simple conversational language to instantly zoom in on transaction level explainability, visualize specific performance trends or isolate specific risk indicators. ARIA serves as an always on risk analyst that provides risk intelligence and insight across every touchpoint of the buyer journey. In plain language and in seconds our prior earnings call, we shared that we were seeing general purpose LLMs being used for discovery purposes and and not checkout while merchants were focusing on native LLMs designed to handle the full shopping journey. that that remains the case. While still nascent, we now have merchants leveraging riskified as the identity and risk intelligence layer that makes those interactions both safe and economically viable. The dialogue with merchants on this topic has continued to deepen and we see it as a growing driver of pipeline and strategic engagement. Heading into the rest of 26 moving to distribution, we've started expanding our reach through new channels this quarter. We've launched dispute resolve for Shopify, extending our reach directly into a large and growing merchant ecosystem. We also announced our partnership with Radial, one of North America's largest e commerce solutions and Omnichannel fulfillment providers, embedding our fraud and risk intelligence at the intersection of payment processing and fulfillment. This reflects our broader strategy to make our platform easily accessible for everyone. I'm excited by the increasing velocity of our product releases enabled by nginty coding tools. We believe that our deep integrations and network data allow us to provide an expanding set of services and that what we are building across products, channels, payment methods and geographies is showing up where it matters in pipeline growth, high win rates and an addressable market that we believe continues to expand. We enter the rest of 2026 with confidence in our growth trajectory. I will now turn it over to AGHI for a deeper dive into our financial results.

Thank you IDO team and everyone for joining today's call. Unless otherwise noted, this discussion will reference non GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non GAAP financial measures in our earnings release. Our GNV for the first quarter was $37.2 billion, reflecting a 9% increase year over year. We achieved first quarter revenue of $88.3 million, up 7% year over year. Our GMV and revenue growth during this quarter was primarily driven by continued new merchant and upsell activity. Our first quarter billings grew 11% compared to reported revenue growth of 7%, a gap that is among the widest we have seen in several years. This reflects the timing of revenue recognition under our guarantee accounting framework and we expect this variance to narrow as we move throughout the year with billings and revenue growth converging on a full year basis. Consistent with prior years. Billings growth in the first quarter was rose based across nearly all of our categories led by Tickets and Travel and Money Transfer and Payments. Tickets and travel grew approximately 18% year over year driven by upsell activity across both subverticals and continued same store sales. Momentum in travel, notably tickets and live events, returned to positive growth after several quarters of contraction and we expect it to remain a positive contributor throughout the year. Our Money Transfer and payments category grew 30% year over year driven by strong upsell activity with existing merchants. These gains were partially offset by softness in our fashion and luxury vertical concentrated in apac, driven primarily by a strong prior year comparable period. Looking ahead, we expect our Tickets and Travel, Money transfer and Payments and Fashion and luxury categories to collectively approximate 75% of total billings for the year. Within that, we expect tickets and travel and money and transfer and payments to sustain strong growth throughout 2026, while we expect fashion and luxury to revert to growth as the year progresses. Turning to our regional performance, biddings grew across all regions during the first quarter driven by a combination of new logo wins and upsell activity. The United States, our largest region, grew 10% year over year, returning to positive growth. APAC grew 15% and is expected to accelerate as the year progresses. Other Americas grew approximately 11% and EMEA delivered approximately 11% growth supported by same store sales performance in the tickets and travel vertical. We believe that our broad based growth across geographies reflects ongoing market share gains. Globally, our gross profit for the first quarter was $46.3 million, reflecting a 13% increase year over year. The growth was primarily driven by the contribution of new business onboarded over the past year. This was further supported by improved performance across our existing merchant base with particular strength in our money transfer and payments category reflecting ongoing enhancements to our core machine learning model. Non payment front products contributed incrementally reflecting the continued broadening of our platform as did ACH where expanding merchant demand is deepening the contribution of our fraud capabilities across a growing set of payment flows. As a result of our solid first quarter, we now expect our gross profit growth range to be between 8 to 12% for the full year. At the midpoint, this implies quarterly growth generally around 10%. In addition, we estimate that each quarter in 2026 will approximate the same percentage of the total as they did in 2025. Moving to expenses we continue to manage the business in a focused and disciplined manner. Total non GAAP operating expenses were 40.1 million for the first quarter. Our non GAAP operating expenses as a percentage of revenue declined year over year from 48% in Q1 of 2025 to 45% in Q1 of 2026 and on a constant currency basis to 42% reflecting ongoing leverage in the business model. This came in below our anticipated range of 41 million to 42 million per quarter, driven by the timing of certain expenses that shifted into the second quarter. As a result, we expect the second quarter to be approximately 43 million. For the second half of the year, we continue to expect quarterly expenses to approximate between 42 million to 43 million. Consistent with our prior guidance, we achieved adjusted EBITDA of 6.2 million in the first quarter, up 370% from 1.7 million in Q1 as well 2025, reflecting the continuing leverage in our cost structure as the business scales. On a GAAP basis, we reported a net loss of 4.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to a net loss of 13.9 million in Q1 of 2025, an improvement of 68% year over year, primarily reflecting lower share based compensation expenses and ongoing discipline in our overall compensation program. I'm encouraged about this progress and our continued execution as we continue taking steps to narrow the gap toward GAAP profitability. Moving to the Balance Sheet we ended the first quarter with approximately $276 million of cash deposits and investments and continue to carry zero debt. In addition, we continue to maintain a healthy cash flow model. In the first quarter we achieved free cash flows of 9 million. We expect approximately 40 million of positive free cash flow in 2026. During Q1 of 2026, we repurchased approximately 6.2 million shares at an average price per share of $4.44 for total consideration of 27.5 million, which contributed to a reduction of 3% in total shares outstanding. Since the inception of our buyback program in the fourth quarter of 2023, we have repurchased approximately 58.2 million shares for a total price of 287 million, which helped contribute to a 19% reduction in total shares outstanding over that period. We believe that our strong balance sheet and liquidity position are strategic assets that provide us with the flexibility to navigate a range of operating environments. We intend to remain disciplined and thoughtful in how we deploy capital to create long term shareholder value and now turning to our outlook, as a result of our first quarter performance, we are raising the low end of our full year guidance range across both metrics. We now anticipate full year revenue to be between $376 million and 384 million or 380 million to the midpoint. This reflects the flow through of our first quarter revenue performance as well as an incremental raise to our outlook. Based on the momentum we're seeing in the business, we anticipate all of the quarters in 2026 to reflect a similar percentage of the total revenue as they did in 2025. We currently expect adjusted EBITDA to between 28 million and 34 million or 31 million to the midpoint, up from our prior range of 26 million to 34 million. The primary factors that may determine where we fall within each range are consistent with what we shared last the timing of new merchant go lives and existing merchant upsells our success in retaining our merchants and the broader macro environment. We're pleased with how the year has started. Gross profit grew 13%. We raised the low end of our full year guidance on both revenue and adjusted ebitda. And we continue to generate meaningful free cash flow. We remain focused on our execution and believe we are well positioned to continue driving profitable growth. Operator, we're ready to take the first question please.

Great. Good morning team. Connor Passarello on for Terry. Thank you for taking my questions. Ito you highlighted the success in ACH related use cases this quarter, including your largest new logo win. Can you help? Can you help us understand how materially ACH and other alternative payment methods expand the long term addressable market for riskified? And as you move deeper into those workflows, how does the competitive landscape differ versus traditional markets you've served?

Sure. Connor, thanks for the question. The way I would view it is that merchants are looking at an increasingly complex landscape. They need to be able to support, you know, both ach, both digital wallet, both stable coins, obviously credit card transactions, other smaller localized payment methods. They need to be able to secure accounts that have stored financials. So there's a lot of dispersion kind of risk vectors that they're looking to solve. And I think that they're looking at hey, how do we kind of consolidate and create a single best in breed vendor that can help us across these various channels. And we've really seen a lot of success kind of this wider platform that helps solve multiple payment use cases be successful. So in that sense we actually see ACH and digital payments and some of these other things that I mentioned. They just help us with all payment methods because there's both some interaction between the types of frauds and that kind of focus on single vendor capabilities.

I think taking a step back, you know we've always been very focused on our direct to Merchant enterprise sales motion. And the reason being some the configurations and the modeling and the operational environment required to successfully deploy and leverage Riskify. And over the past few quarters as we've been working on it, we've developed, you know, what we view to be a best in breeding reseller and kind of rethought about the distribution channel. And for us it's kind of making sure that the riskified platform is easily available to anyone, everywhere. So as part of this strategy, kind of revamping both the capabilities on Shopify, but also thinking about, you know, we announced the partnership with Radial which has wider platform components. We announced the deeper integration with Outbase from Amadeus to enable more travel merchants. So I think it's kind of revamping the distribution channel to make it easier for merchants globally to consume Riskify.

Of course. So let me also just recap what what ARIA is right. Let's say you're a fraud manager and you see a dip in approval rates overnight and your CEO is calling you and asking hey, what happened? You can now in simple text say, hey, why did my approval rate drop by 2% last night? And you would get a clear explanation. You know, there was a fraud ring with so and so characteristics. You can continue to dive deeper into this fraud ring. And what's unique about this is that it both has our network data to allow you to create better insights for your business. But we've also structured the data in a way that things like what's an approval rate. What's a fraud ring? It actually makes sense. You can interact with that. And it's been in a very clear merchant demand and ask. And right now we're rolling it out and it's available to every single riskified customer. And the feedback so far has been tremendous on that. So that's on riskified Aria, on the riskified identity. You know, we've spent a lot of time building our graph database over the past few years and the graph database separate from linking. What's unique about it is it can do fuzzy linking and can do multi hops. And really this is a way for us to understand identities better and understand is this a reshipper, is this a shared, you know, address with multiple identities? And it can create these various identities in real time. And that's very helpful and important for us as we're powering some of the features and the capabilities of products like Policy Protect. Right. What's the return ratio of this identity? What's the abuse ratio? And as we've continued to develop the identity graph and have hundreds and millions of customers there, billions of nodes, we've started thinking, how can we expand this? What other value points can this identity graph create to merchants and in consultation with them? One thing that kept coming up is, hey, we have these customer service agents, when they get requests and call ins, it would be incredibly helpful if they have some of this identity data in their various consoles. So our release right now with Rube Guild Group is around their Zendesk console. And now when you call in, agents automatically have riskified identity data embedded in that console to make smarter decisions specifically around returns and refunds right now. But we do see multiple use cases for this moving forward that we believe we will be able to price and have good revenue contribution from.

I mean, I think the Rue Gills Group example that I just shared is great because this one is more focused on customer experience and customer support and less directly on fraud. So we are seeing an expansion in those areas. Obviously the work that we're doing on identity and AI, there's much more engineering and technology orientation than just traditional fraud in payments. So we are starting to touch additional points in the organization. That's a Good point.

Sure. So what's unique about the data that we have? We have incredibly rich transactional lifetime data from the time you're browsing on a website site, from the time you're checking out from post order flows around returns and refunds. So it's a very rich level of data with high level of granularity and we have it across a network of our largest E commerce enterprise merchants globally. And not only that, we now also have this kind of great relational graph database that we discussed. So it's a very rich updated set of data. That data can be consumed by third party services in the kind of merchant native AI examples. This is the data that's being queried where the native AI agent is trying to decide, hey, should I approve a payment? Should I initiate a refund for this customer? So that's one example. Another example could be the CRM system or the customer support system that's ingesting this data so that the CX agent, whether that's a live agent or kind of an AI agentic agent, is kind of beside the point from our perspective. And we do anticipate being able to monetize this.