Similarweb Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.
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Summary
Similarweb reported a 10% year-over-year revenue growth to $73.9 million for Q1 2026, at the top end of their guidance range.
The company announced a leadership transition, with the CEO planning to step down by mid-2027 as they reach a 20-year milestone.
An increased focus on AI-related revenues and partnerships with LLM platforms has led to strong customer adoption and expanded commercial opportunities.
Net Revenue Retention (NRR) has stabilized, with a 98% overall rate and 103% for customers above $100,000, indicating strong customer retention.
Similarweb raised the lower end of its 2026 revenue guidance, expecting $307 million to $315 million, citing a strong commercial pipeline and improved fundamentals.
New product launches, such as Retail Intelligence and Ad Intelligence, are expected to drive growth by leveraging AI-driven insights and expanding market reach.
The company maintained a positive normalized free cash flow for the tenth consecutive quarter, emphasizing profitability and operational efficiency.
Management expressed confidence in the second half of 2026, driven by a strong sales pipeline and improved sales productivity.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
Greetings and welcome to the Similarweb first quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings call. this time all participants are in a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow a formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance, please press Star zero on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce Rami Male, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Rami Male (Vice President, Investor Relations)
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Juan
OPERATOR
Arjun Bhatia
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Arjun Bhatia
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Arjun Bhatia
Very helpful. Thank you so much.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Scott Berg with Needham and company.
Lucas
Good morning. Lucas on for Scott here. Thanks for taking the questions. Maybe to start could you just talk about the sales productivity during the quarter. There's obviously been a lot of go-to-market (GTM) changes over the last year plus so just curious if productivity is beginning to normalize.
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Lucas
Any thoughts on a potential share buyback just given kind of where the current stock is trading at?
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
I think it's a good question. We did discussed it. We don't have a specific decision yet and it's a good stuff to think about going and seeing how the year is progress but it's definitely something that can be on the table.
Lucas
Understood, thank you.
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Just to complete on that, I think we're very focused on the operational areas of our business. Generating normalized free cash flow is a top priority. So we focus on that once we see also this trend picking up, as as mentioned earlier, we will consider all available options of capital allocation.
Lucas
Thank you.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Adam Hotchkiss with Goldman Sachs.
Adam Hotchkiss
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Adam Hotchkiss
Okay great. That's really helpful. And then as we think about customer growth Ron, and I fully understand the sort of 100k customer cohort seems to be continuing quite strongly. Just anything to call out on Q1 and the marrying the high gross retention comments with sort of that lower end sub 25k ARR customer cohort and some of the churn we saw there.
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Adam Hotchkiss
Okay great. Thank you both. Thanks.
OPERATOR
Our next question is from Austin Cole with Citizens.
Austin Cole
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Mose
Austin Cole
are definitely set today where maybe some of those gaps if they exist. And where do you see the most opportunity to kind of widen that moat in 2026 and what maybe opportunities are you evaluating, in the market?
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Austin Cole
Great, that's helpful. Thank you guys. Just wanted to go back to kind of it looks like total customer count. That growth decelerated quite a bit in the quarter. But I guess would you say that's more of a function of focusing more on growing with the existing accounts that you have or would there be anything to call out with pain points in adding new customers?
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
Austin Cole
Okay, got it. And then also just wanted to ask on the search process for a new CEO congrats, by the way, Ofer, for almost 20 years here and getting similar web to where it is but I guess specifically are you guys looking internally for a potential new CEO or would this be an external hire or I guess just any more details around the
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
process that you could give? Yes. So it will be external search and now that we announced to the street we can probably start the search. We're ready. And top executive search firm is starting work today and we will report to the street as it will get progress.
Austin Cole
Okay, great. Well thanks for taking the questions and congrats on the quarter.
OPERATOR
Thanks. Our next question is from Tyler Racy with Citi.
Andrew Girard
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
OPERATOR
Thank you. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to pass the floor back over to management for any closing remarks.
Ofer (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder)
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