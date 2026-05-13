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May 13, 2026 9:07 AM 53 min read

Transcript: Power Corp of Canada Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Power Corp of Canada (TSX:POW) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

This content is powered by Benzinga APIs. For comprehensive financial data and transcripts, visit https://www.benzinga.com/apis/.

Access the full call at https://www.gowebcasting.com/events/power-corporation/2026/05/13/earnings-call-first-quarter-2-26-results/play

Summary

Power Corp of Canada reported strong Q1 2026 results with adjusted net earnings of $905 million, a 15% increase year-over-year, and a net EPS of $1.43, marking the second highest quarterly EPS since reorganization in 2019.

Great West Life and IGM, key earnings-based businesses, showed strong performance, contributing to a 21% increase in adjusted net earnings year-over-year.

The company's alternative investment platforms, such as Sagard and Power Sustainable, faced some losses due to lower private equity gains and asset management activities.

Net asset value per share was reported at $84.54, with significant year-over-year growth across various portfolio components including a 51% increase in NAV related to IGM.

Power Corp of Canada returned $650 million to shareholders in Q1 2026, surpassing the $500 million from Q1 2025, emphasizing a strong priority on share buybacks and dividends.

CEO Jeffrey Orr highlighted the company's strategic focus on value creation, future leadership transitions, and the strength of their franchises and management teams.

Future outlook remains positive with continued momentum expected into Q2 2026, while acknowledging the challenges in the fundraising market for alternative investments.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Stephen Hung (Head of Investor Relations)

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To join the question queue, you may press star then 1. On your telephone keypad you will hear a tone acknowledging your request. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing any keys. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Our first question comes from John Akin with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John Akin (Equity Analyst)

Good morning Jake. Just wanted to take a bit of a different tact looking at the expenses for the Holdco, the corporate the operating expenses bumping along mid to late low $50 million on a quarterly basis. I know Q4 had a bit of the compensation bump, but is this a level we should expect going forward or is there going to be any inflation in terms of expected expenses at the Holdco level?

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

John Akin (Equity Analyst)

Thanks, Jake and Jeff, just want to pass along my congratulations on you stepping back, although I'm not sure exactly how far you're stepping back, but thank you for all your help. Thank you, John. I'm not sure either, but we'll see. We call it Hotel California here. So I'll be around to help Jake and help James and the team here move forward in whatever way I can help. But thank you for that.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Scott Fletcher with cibc. Please go ahead.

Scott Fletcher (Equity Analyst)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

I think Jeff's answer is is really good guidance. I think the best way we try to think about those businesses is how we present them with Great west and IGM being the earnings based ones and GBL being a net asset value business. So we look for it to accrete net asset value and it's a trickier model on the P and L lines. Just given the consolidation accounting that Jeff alluded to.

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Tom McKinnon with BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Tom McKinnon (Equity Analyst)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Doug Young with Desjardin Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Doug Young (Equity Analyst)

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

No, I think, Doug, the only thing I'd add is, and you'll see it this quarter, we're starting to enhance a bit of the disclosure around the Business, given its size, to Jeff's point, and we're going to continue to try to do that in future quarters to make the visibility of the business, given its relative proportion of our overall asset value.

Doug Young (Equity Analyst)

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Doug Young (Equity Analyst)

And Jake, just on that, have you disclosed or do you have what the net flows for Sagard would have been in the quarter relative to last year?

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Doug Young (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, no, that's. Then, Jeff. Sorry, go ahead.

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

No, go ahead.

Doug Young (Equity Analyst)

That's it, Doug. That's it. No, I was just going to say, Jeff, all the best in the next chapter. And thanks for all your insights and help over the years.

Jeffrey Orr (President and CEO)

Really appreciate it. So thanks. Thank you very much, Doug. I really appreciate your comments.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Graham Riding with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Riding (Equity Analyst)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Graham Riding (Equity Analyst)

And scale gives you breadth of rock okay, that's great, Jeff. Jeffrey, congrats on a great career at Power Corp. Even though I know you're moving into a different role. But all the best. Thank you, Graeme. Appreciate it. Thank you for all of our engagements together. Thanks very much.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from James Gloin with National Bank Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

James Gloin (Equity Analyst)

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

That's Jake, Jeff, I thought you said it good during your remarks. At 18.2% discount to NAV, it still represents a great value creation opportunity for us. So each time we buy back a share, it does create value for our shareholders. So we don't want to rule out other options at this stage. But buybacks is a pretty simple one that's right in front of us and easy to execute.

James Gloin (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you and congrats again. Thank you, James.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Bart Jarsky with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Bart Jarsky (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. And good morning, everyone. I wanted to start with the dividend and just ask around how you guys calibrate the growth rate. So Great West IGM increased their dividend 10%, power 9%. And simplistically, I think about it as kind of the Great west dividend funds the power dividend. So maybe walk us through. Are there other factors that you consider when thinking about how much to increase the dividend?

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Bart Jarsky (Equity Analyst)

Got it. No, that's very helpful. Thanks, Jeff. And then just on cigard. So I mean the fre is negative, but we did see positive operating leverage this quarter. And then with the close of uni just shown now, could you let us know if that's a profitable business and pro forma, the combined business, like could we be at a tipping point where we see profitability later this year or 2027.

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Bart Jarsky (Equity Analyst)

Thanks. Jake and Jeff look great. Capital allocation, transparency increasing and ultimately value creation. So wanted to echo the congrats.

Jake Lawrence (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer)

Thank you Bart, Much appreciated. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Steven Hung for any closing remarks.

Steven Hung

Thank you everyone for joining us today. Following the call, a telephone replay will be available later this morning and the webcast will be archived on our website for one year. We look forward to our next Update of the Q2 results. This concludes the call and have a fabulous day.

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