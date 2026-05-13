Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
movers image
May 13, 2026 9:12 AM 27 min read

DarioHealth Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

Benzinga APIs provide real-time access to earnings call transcripts and financial data. Visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/ to learn more.

The full earnings call is available at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756269&tp_key=7306dc53e7

Summary

DarioHealth reported a revenue of $5.6 million for Q1 2026, marking the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth, attributed primarily to channel partners and direct-to-consumer sales.

The company continues to expand its channel partnerships and has entered into a significant partnership with a major hospital network, increasing its reach to approximately 175 million covered lives.

DarioHealth is advancing its strategic initiatives by moving closer to care delivery through partnerships, leveraging its proprietary data and AI capabilities to enhance member engagement and retention.

The company has a strong pipeline valued at around $127 million, with significant opportunities in employer, health plan, and channel partner ecosystems.

Management expressed confidence in achieving revenue growth in the second half of 2026, supported by recent strategic partnerships and the ongoing onboarding of large accounts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to The DarioHealth first quarter 2026 results conference call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. I would now like to turn the conference over to Zoe Harrison, Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Development at DarioHealth. Zoe, please go ahead.

Zoe Harrison (vp, Accounting and Corporate Development)

Erez Rafael (Chief Executive Officer)

Steven Nelson (President and Chief Commercial Officer)

Karen

Erez Rafael (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Lucas

Stephen Nelson

Lucas

Great. Appreciate all that color. And then I guess in terms of this channel going forward, what are your expectations for the role of, you know, getting closer to health systems within your organization moving forward? And then can you give us a sense of, you know, obviously we have this one partnership right now that you team are highlighting. Can you, you know, Give us a sense for how many other health systems you team may be, you know, in conversations with.

Stephen Nelson

Lucas

Okay, appreciate that. And then, you know, want to ask about the health plan and employer pipeline and it sounds like implementations this year remain on track and we're expecting revenue to accelerate in the second half. Can you give us any sense of the magnitude of what we're expecting for that second half acceleration?

Stephen Nelson

Eric

Lucas

Okay, appreciate that color. And then my last question. I'll hop into the queue. It seems like consumer revenue continues to be strong growth. You know, up 42% year over year and 24% quarter over quarter. I guess. What's driving this acceleration on this side of the business?

Erez Rafael (Chief Executive Officer)

Lucas

Thanks. Appreciate the questions, guys.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved