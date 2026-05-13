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May 13, 2026 9:08 AM 44 min read

Transcript: Dynatrace Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=7OEysfMB

Summary

Dynatrace reported surpassing $2 billion in ARR with a consistent 16% ARR growth for the fourth consecutive quarter, and highlighted a 100% growth in their logs segment.

Significant strategic initiatives include the launch of Dynatrace Intelligence with domain-specific AI agents, increased cloud-native integrations, and key acquisitions such as Dev Cycle and Bindplane.

The company anticipates ARR growth of 15.5% to 16.5% in fiscal 2027, with net new ARR expected to grow by 16-20%, supported by strong pipeline coverage and increased demand for AI-powered observability.

Operational highlights include strong large-scale deals, with 22 contracts over $1 million in ACV and a robust free cash flow margin of 26%.

Management emphasized Dynatrace's architectural advantage, focusing on AI-driven observability and autonomous operations, and highlighted ongoing investments in innovation to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Noelle Farris (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

Jim Benson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Matthew Martino (Equity Analyst)

Jim Benson (Chief Financial Officer)

And I would say, Matt, that AI tailwinds, agent tailwinds, cloud tailwinds are also contributing to our view of FY27. So it's a combination of internal growth as well as market factors overall.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Eric Heath with Keybain Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Eric Heath (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the Line of Will Power with Robert W. Baird. Please proceed with your question.

Will Power

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Mark Murphy with JP Morgan. Please proceed with your question.

Artee Bulla (Equity Analyst)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Koji Ikeda with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Koji Ikeda (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hey guys, thanks so much for taking the question. Jim, maybe a question for you. When I look at past transcripts and the way you've carried characterized the guidance was you always used the word prudent and I noticed this time you didn't. And I look at, you know, you definitely talked about much stronger net new ARR growth this year. And so I just wanted to ask,

Jim Benson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Matt Hedberg (Equity Analyst)

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ramo Lenchau with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.

Ramo Lenchau

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Etai Kidron with Oppenheimer and company. Please proceed with your question.

Etai Kidron

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Sanjit Singh with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Sanjit Singh (Equity Analyst)

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Keith Backman with BMO Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Keith Backman

Jim Benson (Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Thank you. Our next question comes from line of Patrick Colville with Scotiabank. Please proceed with your question.

Patrick Colville (Equity Analyst)

Jim Benson (Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Miller Jump with True Securities. Please proceed with your question.

OPERATOR

Great. Thank you for taking my question. So the logs momentum continues to stand out. Can you just talk about where you are in your ability to displace competitors for security use cases in logs and the comparative size of the market opportunity that you see for observability versus security there?

Miller Jump (Equity Analyst)

I'll take that. Miller. We have not done an on prem sim. So we have not addressed that with

Rick McConnell (Chief Executive Officer)

the security use case.

OPERATOR

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