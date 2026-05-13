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May 13, 2026 9:10 AM 56 min read

Full Transcript: Boyd Group Services Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Boyd Group Services (NYSE:BGSI) reported first-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

The full earnings call is available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/980721311

Summary

Boyd Group Services reported record first quarter results with a 28% increase in revenue to $997 million and a 52% rise in adjusted EBITDA to $122 million.

The company successfully integrated Joe Hudson's acquisition, contributing significantly to location expansion and EBITDA margin improvement.

Boyd Group Services achieved $20 million in cost savings from Project360 and synergy realization, with total savings to reach $140 million by 2029.

Same store sales grew by 1.7%, with adjusted growth accounting for weather impacts estimated at 2.6%.

Looking forward, the company expects to maintain a long-term growth framework with a focus on market share gains and operational efficiencies.

Boyd Group Services plans to continue expanding through acquisitions and new startups, targeting 5 to 7% unit growth annually.

Management highlighted the importance of client performance and staffing in capturing market opportunities and maintaining competitive advantage.

The company reported a net loss of $7.9 million due to acquisition and transformational costs, with expectations for these costs to decline as integration processes complete.

Boyd Group Services aims to leverage its strong balance sheet and acquisition capabilities to further consolidate the fragmented collision repair industry.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Murray (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

At this time, if you would like to ask a question, press Star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw your question, press star one. Again, we ask that you please limit your questions to one question and one follow up. We'll pause for a moment to compile the Q and A roster. Your first question comes from Derek Lessard with TD Cowan.

Derek Lessard (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Yeah, good morning, Brian and Jeff. And congrats on the quarter. I just maybe one question for me is could you maybe highlight the biggest buckets of that $20 million incremental cost savings from the project? 360. And the integration?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, yeah. So one of the largest buckets within there in this quarter is the carryover of the indirect headcount action we took last year in April. So that's the largest. That's probably the largest single bucket that's in there, which obviously rolls off then into the second quarter. Beyond that, it's the procurement savings and the other impact, the initiatives we've talked about previously.

Derek Lessard (Equity Analyst at TD Cowan)

Okay. And good news on the normalization of the claims volumes. It looks like your April same store sales is getting back towards your targeted range. Just curious if you have or maybe talk about any initiatives that you might have in place that could accelerate that growth.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets.

Bahman

Hey, Saba. Hi, good morning. This is Bahman on the line for Saba. Can you give an idea of what the landscape and appetite is for Tuck and Ma throughout the second half of this year and onwards? Can you say that question again? I'm sorry? Yeah. Can you give an idea what the landscape is and the appetite for Tuck and M and A throughout the second half of this year and onwards?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Bahman

Okay, that's helpful, thank you. I'll leave it there.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Darrell Young with Seifel.

Darrell Young (Equity Analyst at Seifel)

Hey, good morning everyone. Just wanted to ask around the industry claims activity and the reference to volumes being down 0 to 2% as normalized and indicative of the environment. But claims have been very weak for the last two years. So are we thinking that claims have just. The absolute number of claims have just stepped lower now and we're going to settle into that, or is there an argument that claims could actually increase above that 0 to 2% decline?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Darrell Young (Equity Analyst at Seifel)

Okay, and just as a follow up to that, the volumes within your shop, are you able to share where you're at relative to say, a 2019 level or I guess how much latent capacity exists in the network today that could be filled as either claims come back or market share wins, drive more volume through those shops?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Darrell Young (Equity Analyst at Seifel)

Got it. Thanks very much. I'll get back in the queue.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, thanks, Darrell.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Steve Hanson with Raymond James. Hey, Steve. Steve, your line is open.

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Brian can hear me. Hello? Hey. Hey Brian, you there? Hey, Maddie. So just really quick, what do you think the key factors are that still keeping the the total cost of repair (TCOR) a little more muted here. I'm still a little surprised we haven't started to see the inflationary costs percolating into same store sales.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Steve Hanson (Equity Analyst at Raymond James)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question is from Nathan Poe with National Bank Capital Markets.

Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. So it seems like most, if not all forward looking indicators are pointing to tailwinds on same store sales growth. So can you walk us through your expectation or anything related to timing of that recovery towards your long term range?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)

All right, thank you very much. And for my follow up, I just want to get some more color on your outlook for April. Were there any carried, was there any carryover backlog from the storm season that was of any benefit to April?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Nathan Poe (Equity Analyst at National Bank Capital Markets)

Thank you very much. Turn it over.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Christoph Braetzen with cibc.

Christoph Braetzen

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Just on the same store sales growth number for the quarter, can you give a little bit more color on kind of what changed through the last few weeks of March there? Just given when you had reported Q4, it sounded like you'd expected same store sales to be in line with Q4. And at that point we already knew about the winter storms in the south.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christoph Braetzen

Thanks, appreciate the color there. And just for my follow up, any comments or thoughts on how you're thinking about the summer driving season and where gas prices are at the moment, I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Christoph Braetzen

Thank you. Appreciate the comments.

Gary Ho (Equity Analyst at Digardens Capital Markets)

Hey, good morning everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. Just a couple of quick ones here. You know, you reached your 80% internalization calibration goal. I know you're not targeting 100% but how should we think about, you know, kind of maybe a continued move upward? There's. And where do you think it finally shakes out?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Murray (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

And Brian, maybe I'll just add that it is important to remember that the calibration market does continue to expand itself. So even though we've got the targeted level of technicians now in place that we commented on, the market will continue to expand and grow. So we should still see further benefits coming through our gross margin.

Gary Ho (Equity Analyst at Digardens Capital Markets)

Perfect. I appreciate the color. Maybe, maybe one more quick one on the Joe Hudson side, you know, their stores make a little bit less on average than yours. Can you give us any color on the opportunity there? Maybe some revenue synergies and the timing that you could see those.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Gary Ho (Equity Analyst at Digardens Capital Markets)

Perfect. I appreciate the color.

OPERATOR

Your next question is from Gary Ho with Digardens Capital Markets.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Hey, good morning. First question, wondering if we can get a update on the Mitchell platform onboarding. Are you seeing early benefits, market share gains with the key, I believe you mentioned kind of Joe Hudson is on that platform already. Anything you've learned or conversations with him?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Okay, great. And then my follow up, maybe more of a capital allocation question again that you plan to deleverage back down to 2.6 times as early as the end of this year. But given the shares are down 30% year to date, is there a path where you'd consider buybacks over slowing down the deleveraging or slowing down the MA and Greenfield brownfield build out perhaps?

Jeff Murray (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Hi Gary, it's Jeff here. No, I don't think that's in the cards in the near term. We've just got so many opportunities to still expand the footprint and take advantage of the growth opportunity that in the long term we feel that's the best use of our capital.

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Okay, great. Those are my two. Your next question is from Chris Murray with ATB Capital Markets.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jeff Murray (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Chris Murray (Equity Analyst at ATB Capital Markets)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Okay, I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Your next question is from Mark Jordan with Goldman Sachs.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning and thank you for taking my question. You know, first one just focused on follow up to the total cost of repair. I mentioned comments earlier, they're seeing more, I think, repair versus replace just given the age mix. But if you could share, you know, anything you might be seeing in terms of parts inflation and how that might be impacted maybe between the mix of OEM and aftermarket parts.

Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much. And then, and then as a follow up, just switching to labor. How do you feel about your current labor levels and ability to meet demand if volumes were to continue to improve throughout the remainder of the year? And maybe what you're seeing in terms of technician wage inflation.

Mark Jordan (Equity Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Thank you very much.

Brett Jordan (Equity Analyst at Jefferies)

Your next question is from Brett Jordan with Jefferies.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Your next question is from William Staudinger with BMO Capital Markets.

William Staudinger

Hey, good morning. Beyond the weather headwinds you highlighted in your southern markets, can you just comment on trends you saw across your other regions and if there's any pockets of relative strength you want to call out?

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

William Staudinger

Okay, great. And then can you just give us an update on what you saw with used car prices and insurance premiums within the quarter? Thanks.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I'll give you the latest on used car prices. If you look at Mannheim April data would suggest up 1.8%. So I think that continues to be a positive. What was the second part of the question?

William Staudinger

And just insurance premium.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Insurance premiums at this point are, I think the last date I saw was 0.8% up. So you Know at this point insurance premiums are all but, you know, completely flat, you know, against the CPI that actually they were 0.2% up in the month of April. You know, so auto insurance premiums are all but, you know, kind of like flat at this point.

William Staudinger

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Your next question is from Jonathan Goldman with Scotiabank.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Hey, good morning team and thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just the first one. It looks like the outperformance gap spread to the industry narrowed in Q1 you were tracking, I guess for the past few years, 500 plus. Looks like this quarter is maybe 250. Even if you normalize for weather, it still looks like only a 350 bip outperformance. Still impressive, but it does look like it narrowed. So I was wondering if you had any color on the trend there.

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

No, I mean that, that fills in all in then some of the delta. I mean if we had the normal price that we had been getting over the last, you know, historically, just even the 3 to 4%, you know, I don't have to do the math for you, but we'd be outside of the range.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Jonathan Goldman (Equity Analyst at Scotiabank)

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, that's a good distinction. Thanks for taking my questions. Look at that. Thank you.

OPERATOR

At this time, there are no further questions. I'll now turn the call back over to Brian for any closing remarks.

Brian Kaner (President and Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thank you. Appreciate that. You know, sorry about that. So look, as we, you know, I want to, you know, again, take the opportunity to thank the team, you know, you know, for all the hard work and efforts in the quarter. And, you know, with that, I thank you, operator, and thank you all once again for joining the call today. And we look forward to reporting our second quarter results in August. Thanks again and have a great day.

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference call. Thank you for participating. You may now disconnect.

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