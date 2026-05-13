Gladstone Inv Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Gladstone Inv (NASDAQ:GAIN) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Wednesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.
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View the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=khWISa6u
Summary
Gladstone Inv reported solid financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with an adjusted NII of $0.88 per share and a portfolio fair value increase of 34% to $1.3 billion.
The company invested $163 million in four new buyout investments, contributing to the growth of their investment portfolio, and maintained a monthly shareholder distribution of $0.08 per share.
Management expressed optimism about the future, despite macroeconomic challenges, and highlighted the strategic advantage of offering both debt and equity financing in transactions.
Full Transcript
OPERATOR
To Gladstone Investment Corporation Fourth Quarter and year end Earnings Conference Call at this time all participants are on a listen only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone requires operator assistance during the conference, please press Star0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, David Gladstone. Thank you. Please go ahead.
David Gladstone
Kathryn Gurkhes (Director of Investor Relations)
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Erica Hyland (Managing Director, Executive Vice President)
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Taylor Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)
David Gladstone
OPERATOR
Eric Zwick
For sure the last two quarters it's come in below the dividend level and I think my phone cut out a little bit. Taylor, if you could repeat just where the spillover income stands today and just your thoughts on the dividend level and if the expectation is that the gains that you typically harvest will help support that going forward.
Taylor Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Eric Zwick
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Yeah, I think Erica Hyland will take that one. She is involved directly with Schilling and been involved with it for a number of years. Erica?
Erica Hyland (Managing Director, Executive Vice President)
Eric Zwick
Makes sense. Thanks, Eric. And I will say I was able to pick up one toy each for both of my kids at your Investor Day back in the fall. So they are very grateful for that. So thank you. Great. That's all for me today. Thank you.
OPERATOR
Thanks, Eric. Next question. Thank you once again, that is Star One. If you would like to register a question at this time, the next question is coming from Christopher Nolan of Vladenberg Thalman. Please go ahead.
Christopher Nolan
Hi, good morning. This is the second quarter where you have unusually strong unrealized gains. Should we expect that to happen in this quarter?
Taylor Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)
Christopher Nolan
And I guess as a follow up question, are you finding it to be a strong competitive advantage in the current market where you can invest both debt and equity? Because my sense is private equity investments are not as plentiful as they might have been a couple years ago. And just trying to see how this is working in your favor or against or no real effect.
Erica Hyland (Managing Director, Executive Vice President)
Christopher Nolan
Okay, thank you. Oh, and congratulations on your promotion.
Erica Hyland (Managing Director, Executive Vice President)
Thank you all Right.
David Gladstone
Do we have another question from the group?
OPERATOR
We're showing no additional questions at this time. Mr. Gladstone, do you have any additional or closing comments?
David Gladstone
Yeah, I'm very disappointed. We want lots of questions and we didn't get them this time. We've done a good job but maybe next quarter you will have some really solid questions for us. That's the end of the question and answer period and we're going to sign off. You got one more?
OPERATOR
No. Okay, who's next? Okay, we did have a late entry. Our next question is coming from Sean Paul Adams of B Riley, please go ahead.
Sean Paul Adams
David Dullum (CEO and President)
OPERATOR
We do have a follow up question coming from Eric Zwick of Lucid Capital. Please go ahead.
Eric Zwick
Thanks for taking the follow up as well. So just another kind of portfolio position question. The other a large write up I noticed was the SFEG Holdings. The common there was marked up quite material. So curious if you could provide us an update on the trends you're seeing there and what led to the valuation change.
Taylor Ritchie (Chief Financial Officer)
Taylor, why don't you take it? Well I think that's one where we continue to see the returns from the add on acquisitions we've done, the strategic initiatives that the company's put in place that have really been able to EBITDA in a meaningful way. And then based on market analysis and valuations that we're receiving from third parties, the multiple increased by a meaningful amount as well this quarter.
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Eric Zwick
It sounds like something, you know, kind of, given those trends, you've put a lot of working capital into it, it'd be something that you'd prefer to continue holding at this point as opposed to monetizing in kind of the near to midterm.
David Dullum (CEO and President)
Eric Zwick
Yeah, makes sense. Opportunity dependent. So great. Thanks for taking my question again.
OPERATOR
Any other questions? We're showing no additional questions at this time.
David Gladstone
Okay, we'll close it up. Sounds like we ran out of questions. We had more people than questions this time. So. Lots of fun in the business these days and market's getting hotter. So tune in next time and we'll tell you some more stories.
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